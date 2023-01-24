Real Madrid are still on track for a famous quintet, having seen off city rivals Atletico Madrid in their quarterfinal tie of the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid had to battle to see off their bitter rivals, having fallen behind early on to Alvaro Morata’s close-range strike. However, they responded in typical fashion, and goals from Rodrygo, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr ensured that it would be the white side of Madrid that progressed to the final four of La Copa.

