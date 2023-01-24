Read full article on original website
Marion County shooting victim dies, sheriff’s office says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved. Anyone with information […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver of 18-wheeler charged in fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County. It happened Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. NC Highway Patrol responded to a crash on NC 87 near the Cumberland County line. Troopers said an 18-wheeler pulled out in front of another...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
WECT
Two arrested in connection to murder of South Columbus High School student
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people have been charged in connection to the murder of a South Columbus High School student. Jalen Amari Campbell, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested in Socastee, S.C., and charged in the Jan. 23 murder of Jeremiah Nyree Long. The sheriff’s office says...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County woman arrested for alleged cruelty to animals
CERRO GORDO, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Columbus County has been arrested for alleged animal cruelty. 54-year-old Pamela Hammond was arrested on January 20th at her home on Pond Drive in Cerro Gordo. Animal Control units were on the scene during her arrest. There were numerous dog cages...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County man sentenced to life for 1988 murder up for parole
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An investigation is underway to see if a convicted murderer can be granted parole. The case concerns James Daniels, who was convicted of 2nd degree murder in 1988 and sentenced to life in prison. Investigators will look at the person — the facts...
19-year-old charged after hit-and-run death in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man has been charged after a deadly hit and run in Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged after Joseph LaBianco, 58, was hit and killed on Jan. 9 in the area of E. Ashby Road […]
WMBF
Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A teacher with Horry County Schools has been placed on leave after being arrested earlier this week. Online records show Kimberly Bone, of Surfside Beach, was arrested early Thursday by the Surfside Beach Police Department. She’s charged with third-degree assault and battery along with kidnapping. Bone was released later that day on a $4,000 bond.
Why a North Carolina triple homicide suspect was out on parole after a life sentence
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Robeson County District Attorney said Tuesday’s triple homicide may not have happened if a rule change was enacted just nine months earlier. Corey Grant Leak, 46, is in jail again, facing a long list of charges that includes three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life […]
Horry County Schools teacher faces kidnapping, assault charges in Surfside Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools employee is facing kidnapping and assault-and-battery charges after being arrested by Surfside Beach police on Thursday, according to online jail records. Kimberly D. Bone, 59, of Surfside Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention and released on bonds totaling $4,000. News13 has reached out […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Warrants for man charged in KC Johnson’s murder provide new details
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Arrest warrants for the man charged in the murder of KC Johnson are providing us with new details in the case. William Haven Hicks, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and financial card theft. According to warrants...
WMBF
5th arrest made in death of Florence man allegedly kidnapped, held in dog kennel
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another arrest has been made in connection to the death of a Florence man allegedly shot after being kidnapped and held inside a dog kennel last year. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Jack Garrett Book was arrested Monday and is charged with...
WMBF
N.C. man pleads guilty, sentenced in deadly Horry County hit-and-run
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man was sentenced to prison in connection to a deadly Horry County motorcycle crash. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Wednesday that 23-year-old Justin Lindsay, of Lumberton, pleaded guilty to hit and run charges days before his trial was set to begin Monday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
South Columbus High School senior determined to be victim of Tabor City homicide
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An 18-year-old victim of a recent homicide in Columbus County was a South Columbus High School student. The victim was a senior at the school, according to officials. The homicide took place Monday afternoon on Old Dothan Road in Tabor City. Officers haven’t yet...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Woman facing charges after multiple dogs found dead in Currie
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County woman is facing several charges of cruelty to animals after several dogs were found dead at a farm in Pender County. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Manuela Strand, 40. She is charged with 8 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals and 1 count misdemeanor of disposition of dead domesticated animals.
Scotland County Sheriff’s Office arrests man after 3 break-ins at recycling company
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Carolina man Monday after responding to a break-in at North Carolina Organic Recycling Company near Airport Road, according to a news release. Deputies located a vehicle at the scene and entered the building where the suspect attempted to flee, according to the […]
WECT
Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck Wednesday morning. According to Trooper Shepherd, the wreck occurred around 6 a.m. when the 18-wheeler traveling on Tobermory Road failed to yield for a Sonoma pickup truck traveling on N.C. 87. The 18-wheeler then left the scene.
Four shot, three killed in Robeson County; man taken into custody
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County. The shooting took place in a Red Springs neighborhood near the intersection of Samuel Drive and 8th Avenue. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Homicide detectives, crime...
WECT
Leland Police Department searching for runaway juvenile
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has announced that they are looking for a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Jan. 25. According to the announcement, 17-year-old Riley Hooper was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near Windsor Park. Authorities stated that Hooper left the area of her...
