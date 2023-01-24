Rodney Travis Mayhew of Dayton Texas, the son of William Landon Mayhew and Rose Janelle Weiss, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Rodney came into this world March 1, 1963. Resilient in his youth he grew tall in Houston, Texas and had 3 beautiful children Dezzarie, Alexandra, and Clayton. Later in life, he married his true love. Diane Solis, and from that moment on the two were inseparable and he gained two more children Jennifer and Troy.

