As the premier name in all things vacuuming, Dyson is known for developing technologically advanced appliances. Unfortunately, they’re also known for their hefty price tags. If you've been patiently waiting on a sale, good news: The Dyson Owner Rewards Sale is back with 20% savings on select products. But this savings event is exclusive: You must already own a registered Dyson appliance to qualify for the discount.

1 DAY AGO