Schools delay opening on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to potentially severe weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are opening late in the face of weather aware conditions on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Take a look at the schools altering their hours below: Russell County School SystemDelayed by 2 hours Phenix City SchoolsDelayed by 2 hours Barbour County SchoolsDelayed until 9 […]
wrbl.com
Troup County School System holds groundbreaking for new Rosemont Elementary campus
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County School System held a groundbreaking on Thursday for the new Rosemont Elementary School. The new school will be located next to the previous one and is set to be completed in fall 2024. Superintendent, Dr. Brian Shumate, was in attendance and told...
WTVM
Lemongrass 2 in Columbus closed for renovations due to fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire at a Columbus restaurant has closed the business until further notice. Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2 on North Lake Parkway suffered from a fire. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant will be closed for renovation. There is no word on when the renovation...
WTVM
Doctors appointments come to students and staff at school in Harris Co.
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - In just a few days, Park Elementary will have new telehealth technology available for students and staff to have a medical appointment in the comfort of their school building. The partnership funded through various grants and community funding. It’s all part of the Harris County School...
WSFA
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
fox5atlanta.com
Heavy rains, gusty winds head into Georgia; Some districts delay start of school
ATLANTA - Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Georgia Wednesday morning. This dynamic storm system will bring the potential for periods of heavy rain and gusty wind, but not much chance of these storms turning severe. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Consolidated high school hearing broadcast live at courthouse
Residents of LaFayette were afforded the opportunity to watch a live closed circuit television broadcast at the Chambers County Courthouse this past week of the hearing on the Chambers County Board of Education’s Motion for Approval of Site for the New Consolidated High School, for Approval to Build the New High School and for Authorization to Temporarily Consolidate High School Students.
WTVM
Chill sticking around for now, Rain returns later in weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Staying quite chilly through most of the weekend, but at least we’ll have sun and dry weather for at least half of it. The weather turns more unsettled later in the weekend and into next week at times. After starting off in the upper 20s...
Friday’s downtown Columbus protest draws heavy police presence; ends with no arrests
FINAL UPDATE A downtown Columbus protest that drew a heavy police presence went off Friday afternoon without a single arrest. About 11 protestors gathered in the Broadway median at about 3:30 and spent a little over an hour drawing attention to their cause. The group is protesting the death of activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán […]
WTVM
Police on scene of 18-wheeler wreck on Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a wreck on Highway 280 in Smiths Station. According to officials, the wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a car, happened near the intersection of Highway 280 and Lee Road 379. Our crews tell us that ambulance have arrived on...
WTVM
Phenix City mayor says city is in good financial position during State of City Address
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Leaders in one east Alabama city are touting a big cash flow and adding more staff. The mayor of Phenix City gave his State of the City Address Thursday night. He shared citywide updates on projects, funding and improvements over the past year. Phenix City...
WTVM
WTVM trailer, full of donated coats, stolen from Columbus dry cleaning business
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus authorities are searching for a trailer stolen from Master Kleen Dry Cleaners on River Road. The trailer, owned by WTVM-TV, was full of coats donated by viewers in the station’s recent Coat Drive. The theft occurred around 1AM Friday morning. The WTVM Coat Drive...
Opelika-Auburn News
BurgerFi in Opelika closes; Auburn location remains open
BurgerFi on South College is not going anywhere, even though the Opelika location permanently closed its doors in mid-December. David Busby, manager of the Auburn BurgerFi location, said the Opelika restaurant closed because of a leasing issue. “Somebody bought out the lease. That’s what I was told by my boss,”...
WTVM
Lee County using tornado recovery experience to help Autauga County
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was 2019 when a deadly EF-4 tornado hit Lee County. 23 people died, and dozens were injured. At that time, Autauga County officials stepped in to help, and now the Lee County EMA is repaying that favor. “We practice helping our brothers and sisters...
How did you end up on the streets? Some of those counted in Columbus homeless count answer that question
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Early Tuesday morning, about three dozen volunteers working across Columbus and Phenix City counting the region’s homeless population. Home for Good’s annual Point in Time count puts names and faces on the homeless problem. John was sleeping under the Oglethorpe Bridge when Home for Good volunteers found him before the sun […]
WTVM
Wreck on I-185 NB leaves 1 lane blocked in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car crash has left one lane blocked on I-185 in Columbus. The crash happened between the Manchester Expressway and Macon Road exits. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries reported. It’s also unknown what caused the wreck. Stay with us...
opelikaobserver.com
Auburn Residents Invited to Get Involved
AUBURN — The city of Auburn is again offering opportunities for residents to learn more about their local government in the form of two academies — the Public Safety Academy and the Citizens’ Academy. Both academies will give residents the opportunity to gain a better understanding of...
WTVM
Junior League of Columbus to host annual character breakfast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) – On Saturday February 4, the Junior League of Columbus will host its 2023 Character Breakfast. The Character Breakfast will be in the Ministry Center at St. Luke United Methodist Church - located at 301 11th St. in Columbus. Attendees can choose from two seatings: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
WTVM
Two Columbus-based organizations offering FREE work-training program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Better Work Columbus and Asbury United Methodist Church are working together for the second year to offer free classes designed to remove the barriers that keep many people in Columbus without a job. 21-year-old Mykeece Reid says the word of the year is: apply. “It ain’t nothing...
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man throws rocks at fire truck, screams over dispatch radio
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A man was taken into custody after he threw rocks at a responding fire truck then screamed over the dispatch radio, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:21 p.m., Troup County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with the Troup County Fire Department were dispatched to […]
