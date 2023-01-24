The engineers probably weren’t expecting their car to have this much power decades after its initial build. Chevrolet’s premium unique muscle car, the Nova, was the vehicle built specifically with enthusiast in mind. It’s hard to find an example these days that doesn’t have a lot more horsepower than stock and a big V-8 engine out of the hood. However, that isn’t to say that there’s not anything left to be surprised about when it comes to these cars. Case in point, check out this 1969 Chevrolet Nova built to have over 3000 hp With a massive motor and some incredibly fat drag radials in the back.

1 DAY AGO