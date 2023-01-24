Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Efforts to legalize marijuana in Ohio are renewed
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lawmakers in the buckeye state are discussing legalizing recreational marijuana. The issue was blocked from last November’s ballot but could reappear soon. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reintroduced an activist-led piece of legislation that if passed would legalize, tax, and regulate adult use of...
13abc.com
Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a standoff with police Tuesday, according to police records. According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After Webb shot himself, officers pulled him away from the burning house. Fire crews put out the fire...
13abc.com
How to spot early signs of a mental health crisis
How to spot early signs of a mental health crisis
13abc.com
Update on road conditions throughout northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Update on road conditions throughout northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
13abc.com
Troopers release bodycam showing aftermath of deadly turnpike pileup crash
Troopers release bodycam showing aftermath of deadly turnpike pileup crash
13abc.com
Select ProMedica facilities closed due to weather, hospitals remain open
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has announced that a few facilities will be closed on Wednesday due to the weather, but all ProMedica hospitals will remain open. ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and you should call to confirm your appointment. In counties under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, all ProMedica physician offices will be closed.
13abc.com
Public Utilities Commission reaches settlement in Columbia Gas rate hike request
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) -The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Thursday accepted a rate settlement agreement for Columbia Gas of Ohio, which serves nearly 1.4 million customers. According to a statement released by the state’s Public Commission, under the terms of the settlement, Columbia Gas of Ohio is authorized to file...
