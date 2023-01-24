Read full article on original website
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
Wendy’s Opens a New Location In DaytonMadocDayton, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
Casey Jacob Douglas Birge
Casey Jacob Douglas Birge was born in Liberty, Texas, and grew up in Hardin and Weatherford, Texas, where he graduated high school in 1993. He then married Beth on June 16, 1995. Casey was an extremely hard worker his entire life and always strived to reach his highest potential in everything he did. He worked for ExxonMobil for almost 24 years and was a current employee at PeopleCore in Chaddsford, Pennsylvania, near his home in Oxford, Pennsylvania.
Rodney Travis Mayhew
Rodney Travis Mayhew of Dayton Texas, the son of William Landon Mayhew and Rose Janelle Weiss, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Rodney came into this world March 1, 1963. Resilient in his youth he grew tall in Houston, Texas and had 3 beautiful children Dezzarie, Alexandra, and Clayton. Later in life, he married his true love. Diane Solis, and from that moment on the two were inseparable and he gained two more children Jennifer and Troy.
Bowen Leonard “Scooter” Taylor III
Bowen Leonard “Scooter” Taylor III, 60, of Liberty, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his residence in Liberty, Texas. Scooter was born on September 1, 1962, to Helen Jeanene Windham and the late Bowen Leonard Taylor Jr. in Liberty, Texas.
Floyd Sylvester Correll, Jr.
Floyd Sylvester Correll, Jr., 64, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home. He was born on June 14, 1958, in San Antonio, Texas, to Jo Anne Martin and the late Floyd Sylvester Correll. He graduated from John H. Reagan High School in Houston class of 1976. Floyd proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.
Janell Leigh “Skyy” Raleigh Jenkins Perez
In the early morning of October 29, 2022, Janell Leigh “Skyy” Raleigh Jenkins Perez left this world and entered into Peace. Left to remember her are her children, parents, siblings, grandmother, aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends. She grew up in the Splendora, Cleveland, and Liberty areas, and later moved to Arizona. Her ashes will be interred in the family cemetery in central Texas at a private ceremony on January 28, 2023.
Willie Mae “Billie” Story
Willie Mae “Billie” Story was born February 27, 1931, in Austin, Texas, to parents, William Frank Dixon and Allie Mae Crouch Dixon. She passed away January 19, 2023, in Conroe, Texas, at the age of 91. Billie worked as a waitress most of her career. Before her retirement,...
James “Peanut” Larry Mathis
James “Peanut” Larry Mathis, 66, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Humble, Texas. He was born on March 22, 1956, in Laurel, Mississippi, to the late Evon and Neva Sue Henderson Mathis. Peanut attended Taylorsville High School. He retired from Kinder Morgan where he worked as an operator for forty years.
Betty Maxine Marks
Betty Maxine Marks was born May 23, 1934, in Polk County, Texas, to parents, Lonnie Wortham and Norean Purswell Wortham. She passed away January 19, 2023, in The Woodlands, Texas, at the age of 88. Betty worked as a bookkeeper for Southern Tractor and Ronnie’s Truck Stop. She was a...
Boots and Bullets nets $73K for Dayton firefighters
The Dayton Volunteer Fire Department netted an estimated $73K at the Boots and Bullets fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Dayton Community Center. Attendees opened their pocketbooks and wallets to bid on items in the live and silent auctions, with some items fetching several items their actual value. The generosity of the bidders is a direct result of the hard work put in by the approximately three dozen firefighters who make up Dayton Volunteer Fire Department.
Liberty ISD Education Foundation to host Casino Night fundraiser March 4
The Liberty ISD Education Foundation is hosting a Casino Night fundraiser on March 4, 2023, from 7 to 10 p.m., at the Trinity Valley Exposition Center on FM 563 in Liberty. All funds raised from the event will go toward innovative teaching grants, which provide students with resources and materials not typically covered by the school district’s budget.
Cleveland low-income housing complex slated for upgrades
Cleveland Square Apartments is set to get a much-needed facelift in the coming months. The prospective owners presented their plans before Cleveland City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Representatives of LCJ Management of New Caney explained that the 48-unit complex, located on Waco Street between College and Travis streets, will be upgraded over the course of nine months beginning in 2024.
Tuesday’s storm destroyed southeast Liberty County home
A Liberty County family is grateful to be alive after Tuesday’s powerful storm dropped a tornado directly on their home, ripping off the roof, destroying barns and outbuildings, overturning trailers and blowing out windows on several vehicles. “It looks like a bomb went off. It’s complete devastation,” said Liberty...
LCSO: Law enforcement sting in Plum Grove area results in 10 arrests
A two-day operation by law enforcement last week in the Plum Grove area resulted in several drug-related arrests, according to information provided by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday and Friday, Jan. 19-20, deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other law enforcement agencies, were...
