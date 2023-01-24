Read full article on original website
Related
them.us
Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia
Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
Proud Boys expecting 'civil war' before Jan. 6, witness says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The month before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, members of the Proud Boys were growing increasingly angry about the outcome of the 2020 election and were expecting a “civil war,” a former member told jurors on Tuesday as he took the stand in the seditious conspiracy case against the group’s former leader. Matthew Greene testified in the case against former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants under a cooperation deal with the government after pleading guilty to storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with fellow extremists. Greene told jurors that the Proud Boys’ conversations became more heated as December 2020 wore on and challenges to President Donald Trump’s election loss were unsuccessful. The Proud Boys were getting “ready and willing for anything that was going to happen,” Greene said, adding that the group saw itself as “essentially the tip of the spear.” “We were openly expecting a civil war at that point,” Greene said.
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
WKRC
Members of Tri-State's Asian community celebrate Lunar New Year at White House
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Members of the Tri-State's Asian community took part in an historic moment at the White House. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the first Lunar New Year reception Thursday night. Members of the Midwest Chinese Chamber of Commerce were among the invited attendees and...
I moved to New York from the UK to marry my partner using a K-1 visa. The process was so difficult that we had to sue the government.
Dan Gooding met his now-husband in Spain. They decided to marry to be together. The immigration process stalled their plans for over 18 months.
Emhoff says somber Auschwitz visit key to antisemitism work
KRAKOW, Poland — (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, described being deeply moved by a “solemn and sad” visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau, and said Saturday that it was an important part of his work combating antisemitism for the Biden administration. Emhoff told...
US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025
A U.S. general said in a memo on Friday that he believes the country will be at war with China by 2025, according to several outlets that obtained a copy of the communication. “I hope I am wrong,” Gen. Mike Minihan, a four-star Air Force general who leads the Air Mobility Command (AMC), said in…
The pandemic created an American entrepreneurship boom — and it looks like it's here to stay
Americans continued the small business boom, filing over five million new business applications last year, the second most on record.
WKRC
US-born Spanish woman crowned world's oldest living person
CATALONIA, Spain (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - After surviving both World Wars, the Spanish Civil War, and both the Spanish flu and COVID-19 pandemics, one woman has been crowned the oldest person in the world. María Branyas Morera is 115 years old, going on 116. Guinness World Records confirmed Thursday that she...
Comments / 0