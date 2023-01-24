ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

newscenter1.tv

“Our families can rest.” Reactions to the verdict of the triple homicide case in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the jury declaring Arnson Absolu guilty on January 26 of three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 26-year-old Charles Red Willow, 29-year-old Ashley Nagy, and 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser, the courtroom gallery was overcome with relief upon hearing the statement. Witness testimonies concluded Tuesday and closing arguments were held Wednesday as the jury deliberated for around two days before reaching their verdict.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RAPID CITY, S.D.- On August 24, 2020, Charles Redwillow and Ashley Nagy were found shot to death at Thomson Park in Rapid City. In early September 2020, Arnson Absolu was arrested in New York City and extradited back to South Dakota in connection with the double homicide. On September 22, 2020, Dakota Zaiser’s body was found off of Sheridan Lake Road and Highway 385 and Absolu was charged with Zaiser’s death also. On January 10, 2023, the trial began for this case. On January 24, 2023, both the prosecution and the defense rested. Closing arguments by both the prosecution and the defense were made on the 25th and the case was then delivered to the jury for deliberation. The timeline below outlines the evidence presented by the prosecution in the case. At the time of publication, the jury was still in deliberations.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RAPID CITY, S.D.- A Pennington County jury has found triple-murder suspect Arnson Absolu guilty on all counts. Absolu of the Bronx, New York City was charged with the August 2020 killings in Rapid City. Prosecutors maintained Absolu killed Charles Red Willow over a drug-related issue and that the other victims, Ashley Nagy and Dakota Zaiser were killed as a way of removing witnesses.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

One of Pennington County’s “Most Wanted” men arrested

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Friday evening, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of the “Most Wanted” men in the Black Hills area has been arrested. PCSO reported that Jake Michael Dimond was arrested and that his felony warrant was cancelled. The warrant for...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Two Rapid City schools secured following reported handgun nearby

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are searching for an individual with a handgun. On Friday, North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary were placed on secure status following a report of an individual walking near the Surfwood Apartments with a handgun. Police have yet to locate the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Law enforcement involved in 13 shootings in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting more than once a month in 2022, according to data from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Various law enforcement agencies were involved in a total of 13 shootings that were investigated by...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Woman faces DUI, possession of stolen vehicle charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman is behind bars Thursday morning, accused of stealing a car. Rapid City Police say it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Officers saw a car speeding westbound on Omaha Street. Police then learned that the car was stolen. Authorities followed the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KX News

Rapid City Police looking for runaway Bismarck teen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A teenage girl from Bismarck is being reported as a runaway after having last been seen on January 16 in Rapid City, SD at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. According to the teen’s mom, the girl, Emma Huska, is 16 years old, 5’6″, has brown eyes, and brown and red hair. […]
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City homicide; Catalytic theft; $2 million donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 23. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Rapid City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the northern part of the city. A family in Harrisburg is surveying what remains of...
RAPID CITY, SD
mykxlg.com

Rapid City Native Accepts CEO/President at Jenkins Living Center

Rapid City, SD native Kasey Klapprodt has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenkins Living Center, Inc in Watertown, SD. After what was stated as an “extensive executive search,” the Jenkins Living Center Board made its decision. Klapprodt has worked in skilled nursing facilities...
WATERTOWN, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City’s Point In Time Count gets underway at Wilson Park

How do you find the people to count for the survey?. One of the biggest things they do while searching for people is go to the weekly feeds put on by members of the community. “We find that if we go to the community meals, that is where we’re going to find people in the most need,” Ritchie said. “So we want to make sure to get down here and get an accurate count, try and catch everybody as they are coming through.”
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

How busy was the Rapid City Fire Department in 2022?

RAPID CITY, S.D.– 2022 was a busy year for the Rapid City Fire Department, just slightly busier than the previous year. The RCFD says it responded to 21,494 service calls last year, nine more than in 2021. Most of the calls were for medical assistance and potential fires. The number of calls raises the question, can the department handle that volume of calls? RCFD Fire Chief Jason Culberson says, “No, we’ve hit that point. We’ve had some studies done in the past that kind of shows us based upon call volume and as our city grows on how we should be approaching that, and we’re at that point where we’re looking at needing to add more people.”
KEVN

Widespread snow and cold temperatures settle into the area tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Friday night widespread snow move into the area that will last into Saturday afternoon. Lows will be chilly with temperatures in the single digits and teens for tonight. Highs on Saturday will mostly be in the single digits to teens with a few areas reaching the 20s as artic air will settle in the region with Snow eventually weakening in the afternoon.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

65th annual Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo has officially begun

RAPID CITY, S.D.– A ribbon cutting was held Friday morning marking the official start of the 65th annual Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo. Distinguished guests as well as members of the Stock Show Board met up at the Barnett Field House for the ceremony. After a few words, the ribbon was officially cut by Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden.
RAPID CITY, SD

