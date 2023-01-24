ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
The Associated Press

US population center trending toward South this decade

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. population center is on track this decade to take a southern swerve for the first time in history, and it’s because of people like Owen Glick, who moved from California to Florida more than a year ago. Last year, the South outgrew other U.S. regions by well over 1 million people through births outpacing deaths and domestic and international migration, according to population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Northeast and Midwest lost residents, and the West grew by an anemic 153,000 people, primarily because a large number of residents left for a...
GEORGIA STATE
Idaho8.com

US tourist fined for driving rental car over medieval Italian bridge

The Ponte Vecchio, a beautiful centuries-old bridge spanning the Arno River in the Italian city of Florence, is best viewed on foot, with crowds of tourists regularly thronging the pedestrianized structure to view its ancient stonework. Especially when, as one California tourist discovered this week, attempting to drive across it...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho8.com

Controversial cuisine: Fish head pie and ‘devil’s dung’

This week in travel news, we bring you fish head pie, “devil’s dung,” mummified crocodiles and a cane toad named Toadzilla. Also, we want to hear your craziest, wildest travel stories. Tell us your hair-raising adventures. We’ve all had trips that didn’t go according to plan. Maybe...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy