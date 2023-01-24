Read full article on original website
Berks Man KO'd Cop And Stole His TASER, Jury Finds
A Berks County man was convicted of wrestling away a police officer's TASER device and then knocking him unconscious, authorities say. Jacob Aharonian, 23, of Morgantown, was found guilty of aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer following a three-day trial, said District Attorney John T. Adams in a statement Friday, January 27.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parents charged with involuntary manslaughter taken into custody
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The parents of the toddler who died of a fentanyl overdose were taken into custody on Thursday in Cattaraugus County, New York. They will be held in the county jail awaiting extradition to Northampton County. The father and mother are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the death...
Missing Levittown Woman 'In Considerable Danger': Police
A Bucks County woman is missing, and authorities say she may be "in considerable danger." Alyce Schorle, 74, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 at about 10:15 p.m. near the Galilee Pavilion on Penn Valley Road in Falls Township, police said in a statement. Investigators said Alyce typically uses...
Uncle Left Nephew Unattended For Hours: West Reading Police
A Berks County man is accused of leaving his 10-year-old nephew unattended for hours in an incident late last year, authorities say. Police in West Reading received a 911 call from a "special needs victim" just before 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, saying that he couldn't get in his house and that no one was inside, the department wrote in a statement. The boy said the door handle was broken, and that his uncle had left earlier and had not returned yet, they added.
Suspect, alleged driver in Palmer Township bank robbery are jailed, court records say
A Forks Township man saying he needed rent money enlisted his cousin to drive him to rob a bank Thursday in Palmer Township, and now both face charges, police say. Officers were alerted about 3:40 p.m. to a bank robbery in progress at Santander Bank, 3120 William Penn Highway. It was reported someone wearing a black ski mask had entered the bank, lifted up his shirt, gave the teller a bag and told her to fill it before running off, according to court records.
Multiple drugs found in home, suspect wanted
ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a woman they say is a suspected drug dealer of meth and heroin in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office served a search warrant on a house on Krajewski Road in Archbald Tuesday. As a result, investigators seized methamphetamine, […]
$1.3K stolen from the Crossing Outlets, suspects wanted
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people who they say stole $1,300 from a store at the Crossing Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the two people pictured below are suspects in a retail theft at the North Face store in the outlets. On January 15 police […]
Philly Driver Found With Guns, Drugs In Berks: Police
A Philadelphia man sits in a Berks County jail cell after authorities say they found firearms and more than a kilogram of drugs in his car. Police in Spring Township pulled over 27-year-old Nasir Young on Route 222 South near the Adamstown exit at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, the department said in a release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Residents confront, scare off intruders in Salisbury Township home, police say
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a home invasion in a neighborhood in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County. It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, not far from I-78 and the Allentown city line. Three unidentified people forcibly broke in through the...
Bucks Identity Thief Bilked Senior For $33K, Cops Say
An accused thief in Bucks County is charged with ripping off a senior citizen to the tune of $33,000, authorities say. Justin T. Rose, 33, of Sellersville, surrendered to the Perkasie Borough Police Department on Thursday, Jan. 26, officials wrote in a statement. Investigators say he racked up the debt over a period of years, using the victim's credit cards to make unauthorized purchases and cash transfers.
delawarevalleynews.com
Identity Thief Sought By Warminster Police
No one likes a thief. Especially when they come back to their vehicle and find their belongings taken. This recently happened in Warminster and this time the thief unwittingly exposed herself to the world. She just needs a name to attach to her face. Police just recently released some photos...
lafayettestudentnews.com
Wawa skimming operation puts student financial information at risk
Earlier this week, Easton police urged the public to report any information they might have relating to an account information theft case at the Wawa on 225 Cattell Street. Police believe that two perpetrators, who have not yet been apprehended but were captured in security camera footage, used a skimming device to collect customers’ information via the ATM machine inside of Wawa in the past two months. The perpetrators may have used the device to access the victims’ accounts at different locations.
Burglars Flee When Confronted By Lehigh Homeowners: Police
A trio of would-be thieves pounded pavement when confronted by the Lehigh County homeowners they had planned to rob, authorities say. The break-in occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Salisbury Township police in a statement. The burglars forced their way into the rear of a home near Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, officials said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parents charged after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A father and mother are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of their young son last summer. Christian Brewster, 25, and Nicole Stauffer, 45, were charged Thursday after their 2-year-old child died of a fentanyl overdose in Bethlehem, according to court documents. The boy was pronounced...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two arrested in connection with bank robbery in Palmer Twp.
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Two people are behind bars after thieves targeted a pair of banks at just about the exact same time Thursday afternoon. The banks are located less than two miles apart from each other in Palmer Township, Northampton County. So far, police have not said there's any...
Prosecutors cite girl’s diagnosis in case against alleged rapist
WILKES-BARRE — Prosecutors in the case of sexual assault suspect Bryan Nee are relying upon a sexually transmitted disease a girl contra
Main Line Media News
Pottstown woman sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal crash
NORRISTOWN — Saying she failed to protect the students she was entrusted to keep safe, a judge sent a Pottstown woman to prison for providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
Meth dealer hit 100+ mph in chase along routes 33 and 22, troopers say
A man accused of selling methamphetamine in a Lehigh Valley park-and-ride lot fled from officers and hit speeds of more than 100 mph during a subsequent chase, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Dec. 28 case started with a drug deal in the park-and-ride lot off Route 33 in Bethlehem Township...
Reading Officials ID Teen Victim, Reveal Cause Of Deadly Fire
Authorities in Reading have identified the 13-year-old girl killed in a two-alarm house fire early on Saturday, Jan. 21. Empressi Martin was sleeping on the third floor at 630 Summit Avenue when the fire began just after 4 a.m., the city Fire Department said in a statement. Her cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation, they added.
Death investigation at LCCF
WILKES-BARRE — An autopsy on the body of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility revealed she took her own life. Di
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
