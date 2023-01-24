ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Robeson County triple homicide suspect is on parole for 1996 murder conviction, sheriff says

By Kevin Accettulla, Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IF2In_0kPvCVT200

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County triple homicide suspect was on parole for a 1996 murder conviction at the time of Tuesday’s killings, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Corey Grant Leak, 46, of Red Springs, was taken into custody in the Maxton area, according to the sheriff’s office. He is in jail on a $1 million bond.

Leak was on active parole until 2025 after being convicted of murder in 1996, Wilkins said. He was given a life sentence but released in October 2020.

Deputies responded at about 2:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Samuel Williams Drive in the Red Springs area, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies found three people dead.

The names of the people who died have not been released.

Sheriff’s office warns of telephone scam in Marlboro County

The fourth person was taken to an undisclosed hospital with life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is assisting with the investigation, deputies said. Investigators remained at the scene as of 8:10 p.m.

No further details were immediately available. A news conference will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Wilkins said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

Count on News13 for updates.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13 . She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here .

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

Related
WBTW News13

Marion County shooting victim dies, sheriff’s office says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved. Anyone with information […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Teens arrested in Socastee charged in N.C. homicide, deputies say

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two teenagers arrested in the Socastee area this week now face charges in connection to a homicide in North Carolina. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell and a 17-year-old juvenile were each arrested this week. The juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday, but no further details about their arrest were made available due to their age.
SOCASTEE, SC
FOX8 News

Multiple Montgomery County inmates overdose after man brought drugs in while being arrested, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces multiple charges after four inmates overdoes in the Montgomery County Detention Center, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Thursday, Montgomery County detention officers were told that four inmates were overdosing. Jail officials began lifesaving measures, and the four inmates were taken to hospitals. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Sheriff: 17-year-old charged in deadly Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 17-year-old in Darlington County is facing charges including murder after a shooting on January 20. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies responded to the call around 3:30 p.n. of a shooting on Syracuse Street. Hudson Jr. said two juveniles were shot, one did not survive.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County woman arrested for alleged cruelty to animals

CERRO GORDO, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Columbus County has been arrested for alleged animal cruelty. 54-year-old Pamela Hammond was arrested on January 20th at her home on Pond Drive in Cerro Gordo. Animal Control units were on the scene during her arrest. There were numerous dog cages...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

4 Florence County deputies honored for heroic actions

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Florence County sheriff’s deputies have received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022, according to a news release. The award is presented to deputies who “perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness, and presence of mind, or act with unusual […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

102K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy