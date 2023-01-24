ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

WTVM

Lemongrass 2 in Columbus closed for renovations due to fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire at a Columbus restaurant has closed the business until further notice. Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2 on North Lake Parkway suffered from a fire. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant will be closed for renovation. There is no word on when the renovation...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Doctors appointments come to students and staff at school in Harris Co.

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - In just a few days, Park Elementary will have new telehealth technology available for students and staff to have a medical appointment in the comfort of their school building. The partnership funded through various grants and community funding. It’s all part of the Harris County School...
HAMILTON, GA
WSFA

Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Consolidated high school hearing broadcast live at courthouse

Residents of LaFayette were afforded the opportunity to watch a live closed circuit television broadcast at the Chambers County Courthouse this past week of the hearing on the Chambers County Board of Education’s Motion for Approval of Site for the New Consolidated High School, for Approval to Build the New High School and for Authorization to Temporarily Consolidate High School Students.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Chill sticking around for now, Rain returns later in weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Staying quite chilly through most of the weekend, but at least we’ll have sun and dry weather for at least half of it. The weather turns more unsettled later in the weekend and into next week at times. After starting off in the upper 20s...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

BurgerFi in Opelika closes; Auburn location remains open

BurgerFi on South College is not going anywhere, even though the Opelika location permanently closed its doors in mid-December. David Busby, manager of the Auburn BurgerFi location, said the Opelika restaurant closed because of a leasing issue. “Somebody bought out the lease. That’s what I was told by my boss,”...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

How did you end up on the streets? Some of those counted in Columbus homeless count answer that question

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Early Tuesday morning, about three dozen volunteers working across Columbus and Phenix City counting the region’s homeless population. Home for Good’s annual Point in Time count puts names and faces on the homeless problem. John was sleeping under the Oglethorpe Bridge when Home for Good volunteers found him before the sun […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Wreck on I-185 NB leaves 1 lane blocked in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car crash has left one lane blocked on I-185 in Columbus. The crash happened between the Manchester Expressway and Macon Road exits. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries reported. It’s also unknown what caused the wreck. Stay with us...
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Auburn Residents Invited to Get Involved

AUBURN — The city of Auburn is again offering opportunities for residents to learn more about their local government in the form of two academies — the Public Safety Academy and the Citizens’ Academy. Both academies will give residents the opportunity to gain a better understanding of...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Junior League of Columbus to host annual character breakfast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) – On Saturday February 4, the Junior League of Columbus will host its 2023 Character Breakfast. The Character Breakfast will be in the Ministry Center at St. Luke United Methodist Church - located at 301 11th St. in Columbus. Attendees can choose from two seatings: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Two Columbus-based organizations offering FREE work-training program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Better Work Columbus and Asbury United Methodist Church are working together for the second year to offer free classes designed to remove the barriers that keep many people in Columbus without a job. 21-year-old Mykeece Reid says the word of the year is: apply. “It ain’t nothing...
COLUMBUS, GA

