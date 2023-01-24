ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

Murder investigation underway in Dayton area

Authorities are investigating what led to the death of a 46-year-old Dayton woman Friday night at a home on CR 4882 in the Dayton area. According to Capt. David Meyers, a spokesperson for Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the home after receiving a 911 call regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they found 46-year-old Brandy Thomas dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
DAYTON, TX
Liberty ISD Education Foundation to host Casino Night fundraiser March 4

The Liberty ISD Education Foundation is hosting a Casino Night fundraiser on March 4, 2023, from 7 to 10 p.m., at the Trinity Valley Exposition Center on FM 563 in Liberty. All funds raised from the event will go toward innovative teaching grants, which provide students with resources and materials not typically covered by the school district’s budget.
LIBERTY, TX

