RAPID CITY, S.D.- On August 24, 2020, Charles Redwillow and Ashley Nagy were found shot to death at Thomson Park in Rapid City. In early September 2020, Arnson Absolu was arrested in New York City and extradited back to South Dakota in connection with the double homicide. On September 22, 2020, Dakota Zaiser’s body was found off of Sheridan Lake Road and Highway 385 and Absolu was charged with Zaiser’s death also. On January 10, 2023, the trial began for this case. On January 24, 2023, both the prosecution and the defense rested. Closing arguments by both the prosecution and the defense were made on the 25th and the case was then delivered to the jury for deliberation. The timeline below outlines the evidence presented by the prosecution in the case. At the time of publication, the jury was still in deliberations.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO