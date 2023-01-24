ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest Marvel News: ‘Wednesday’ star Percy Hynes White’s chances of an MCU comeback implode as Kang’s conquerors might’ve been discovered

We haven’t even officially met him yet, what with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania not hitting theaters until next month, but forward-thinking Marvel fans are already theorizing who could defeat Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror come Avengers: Secret Wars. What’s more, Wednesday might be one of Netflix’s biggest hits of the past 12 months, but maybe we shouldn’t expect one of its stars to make a swift return to the MCU multiverse.
‘Fantastic Four’ fans repulsed by Ryan Gosling rumors, beg for an official announcement

At this point, it’s easier to list all the Hollywood A-listers who haven’t been linked to Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot than the ones that have. In the face of the studio’s steadfast refusal to open up about the movie’s casting process, it seems like every male actor working in the industry today has been linked to the role of Mr. Fantastic aka Reed Richards, following on from John Krasinski’s cameo as the stretchy superhero in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Jenna Ortega stuns ‘Wednesday’ fans with white negligee selfie

After the overwhelming success of Netflix’s Wednesday, fans are now completely devoted and interested in all things involving star Jenna Ortega – which now includes a recently posted selfie that has garnered tons of attention and has the entire internet buzzing. And if MCU superstar Brie Larson’s band of selfies were popular, then Ortega’s latest eye-popping addition is bound to shatter the internet completely.
Latest ‘Thunderbolts’ casting has Marvel fans convinced a ‘Stranger Things’ star is out of a job

In the wake of rumors that Thunderbolts has lost one of its ensemble cast of Marvel villains and anti-heroes, it seems the upcoming MCU movie has found someone new to fill the gap. Hannah John-Kamen was recently claimed to have walked away from the production, meaning we maybe shouldn’t expect to see her back as Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Ghost after all. That came as a huge blow to fans, but the latest news has reawakened their appetite for the film somewhat.
Ryan Reynolds nervously defends falling asleep at the opera with Hugh Jackman

For every opera ever shown, at least one person out in the audience could probably be caught snoozing. With his latest throwback Thursday post, Hugh Jackman has hilariously called out Ryan Reynolds for doing just that. Instead of what many would have expected to be some sort of snappy comeback,...
Original ‘Blade’ star calls Marvel MCU ‘worthless garbage’

Blade star Stephen Dorff has some harsh words for the upcoming MCU adaptation of the same superhero film he was in back in 1998. The former Deacon Frost actor doesn’t have any confidence in the upcoming film and claims that the recent superhero films that have been released, both from Marvel and DC, are “worthless garbage.”
‘Teen Wolf’ fans can’t believe how badly the movie ruins ‘Superman’ star Tyler Hoechlin’s character

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Jan. 26 is a big day for Teen Wolf pack-members everywhere as the much-anticipated feature-length reunion spinoff of the beloved MTV supernatural series is finally streaming. Unfortunately, Teen Wolf: The Movie is not going down as well with the fans as Paramount must’ve been hoping. The writing was already on the wall for the film, what with Dylan O’Brien’s absence as Stiles Stillinski providing much disappointment, but the movie’s treatment of another favorite is leaving folks wishing they had pulled an O’Brien themselves.
‘Teen Wolf’ fans appear to be in collective agreement that pretending the movie never existed is the best course of action

This article contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Some things are better left untouched. In the age of revivals, reboots, and remakes, Hollywood is set on bringing back every once-popular television show or movie known to man, and very rarely does the result match the hype. The latest example is Teen Wolf: The Movie, which despite being out for less than a day, already has fans wishing it had never been made.
Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup

Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
James Gunn confirms he has the power to bring ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ stars back to the DCU

DC fans, who’ve unfortunately had to become hardened to bad news over the past few months, were hit with another disappointing update this week in the form of the news that both Titans and Doom Patrol will be ending with their current fourth seasons. The HBO Max original series have developed fierce followings over the years, so there’s been an outpouring of grief online over the two shows becoming the latest casualties of Warner Bros. Discovery’s wipeout of its streaming exclusives.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ faces embarrassing international failure as DC cancellations inspire cruel delight in MCU fans

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania promises to launch the MCU’s Phase Five in style, but it seems that the hype within the hardcore Marvel community might not translate to barnstorming success overseas. In fact, the incoming Paul Rudd-starring threequel could find itself the victim of a wincingly low box office loss that would no doubt leave James Cameron cackling. Elsewhere, Marvel fans rub salt in the wound after DC lovers lose two more of their favorite productions.
Netflix’s newest smash hit fantasy series conjures a Top 10 spot in 73 nations, not that it means anything

With upwards of 25 episodic originals set in the genre having been canceled since the beginning of 2020, subscribers are finding it harder and harder to become invested in Netflix fantasy shows, and with good reason. After all, if there’s a very high chance the axe is coming, what’s the point in becoming too attached? Despite that, Shahmaran is off to an incredible start.
‘Rick and Morty’ fans seem to forget that the titular characters had different voice actors once before

The future looks bleak for Rick and Morty after Adult Swim chose to part ways with the show’s animator and lead voice actor, Justin Roiland, for allegations of domestic abuse. Roiland is not only the co-creator of the popular animated comedy series, he also voices both Rick and Morty, which will make it all the more difficult to find his replacement. Once it was announced that Rick and Morty would continue, fans were eagerly sending in their audition tapes to take on the mantle, but Yolo Crystal Fantasy and Smiling Friend‘s Michael Cusack, who also did a full Rick and Morty parody in Bushworld Adventures, might be the frontunner for Roiland’s replacement.

