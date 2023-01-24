Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Brad Pitt and George Clooney Reunite, Sport Matching Outfits on Set of 'Wolves' Movie
George Clooney and Brad Pitt are back together on set -- and having a twinning moment. On Tuesday, Clooney, 61, and Pitt, 59, were spotted braving the chilly New York City weather as they filmed scenes for their upcoming Apple TV+ thriller, Wolves. The stars shared a bit of a...
FASHION Magazine |
Lipgloss Nails Were Made for Minimalists
Did we mention this manicure trend is J.Lo-approved?. If you’re a manicure minimalist who has attempted to expand your polish palette with vibrant shades and elaborate designs, you likely know the feeling of nail regret all too well. Two steps out of the salon door and you’re already plotting your return, wishing you’d gone with one of your beloved nude shades. Feeling seen by this sentiment? We think Jennifer Lopez’s lipgloss nails were made for you.
Lip gloss nails are the newest TikTok trend and JLo's nail artist just showed how to create them at home
Lip gloss nails are taking the manicure world by storm...
Former Teen Idol Robby Benson Turns 67
According to writer/entertainment historian Charles Avent on Facebook.com, actor Robby Benson is now 67 years old. "He rose to prominence as a teen idol in the late 1970s," Avent said, "...appearing in the films One on One (1977) and Ice Castles (1978). He subsequently garnered more fame for portraying the voice of Beast in the Disney animated film Beauty and the Beast (1991) and its numerous sequels and spin-offs. He later directed television, including six episodes of the sitcom Friends. In addition to acting and directing, Benson is an activist in the field of heart research, having undergone four open-heart surgeries since age 28 to correct congenital aortic valve defects and related damage. In 2012, he published a memoir recounting his medical journey and numerous surgeries."
Beyoncé Just Stayed in This Bonkers Penthouse Suite in Dubai—and You Can, Too, for $100,000 a Night
Looks like the crown jewel of Atlantis The Royal Dubai is Queen B–approved. This past weekend, the lavish resort hosted a star-studded opening weekend that ended with a one-hour private concert from Beyoncé—who sparkled in $7.5 million worth of jewelry during the performance, which reportedly cost the hotel $24 million—and a spectacular firework display that could be seen from miles away. While the activities brought out A-listers such as Black Panther‘s Winston Duke, Kendall Jenner and Jay-Z, the real star of the show was the stunning Royal Mansion, the lush accommodation where the Renaissance singer resided during the extravaganza. And now you, too,...
Fans Think Anya Taylor-Joy Had Fat Removal Surgery After Seeing Early Career Photos
Could Anya Taylor-Joy have followed in the footsteps of Chrissy Teigen, Lea Michele and Emily Ratajkowski (to name just three) and undergone one of the most popular treatments of the moment, i.e., buccal fat removal? Judging by some older pictures of...
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reacts to Son Charlie Hall’s “Racy” TV Scenes
Don't expect Julia Louis-Dreyfus to curb her enthusiasm for her son's latest role. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Veep star didn't filter her thoughts when discussing what...
Watch Jennifer Coolidge Sing Show Tunes to Jennifer Lopez in Hilarious Clip from Shotgun Wedding
Shotgun Wedding is streaming on Prime Video this Friday Jennifer Coolidge knows how to make an entrance! In a clip from the new comedy Shotgun Wedding shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the Emmy winner stars as Carol, the mother of the groom Tom (played by Josh Duhamel in the film), as she shows up to the ceremony. Darcy, the bride-to-be played by Jennifer Lopez, begs her mother Renata (Sônia Braga) to play nice with Carol after she requests not to be seated with her during the destination wedding. "She's excited, okay?" Lopez's Darcy says...
toofab.com
2023 Oscar Nominations and Snubs -- The Full List
Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's event, held in March. On Tuesday morning, "Sound of Metal" star Riz Ahmed and "M3GAN" star Allison Williams were tapped to announce the nominations for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Angela Bassett made history, becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be...
‘Poker Face’ Is a Star-Studded, Highly-Addictive Case-of-the-Week Series
Once upon a time, most of television was like Poker Face, the new Peacock drama created by Glass Onion’s Rian Johnson and starring Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne. It is a purely episodic, case-of-the-week show. Each episode sets up its own specific story, which Lyonne’s Charlie Cale finds a way to conclude by the end of the hour. There are some extremely loose ongoing threads, but you could in theory watch every episode but the first in any order and get the same enjoyment out of each. It is a show that leans enormously on the appeal of its star,...
Collider
‘Maybe I Do’ Review: Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton Carry This Unconventional Rom-Com
Maybe I Do, a romantic comedy from the mind of Boy Meets World creator Michael Jacobs, centers around a young couple, Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), as an awkward incident at her best friend's wedding leads Michelle to give Allen an ultimatum—24 hours to decide if their relationship is heading down the aisle or not. Thanks to a suggestion from her father, Michelle decides that in that one-day window, they should have dinner with both sets of their parents to really see if their families should be bound together forever in holy matrimony. The hitch comes from a Crazy, Stupid, Love-style twist: their parents are already having affairs with each other.
Josh Duhamel Is Ready To Do It All Again
Josh Duhamel was alone in Vancouver on his 50th birthday. This is not a sob story; he was in post-production on a movie and was fine to let the moment pass. “I’ve never been a big birthday-celebrator,” he says. “My wife was like, ‘You have to do something. You’re 50.’ I was like, ‘Could you quit reminding me that I’m 50?’”
Call Me Kat Taps Another Sitcom Favorite to Step into Late Star Leslie Jordan's Role at the Cat Café
Three months after Call Me Kat began to grieve the loss of Jordan, who died on Oct. 24 of a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," the the FOX sitcom has revealed who will join the show in a similar role Leslie Jordan's last appearance on Call Me Kat aired last month, but the show waited a beat to reveal how it would move ahead to fill the space left by his character Phil. On Thursday, it was announced that 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer is joining the show as Gideon, the new hire...
Camila Alves McConaughey shares rare pic of daughter Vida — with ‘uncle’ Woody Harrelson
Vida McConaughey celebrated her 13th birthday surrounded by her family — which of course includes her "uncle," Woody Harrelson. To celebrate her daughter's 13th birthday, mom Camila Alves McConaughey shared a photo of the now teenage Vida about to blow out her birthday candles, while Harrelson looks quizzically at the confection in the background.
toofab.com
Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'
"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
goeasternoregon.com
'The Paris Bookseller' a good mix of nonfiction, fiction
For aficionados of historical non-fiction — laced with fiction — the “Paris Bookseller” could not be a better choice. And for those who are not familiar with the story of Sylvia Beach and her relationship with Irish author James Joyce, it is an even better choice.
Jeff Bridges’ Kids: Meet His 3 Daughters From Oldest To Youngest
The star began his career as a child actor alongside his brother Beau Bridges and famous father Llyod Bridges. In 2010, Jeff won the Best Actor Oscar for ‘Crazy Heart’. Jeff Bridges has certainly cemented his name alongside the great Hollywood actors. Starting off as a child actor in the late 60s alongside his famous father Lloyd Bridges, Jeff was immersed in the industry and found a viable career making TV appearances. After landing his first starring role in the classic film The Last Picture Show at the age of 22, Jeff would soon make his way as a leading man in Tinseltown.
Lady Gaga Goes Makeup-Free In Glowing Selfie As She Celebrates Oscar Nomination
Mother Monster, AKA Lady Gaga, 36, broke her two-month-long Instagram hiatus with a stunning makeup-free selfie on Wednesday in celebration of her fourth Oscar nomination! “Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year!”, her caption began. “Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters.”
Teri Hatcher’s Daughter: Meet Her Only Child, Emerson Tenney
Teri Hatcher first gained attention playing Lois Lane in the 90s TV series ‘Lois & Clark’. The actress famously played a Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Susan Mayer in ‘Desperate Housewives’. Teri has been married twice and shares one child with her ex-husband, Jon...
Princess Diana's 'Perfect' Wedding Curtsy Shared Online: 'Can't Teach It'
A TikTok clip of the "best curtsy ever," performed by the princess at her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, has been viewed over 11 million times in under a week.
