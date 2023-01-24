Read full article on original website
Related
TUCKER CARLSON: Another attempt by leaders of our country to inflame racial hatred in the United States
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to the killing of Tyre Nichols and voices his concerns over people using his death to justify riots on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Rep. Elise Stefanik says ‘crimes were committed’ by intelligence agencies
Rep. Elise Stefanik, a new appointed member of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, said she “absolutely believe[s] crimes were committed.” “Look at most recently the bombshell news report of FBI head of counter-intelligence in New York state — part of the Mueller special investigation — he was taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from Russia,” the upstate Republican told The Post days after Speaker Kevin McCarthy named her to the prestigious panel. “So yes there are crimes.” She was referencing ex-fed Charles McGonigal, busted this week for being on the payroll of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Like the...
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Elaine Chao, Trump-era transportation secretary and Mitch McConnell's wife, hits back at Trump for giving her the racist nickname 'Coco Chow'
In a statement to Politico on Wednesday, Chao — who served four years in Trump's cabinet — made her displeasure with Trump clear.
Comments / 0