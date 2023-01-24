Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan Clowned After He Accidentally Tweets Private Message
Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Being a superstar from the 80s and 90s, Hogan had to endure a lot of hardships that came from being a pro wrestler at that time. That being said, Hogan tends to get dragged and ridiculed by fans often. It seems this happened once again recently.
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Discussed Beth Phoenix For WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was one of the pioneers of women’s wrestling. This is because she was a huge star during a time when female wrestlers were not given much focus. That being said, it seems WWE has discussed having Phoenix compete at WWE Elimination Chamber. Beth...
wrestletalk.com
Hulk Hogan Desperate For Help (For A Few Minutes)
Whatcha gonna do when you run out of toilet paper brother? Tweet about it and ask for help, apparently. In the latest episode of ‘Hulk Hogan is a weird man who does weird things’, Bulky Hulky had people pretty concerned for his wellbeing for a few minutes on Twitter last night.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Claims He & John Cena Congratulating Charlotte Flair On Breaking Their Record Would Get Massive Rating
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is always a sore subject for many fans, who are fed up with seeing her win titles all the time. That being said, no one can deny just how talented Flair is in the ring. Her father Ric Flair also made a very interesting claim about her surpassing his World Title reigns as well.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Wants To Tap Into Other Layers Of Her WWE Character
Raquel Rodriguez dominated the women’s division during her time in WWE NXT. She was called up to the main roster in 2022. Rodriquez immediately made an impact upon her arrival on SmackDown by going head-to-head with the likes of Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, and Liv Morgan. She even enjoyed a brief run as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Aliyah. Now that she has spent 9 months on the main roster, Raquel currently has her sights set on the biggest match of her career, the Women’s Royal Rumble.
wrestletalk.com
Legendary Former WWE Star Predicts Vince McMahon Shake Up
A former WWE star has suggested that it’s only a matter of time before Vince McMahon shakes things up in WWE. Mick Foley had previously claimed he had received a “heads up” that Vince would be returning to WWE months before the events of January 2023. Now...
Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque Has Big Plans in Store for the WWE. What Happens Now That Vince McMahon Is Back?
It’s Jan. 4, just one day before Vince McMahon would come crashing back into the WWE, but if new creative head Paul “Triple H” Levesque knew something was afoot, he hid it well. “F–k if I know,” Levesque told Variety, when asked how McMahon was biding his time since leaving the WWE back in July. “I didn’t know what he was up to every day when he was here! I’ll be honest, I don’t know what he’s doing. I think he’s keeping himself busy.”A day later, the world would know exactly what McMahon was up to. On Jan. 5, it...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Brought In Extra People After Mark Briscoe Match Was Announced
Jay Briscoe died in a tragic car wreck, and the entire pro wrestling world reacted with a massive tribute. AEW did what they could for Briscoe during Dynamite last week, but WarnerMedia’s previous mandate wouldn’t allow Tony Khan to pay proper tribute. That will change this week. Mark...
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green
Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder during his tenure in WWE, struggled to gain significant screen time and was unable to reach his full potential within the company. He was eventually released by WWE in 2020 and went on to achieve greater success outside the organization. That being said, WWE seems to have big plans for both him and his wife, Chelsea Green.
ringsidenews.com
Potential Spoilers On Multiple Surprise Royal Rumble Match Entrants
The 2023 Royal Rumble take place in San Antonio, Texas this weekend, and plenty of fans are waiting for surprises. The premium live event will mark the start of the Road To WrestleMania. Featuring 30-person Royal Rumble matches for both the men’s and women’s divisions, the winner will get to take on the respective World Champions at WrestleMania. There is undoubtedly a lot of hype surrounding the event. Now it seems that the presence of certain NXT and WWE superstars will add to that hype.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Decided On Royal Rumble Match Winners ‘Several Weeks Ago’
WWE’s Royal Rumble event is coming up on Saturday, and there are a lot of options as WWE prepares to set the landscape for WrestleMania 39. The rumor mill is churning at full-strength, but things are already settled within the company regarding who will win the two marquee matches.
wrestletalk.com
Here’s Why Ronda Rousey Will Miss WWE Royal Rumble
The WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday 28 January but Ronda Rousey won’t be a participant in the over the top rope women’s match. In the current issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer has explained the reasoning behind the decision, saying:. “Ronda Rousey...
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Lacey Evans’ Opponent On WWE SmackDown Revealed
Lacey Evans went through multiple gimmick changes under the Vince McMahon regime. She went from a heel to a babyface to a heel. Triple H took over as head booker and pitched a new gimmick for Evans based on her Marine roots. WWE first teased the return of Lacey Evans...
ringsidenews.com
WWE’s Original Plan For Edge At 2023 Royal Rumble Event
WWE Hall of Famer Edge shocked the world after making his return to pro wrestling during the 2020 Royal Rumble. It was 9 years after he was forced into retirement due to a neck injury. With WrestleMania 39 fast approaching, it seems WWE could have big plans for the Rated R Superstar since they didn’t pull the trigger on what they had planned at Mania.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Set To Sell Out SmackDown Go-Home Show Before The Royal Rumble
The 2023 Royal Rumble is set to take place on January 28 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Like every year, this year’s event is headlined by the two Royal Rumble matches – one for the men and one for the women. Apart from this, WWE has an exciting show planned with the first-ever pitch black match. Kevin Owens will also look to dethrone Roman Reigns and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. And it looks like fans are excited about the build-up to the show.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Is Not Allowed To Disrespect WWE Officials Anymore
Charlotte Flair took the wrestling world by storm with her unexpected reemergence back to WWE after a lengthy absence at the end of last year. The Queen is back on the top and is looking to be in the good graces of all with her babyface run. However, she botched her character roots during a match on SmackDown thanks to a brief altercation with a WWE Official.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon’s Schedule At WWE HQ Drastically Changed Since His Return
Vince McMahon has been at the center of a scandal in the past year involving allegations of payoffs to keep accusations quiet. He is back for good now, and fans aren’t really happy about that either. He hasn’t been involved in WWE creative, at all, since his return. Triple H is still in charge of the company’s creative direction, while his father-in-law spends his time trying to sell the company. That being said, it seems Vince McMahon’s schedule is vastly different from what it used to be.
