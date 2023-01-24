CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — While this winter has been more on the warmer side, it's still cold as ice in Clarks Summit for their Festival of Ice, that is. "It really just brings the community together, brings people out in a time where it's like that post-Christmas sort of like drab winter, it's something fun to look forward to. It's just really great to see people out and about and enjoying the weather, enjoying the ice and the art and the music and everything that goes with it," said Katie Lane, Ice Festival Director.

CLARKS SUMMIT, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO