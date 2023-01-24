Chris Jericho is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world, as he has competed all over the world in various promotions, including WWE. He is also proud to be working in AEW and isn’t afraid to show it. He has competed for over three decades and has worked with the best of the best in the pro wrestling world, and doesn’t care what his haters have to say. That being said, Chris Jericho vowed that he will retire from wrestling if he feels like he is phoning it in.

2 DAYS AGO