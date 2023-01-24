Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
Ric Flair Claims He & John Cena Congratulating Charlotte Flair On Breaking Their Record Would Get Massive Rating
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is always a sore subject for many fans, who are fed up with seeing her win titles all the time. That being said, no one can deny just how talented Flair is in the ring. Her father Ric Flair also made a very interesting claim about her surpassing his World Title reigns as well.
WWE Discussed Beth Phoenix For WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was one of the pioneers of women’s wrestling. This is because she was a huge star during a time when female wrestlers were not given much focus. That being said, it seems WWE has discussed having Phoenix compete at WWE Elimination Chamber. Beth...
Potential Spoilers On Multiple Surprise Royal Rumble Match Entrants
The 2023 Royal Rumble take place in San Antonio, Texas this weekend, and plenty of fans are waiting for surprises. The premium live event will mark the start of the Road To WrestleMania. Featuring 30-person Royal Rumble matches for both the men’s and women’s divisions, the winner will get to take on the respective World Champions at WrestleMania. There is undoubtedly a lot of hype surrounding the event. Now it seems that the presence of certain NXT and WWE superstars will add to that hype.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Internal Narrative Why Stephanie McMahon Really Left WWE
Vince McMahon shocked the pro wrestling world when he muscled his way back into a position of power within WWE. It didn’t take much time for his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, to resign from her position as Co-CEO, leaving Nick Khan as the company’s sole CEO. There is a story going around internally about why Stephanie McMahon decided to step down, and it only adds another layer to this complicated story.
John Morrison Once Started Wild Riot Before Rey Mysterio Match In Mexico
John Morrison was one of the highlights of WWE television after he returned to the company in 2019. Morrison has already admitted that his WWE return didn’t quite go as expected. He was released by WWE last year and has worked hard to become a big deal again in the indies. That being said, it seems John Morrison once started a riot before a match with Rey Mysterio.
Chris Jericho Vows To Retire From Wrestling If He Feels Like He’s ‘Phoning It In’
Chris Jericho is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world, as he has competed all over the world in various promotions, including WWE. He is also proud to be working in AEW and isn’t afraid to show it. He has competed for over three decades and has worked with the best of the best in the pro wrestling world, and doesn’t care what his haters have to say. That being said, Chris Jericho vowed that he will retire from wrestling if he feels like he is phoning it in.
Doudrop Finally Reveals Her Illness
Doudrop was a mainstay on NXT UK before she got her main roster call-up. Vince McMahon changed her name from Piper Niven to Doudrop. She was last seen on WWE television in September 2022. Doudrop previously stated that she was on the road to recovery following her battle with an...
Identity Of Lacey Evans’ Opponent On WWE SmackDown Revealed
Lacey Evans went through multiple gimmick changes under the Vince McMahon regime. She went from a heel to a babyface to a heel. Triple H took over as head booker and pitched a new gimmick for Evans based on her Marine roots. WWE first teased the return of Lacey Evans...
AEW Brought In Extra People After Mark Briscoe Match Was Announced
Jay Briscoe died in a tragic car wreck, and the entire pro wrestling world reacted with a massive tribute. AEW did what they could for Briscoe during Dynamite last week, but WarnerMedia’s previous mandate wouldn’t allow Tony Khan to pay proper tribute. That will change this week. Mark...
Controversial Ex-WWE Superstar Contacted For Return Despite His Insulting Comments About Triple H
The 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW was nothing short of a mixed bag, covering thirty years of the flagship show’s history. While it had some incredible highs, there had been quite a few lows during the show as well. That being said, it seems a controversial former WWE Superstar was allegedly contacted for a return.
Natalya Doubtful To Make Return In Time For WWE Royal Rumble
Natalya has established herself as a respected veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having spent over a decade in the industry. She has built a substantial fanbase, largely due to her positive and admirable character. Additionally, Natalya’s in-ring skills and athletic abilities have also contributed to her success and popularity among wrestling fans. Unfortunately, it seems she might be missing out on the Royal Rumble.
WWE Books Women’s Title Match & More For SmackDown Next Week
Charlotte Flair turned babyface after she beat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the December 30, 2022, edition of the blue brand. The Queen will defend her title next week. WWE aired a behind the scenes footage from Charlotte Flair’s interview with Ryan Satin for his podcast...
TBS Title Match & More Added To AEW Dynamite Next Week
Jade Cargill has held the TBS Championship for more than 300 days now. Cargill holds an impressive record in AEW as well. She’s currently 49-0. Next week, she’ll defend her title against a former Baddie. Tonight’s edition of Rampage featured Renee Paquette’s backstage interview with Jade Cargill and...
Taz Really Hates The Word ‘Banger’ In Pro Wrestling
Taz is one of the true veterans in the world of pro wrestling, as he made a name for himself in ECW and WWE. Taz was one of the mainstays of ECW and an integral part of ECW’s first-ever pay-per-view, Barely Legal. Being a veteran, there are some things that Taz isn’t a fan of and it seems that includes the word ‘banger’ in pro wrestling.
WWE NIL Signees Are In Town For The Royal Rumble
WWE is set to present one of the most exhilarating pay-per-views of the year, the Royal Rumble. The 2023 edition of the show will feature a stacked match card along with the traditional Royal Rumble matches for Men and Women. Although the fans might be expecting a lot of surprise returns at the event, reports suggest that a lot of new WWE signees are also at the sight of the Rumble event.
Alexa Bliss Fires Back At Claims She ‘Wore Too Much Makeup’ On WWE RAW
Alexa Bliss is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the WWE Women’s division. Her numerous accolades throughout her career have earned Bliss the respect of fans and peers alike. That being said, she is not someone to be taken lightly for many reasons. In fact, she recently decided to hit back at claims that she wore too much makeup on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.
WWE Never Planned On Making Sami Zayn A Top Star With Bloodline Storyline
Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the golden touch regarding any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current on Friday Night Smackdown. In fact, WWE didn’t even plan on making Sami Zayn a superstar during the bloodline storyline.
