EBF School Board hears from citizen opposed to Iowa legislative proposal to give tax money to private schools

Polk County supervisors, Johnston officials oppose Granger annexation
Granger's plan to annex about 1,725 acres near Johnston appears to be an effort to block other development, Polk County Supervisor Bob Brownell warned this week.Why it matters: Improper land grabs can stymie overall community development and place unnecessary pressure on taxpayers. What's happening: Granger wants to annex areas that are several miles east of its current city limits.Johnston city officials and Polk supervisors are asking Granger to drop about half of the area it's requesting.Zoom in: There's concern that Granger would be unable to provide services like sewers to much of the area.The annexation could also derail the...
Property owners push back against development of The Family Leader complex
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Some property owners near Bondurant are pushing back on a proposal for The Family Leader to build a rural campus. The Family Leader is a socially-conservative Christian organization based in the Des Moines metro. Its mission is to "strengthen families, by inspiring Christ-like leadership in the home, the church, and the government," according to its website.
Republican legislators want UI officials to explain specific course terms relating to sexuality
Republican legislators are ordering officials at Regents institutions to explain specific terms dealing with sexuality that can be found in official curriculum. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports 26 GOP legislators are seeking explanations for specific terms used in courses at the University of Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Terms cited include “compulsory heterosexuality,” “critical media literacy” and “equitable science teaching.”
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Pieper Lewis set to accept plea deal for escape from women’s center
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines teenager who admitted to killing a man she says repeatedly raped her will accept a plea deal for escaping the women's center she was sentenced to. Pieper Lewis was 15 when she was arrested for the stabbing death of Zachary Brooks in...
Wells Fargo to move most employees from Des Moines
Wells Fargo is moving the majority of Des Moines employees to its Jordan Creek Campus in West Des Moines, according to an employee email sent Friday from company executive Kristy Fercho that Axios obtained.Why it matters: The bank is one of the largest employers in the metro, employing roughly 12,000 people.The departure is a blow to DSM, which Mayor Frank Cownie described in a statement as "disappointing and frustrating."Driving the news: The company is exiting the buildings at 800 Walnut St. and 206 8th St. in downtown DSM later this year, company spokesperson Mike Slusark tells Axios. A building at 7001 Westown Parkway in WDSM will also be emptied.Decisions about the vacated buildings are being reviewed, Slusark said.State of play: The company will retain some employee occupancy in the 800 Walnut St. building in downtown DSM.It has not announced the total number of employees that will be affected by the moves, and Friday's announcement did not include job cuts.Yes, but: The company slashed more than 400 positions in the DSM metro in at least 10 rounds of cuts last year.And it announced earlier this month that it's cutting back on its mortgage-lending business.
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
Two students and one school employee shot at Des Moines charter school
Two students were fatally shot in a targeted attack Monday at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa, according to police. Police spokesman Paul Parizek told reporters that the two students were found shot and in critical condition. Officers performed CPR on them upon arrival, and they were taken to a hospital. The students later died.
Mother of student who fell from ceiling says school employees did everything they are trained to do
DES MOINES, Iowa — The mother of a Des Moines 10-year-old says school staff did what exactly what they were trained to do after her son climbed a desk and a cabinet before falling from a classroom ceiling. "When I got there, I asked 'is he OK?' And they...
Group that supplied officials for City High/Fairfield game speaks out on accusations
The group that supplied the officials for Monday night’s City High at Fairfield boys basketball game has released a statement about allegations that one of its referees used racially-charged language with Little Hawk coach Brennan Swayzer. A statement issued to City High parents, students and staff indicates the incident...
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of January 26
Ice thickness is around 8 inches at the boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Rainbow trout were recently stocked. Use a small hook with a minnow or a small piece of crawler or powerbait fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
Contents of former Vice President Pence's classified documents revealed
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
Here's how one Iowa company is taking wind turbine blades out of the landfill
STUART, Iowa — Unfortunately, wind turbine blades do not last forever. Their lifespan generally ranges between 20 and 25 years. After that, the fate of blades and the turbine body itself can vary pretty significantly. Most of the materials in the turbine itself are easily recyclable, but the blades,...
Fairfield CSD disputes claims of 'unsafe environment' at varsity game
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — On Tuesday, KTVO reported on the cancelation of the varsity basketball game between Fairfield and Iowa City High after an incident on the court between two players caused both teams to have to be separated Monday night. City High decided to forfeit the game, alleging that...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Shooting at Des Moines charter school kills 2 students
Two students are dead and another person is in serious condition following a targeted shooting at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday.
