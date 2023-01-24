Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
“Our families can rest.” Reactions to the verdict of the triple homicide case in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the jury declaring Arnson Absolu guilty on January 26 of three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 26-year-old Charles Red Willow, 29-year-old Ashley Nagy, and 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser, the courtroom gallery was overcome with relief upon hearing the statement. Witness testimonies concluded Tuesday and closing arguments were held Wednesday as the jury deliberated for around two days before reaching their verdict.
newscenter1.tv
Guilty or Not Guilty? The jury is deliberating in the Absolu triple homicide case from 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D.- On August 24, 2020, Charles Redwillow and Ashley Nagy were found shot to death at Thomson Park in Rapid City. In early September 2020, Arnson Absolu was arrested in New York City and extradited back to South Dakota in connection with the double homicide. On September 22, 2020, Dakota Zaiser’s body was found off of Sheridan Lake Road and Highway 385 and Absolu was charged with Zaiser’s death also. On January 10, 2023, the trial began for this case. On January 24, 2023, both the prosecution and the defense rested. Closing arguments by both the prosecution and the defense were made on the 25th and the case was then delivered to the jury for deliberation. The timeline below outlines the evidence presented by the prosecution in the case. At the time of publication, the jury was still in deliberations.
newscenter1.tv
Jury finds Arnson Absolu guilty on all counts in 2020 Rapid City triple homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D.- A Pennington County jury has found triple-murder suspect Arnson Absolu guilty on all counts. Absolu of the Bronx, New York City was charged with the August 2020 killings in Rapid City. Prosecutors maintained Absolu killed Charles Red Willow over a drug-related issue and that the other victims, Ashley Nagy and Dakota Zaiser were killed as a way of removing witnesses.
newscenter1.tv
mykxlg.com
