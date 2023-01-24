Read full article on original website
When to order Valentines Day flowers to avoid price-gouged delivery fees
As January progresses, each day brings us closer and closer to the biggest romantic holiday of the year and so the price of a dozen roses rises. According to the National Retail Federation, which conducts an annual Valentine’s Day survey, consumer spending is predicted to reach $25.9 billion for the occasion, $2 billion more than in 2022. The average amount each person will spend? $192.80.
The REI Outlet is up to 70% off starting today
For outdoor lovers, it’s the kind of sale to set a calendar alert for: up to 70% off at the REI Outlet, the discount arm of the trusted outdoor co-op — which translates into serious savings on mountains of gear. The sale kicks off on Fri., Jan. 27....
Here's how to save 20% on Dyson vacuums, hair tools and more
As the premier name in all things vacuuming, Dyson is known for developing technologically advanced appliances. Unfortunately, they’re also known for their hefty price tags. If you've been patiently waiting on a sale, good news: The Dyson Owner Rewards Sale is back with 20% savings on select products. But this savings event is exclusive: You must already own a registered Dyson appliance to qualify for the discount.
Score a top-rated Anker Eufy Robovac for under $100 at Walmart today
An increasingly popular must-have appliance these days? A robot vacuum (or robovac), which have come way down in price over the years as more competition enters the market. We’ve also seen a flurry of great deals on the nifty appliances as of late — like this Anker Eufy 25C Robovac, currently on sale for just $96 at Walmart.
