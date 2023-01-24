Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd transfer target Victor Osimhen’s move to Napoli from Lille being investigated with concerns over deal
NAPOLI'S move for Victor Osimhen is set to be investigated by Italian authorities. The Serie A side signed the Nigerian from Lille in 2020 for a fee that could reach £70million including add-ons. Juventus were slapped with a 15-point deduction last week after being accused of inflating transfer fees...
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to find the back of the net for second game running as Al-Nassr lose 3-1
It looked for all the world as though the striker had opened his account in Saudi Arabia just before half-time with a powerful close-range header but the wait goes on.
The big names Cristiano Ronaldo will face in Saudi Arabia after £175m-a-year Al-Nassr move
Sportsmail looks at some of the familiar faces Ronaldo could come up against in the Saudi Pro League after finally making his debut for Al-Nassr at the weekend.
Soccer-Milan sink further with 4-0 loss to Lazio
ROME, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lazio humbled AC Milan with a superb 4-0 home victory in Serie A on Tuesday, extending the champions' winless run to five games in all competitions. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson were all on target to send Maurizio Sarri's side into the third place, one point behind Milan and 13 off the leaders Napoli.
BBC
Juventus: How and why the Italian giants are in another scandal threatening their future
Italian football has never known neutral ground. It hovers between the extremes, maybe nowhere more so than Juventus. Not even the most catastrophizing among us would have imagined we would be back here, deciphering why and how they have found themselves embroiled, yet again, in another scandal that could threaten their sporting future.
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Yardbarker
Carlo Ancelotti praises Vinicius Jr after Brazilian ends difficult day with Madrid derby goal
Real Madrid are still on track for a famous quintet, having seen off city rivals Atletico Madrid in their quarterfinal tie of the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid had to battle to see off their bitter rivals, having fallen behind early on to Alvaro Morata’s close-range strike. However, they responded in typical fashion, and goals from Rodrygo, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr ensured that it would be the white side of Madrid that progressed to the final four of La Copa.
chatsports.com
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Manchester United report: Red Devils line up £44m deal for Brazilian starlet
Manchester United are facing competition from Arsenal and Aston Villa for the forward
Yardbarker
Al Nassr Knocked Out Of Saudi Super Cup As Cristiano Ronaldo Draws Another Blank
Cristiano Ronaldo is still waiting for his first Al Nassr goal after his new team were beaten by Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday. Ronaldo had made his debut for Al Nassr in a 1-0 win over Ettifaq four days earlier. That result saw Al Nassr go top...
Transfer Talk: Barcelona, AC Milan eye Manchester City's Joao Cancelo
Barcelona is monitoring the situation of Manchester City's Joao Cancelo as they aim to strengthen at right-back. Transfer Talk has the latest.
Yardbarker
Gianluca Di Marzio: “Hakan Calhanoglu Very Close To Extending Inter Milan Contract”
Inter are close to extending the contract of midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, having already reached an agreement with wingback Matteo Darmian on a new deal. This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio, who reported live on air this evening via FCInter1908 that the Nerazzurri are closing in on a new deal for the 28-year-old, following negotiations with Darmian which are all but done.
Yardbarker
PSG Only Have €10-15M To Invest In Move For Inter Milan Defender Milan Skriniar This Month, French Media Report
Paris Saint-Germain would only have around €10-15 million to spend on a potential move for Inter defender Milan Skriniar during the January transfer window. This according to French news outlet Le Parisien, via FCInterNews, who report that the French champions are prioritizing a signing to reinforce in attacking areas and so are not likely to move for the Slovakian.
Yardbarker
Italian Journalist Fabio Ravezzani: “Was Told Inter Milan Only Signed Raoul Bellanova To Prepare For Bremer Signing As Both Players Have Same Agent”
Italian journalist Fabio Ravezzani believes that the only reason that Inter signed Cagliari wingback Raoul Bellanova was because they also wanted to sign Bremer from Torino. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Telelombardia, via FCInter1908, Ravezzani claimed that as he understands it, the fact that Bellanova and Bremer share an agent was a key factor in the Nerazzurri’s decision to sign Bellanova.
Yardbarker
Agents offer Newcastle winger to Milan in €30m+ deal – the situation
The agents of Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin have offered their client to AC Milan, according to a report. Gianluca Di Marzio reported live on Sky (via MilanNews) last night that the latest name proposed to the Rossoneri management is Saint-Maximin, a player who is currently struggling for playing time at Newcastle United given the emergence of Miguel Almiron and Joelinton.
Chase for Champions League spots intensifying in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — While it seems only a total collapse could keep Napoli from winning its first Serie A title in 33 years, the chase for the three remaining Champions League spots is intensifying. Napoli’s victory over Salernitana on Saturday combined with losses for AC Milan and Inter Milan...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Not Expecting An Offer Above €10M From PSG For Milan Skriniar, Italian Media Report
Inter are not expecting an offer any higher than €10 million from Paris Saint-Germain to sign defender Milan Skriniar before the January transfer window closes. This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri are not sure whether or not the Parisians will make an offer this month, and do not anticipate that it will be for all that much.
Fernando Santos is new Poland coach
WARSAW (AP) - Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
Yardbarker
Italian Media Name Romelu Lukaku, Denzel Dumfries & Joaquin Correa As Inter Milan’s 3 Big Disappointments In First Half Of Season
Striker Romelu Lukaku, wingback Denzel Dumfries, and forward Joaquin Correa look to have been Inter’s three most disappointing performers over the first half of the season. This is the view in today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews, who argue that the trio are the players who most need to pick up their form as the team heads into the second half of the campaign.
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City May Offer Joao Cancelo In Swap Deal For Attacker
Joao Cancelo not so long ago was one of Manchester City's stars and a key reason why they won back-to-back Premier League title as his attacking excellence down the left hand side gave Pep Guardiola another weapon. However since the World Cup the Portuguese international has looked a completely different...
Comments / 0