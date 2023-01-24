Authorities are investigating what led to the death of a 46-year-old Dayton woman Friday night at a home on CR 4882 in the Dayton area. According to Capt. David Meyers, a spokesperson for Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the home after receiving a 911 call regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they found 46-year-old Brandy Thomas dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

