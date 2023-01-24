ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle crashed into a Jersey Mike's restaurant in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — No injuries have been reported after a vehicle crashed into a sandwich restaurant in Tyler Friday evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, one vehicle crashed into a Jersey Mike's restaurant at Beckham Ave. and Fifth Street. Erbaugh said the driver is cooperative and it...
Officials: 73-year-old Flint man sentenced to 60 years for shooting wife

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time. Smith County […]
Arrests Made in Connection to Aggravated Kidnapping in Wells, TX

According to a post on the the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Facebook Page, two persons have been arrested in connection with an Aggravated Kidnapping that occurred at a residence on Greenville Street in Wells, Texas. The report states:. "...on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office...
Tyler man pleads guilty in traffic deaths of 2 young boys

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man will be sent to prison after he pleaded guilty to a 2022 incident that left two young boys dead. Hayden Malone, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault on Thursday in a Gregg County court.
Driver pinned inside car after 2-vehicle crash in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A driver was pinned inside their car after a two-vehicle crash in Tyler on Wednesday. The wreck took place around 2:48 p.m. on Bellwood Road and South Lyons Avenues, said the Tyler Police Department. One of the vehicles turned over and the driver was extricated from the vehicle by the fire […]
Palestine man arrested after resident says he was found burglarizing car

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday. Palestine police say they arrested a man who was caught in the act of burglarizing a person’s car. Officers say they were called to the 900 block of Cambell just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A resident said they say a white male in a dark hoodie inside their vehicle parked at their residence. When the homeowner confronted the alleged burglar, he fled.
Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
Gladewater man kills self while in police custody

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man died by suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department. The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.
Officials: Vehicle containing contraband ‘intended for delivery’ to prison unit intercepted

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials intercepted a suspect vehicle containing contraband intended for delivery to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison unit, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The seizure included one pound and 10 ounces of methamphetamine, 30 cellphones, 44 large bags of tobacco and three small bags of marijuana, said […]
Grand jury indicts Henderson logger in Rusk County theft case

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - A logging contractor has been indicted by a Rusk County grand jury on a state jail felony charge of timber purchase as trustee with intent to defraud. Terry Aron Beall, 57, of Henderson, doing business as 2-Beall Logging, is accused of stealing between $500 and...
Amber Alert issued for infant from Kaufman County

KEMP, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for Xyavier Calliste Jr. from Kaufman County. Calliste is a 15-week-old Black male with brown eyes, black hair and is 23 inches tall, weighing 8 pounds, according to Kemp Police Department. Calliste was last seen in an unknown vehicle with Abigail Margaret Williams, a 23-year-old […]
