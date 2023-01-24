Read full article on original website
16 To The Rescue: Tinkerbelle
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Rescue workers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter have a special room they call the nursing home. It is where some of the oldest cats — and some with special needs — live, and the queen of the room is Tinkerbelle. "I do...
Garden of Cedar shares love through hearts in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As February approaches, love is in the air. A Scranton garden is displaying just how big of a heart the community has. A non-profit community garden in Lackawanna County is ready to bloom as spring approaches. A Scranton native decided to plant his roots on Cedar Avenue when he laid […]
Kicking off the Festival of Ice in Clarks Summit
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — While this winter has been more on the warmer side, it's still cold as ice in Clarks Summit for their Festival of Ice, that is. "It really just brings the community together, brings people out in a time where it's like that post-Christmas sort of like drab winter, it's something fun to look forward to. It's just really great to see people out and about and enjoying the weather, enjoying the ice and the art and the music and everything that goes with it," said Katie Lane, Ice Festival Director.
Customers chose consignment store for formal wear
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Customers come into The White Pear Formal Boutique on West Main Street in Schuylkill Haven carrying ball gowns that will later be put on the racks and up for sale. Now celebrating her consignment store's 13th anniversary, owner Nanette Del Valle says business has never...
Schuylkill County band featured in movie soundtracks
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Eric Ziegmont wrote a song with his band from high school, little did he know it would be used in movies some 30 years later. "We kind of just look at each other and laugh. We're like, 'Man, we wrote these songs 30 years ago.' And they're being appreciated globally in Hungary, in Canada, and also there's a few in the United States," he said.
WNEP-TV 16
Army veteran kayaks, bikes 4,000 miles
The ride is a way to raise awareness and money to provide service dogs for veterans. Jimmy Thomas passed through Luzerne County on Thursday.
Retriever rehab: Students build leg for Doug the golden retriever
LEWISBURG, Pa. — It's hard not to smile when you meet Doug, a two-year-old golden retriever born without a right front leg. "We puppy sat him, and lo and behold, at the end of those two weeks, he became ours," Mary Ann Stanton said. Doug belongs to Mary Ann...
Sunbury Animal Hospital trimming emergency services
SUNBURY, Pa. — Joel Williams of Herndon brought his dog Scooby to the Sunbury Animal Hospital for a routine visit. Scooby has been here before for an emergency. "He got into a big trash pile. It was full of glass, and he cut his foot real bad. I couldn't get it to stop bleeding."
Pittston Twp. Walmart celebrates store renovations, unveils mural
PITTSTON TWP. — Store officials on Friday unveiled a host of upgrades to the Walmart Supercenter on Route 315, including honors for long
Playground for pups: Dog park planned in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. — Jim Jennings, Honesdale's parks and recreation director, showed Newswatch 16 the area of Apple Grove Park that will soon be home to a new dog park. "We looked at places in town. We looked at places just up at the cliff, and we're like, now there's so much opportunity here at Apple Grove. There's already a community of dog people and dog owners that come down here," Jennings said.
Den Cam: Game Commission watching female black bear under Pike County deck
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman in Pike County has a visitor she's not often used to having. The sow, also known as a female black bear, has decided to spend the winter underneath her deck. "At the very end of December, very early into January, one of the...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission Launches 24-7 Black Bear Den Livestream
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched a new 24-7 livestream from a black bear den in Pike County. This brings the number of livestreams the commission is running to four. The Game Commission is also showing livestreams of eagles in Farm Country, eagles in Hanover, and geese in the Middle...
'Mr. Chunkers' inspires new children's book
LUZERNE, Pa. — On Main Street in Luzerne, inside children's consignment shop Tiny Trends, beyond the racks and racks of clothing, you'll usually find owner Kayla Morcos. Sometimes, if you're lucky, you'll be met by the fluffy, friendly face of Mr. Chunkers. "He's just the star of the show....
Williamsport firefighters experiencing an increase of emergency calls
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Fire has been busy. Firefighters here have responded to nearly 100 calls just this week. "One of the days, it was a 30-hour period, and we had 24 calls. We are a pretty small department, so it puts a lot of stress on us, and the guys being up all night long and running anything from med calls to crashes to fires," said firefighter Trevor Lupp.
wvia.org
Inclusive coffee shop comes to Pittston
A new coffee shop in Pittston aims to change lives with every cup. “We're teaching employers that people with disabilities are just as capable as anyone else to work in their environments," said Tom Carlucci. He’s quality assurance manager at NEPA Inclusive and coffee house manager. NEPA Inclusive is...
Tips on how to stay safe outdoors during winter
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — As the winter weather kept many people in Pottsville inside, there are some who went out into the cold. Health experts from Lehigh Valley Health Network say their emergency rooms are more crowded during wintry weather. “They don't realize the effects of the cold, and then...
Lack of ice prompts changes at Tobyhanna Ice Harvest
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — History will be on full display this weekend at Tobyhanna Millpond #1 in Coolbaugh Township for the Tobyhanna Ice Harvest. "We have a box car here full of ice harvesting tools that my dad had collected over the years, and people have donated more recently. And a lot of vintage equipment that was used 100 years ago in the ice harvesting industry, a couple of power saws, so we're going to have this on display," said Bill Leonard, the organizer.
Snowy work and play in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A dump truck filled with salt had perfect timing with Wednesday's wintry weather. Right around noon, Clinton Township, near Factoryville, got a delivery of 22 tons to restock its supply. "Definitely ready for anything Mother Nature brings, you know we're ready for it," said Clinton...
Ski resort donates to first responders in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — It's quiet now at the Lake Harmony Volunteer Fire Company in Kidder Township, but don't let that fool you. The volunteers go out on calls daily and responded to more than 400 calls last year. "We are the busiest fire company in the county, and...
First nuclear-powered data center in the country set to open in Berwick, PA
Berwick, Pa. — A new breakthrough has been achieved with the completion of the first nuclear-powered data center in the United States located in Berwick, Pennsylvania. The facility, directly connected to the Susquehanna Nuclear Power Plant, is set to host a range of services, including Bitcoin mining and cloud computing. According to World Nuclear News, Cumulus Data, a subsidiary of independent power producer Talen Energy, has finished construction on the...
