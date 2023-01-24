Read full article on original website
Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim
The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
Criminal charge filed after senior’s brutal NJ nursing home death
SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A nursing home resident has been charged with reckless manslaughter, after hitting a 91-year-old woman and causing a fatal brain bleed. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced the charge against 81-year-old Angel Bermontiz on Friday, stemming from the Jan. 19 death of Clara Sutowski. Three days...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
Victim dies after nearly two dozen shots fired on downtown Newark, NJ street
NEWARK — One person was killed and several people injured when nearly two dozen rounds were fired in near a liquor store Thursday night. The shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. near Homer Liquors on the 1000 block Broad Street in the downtown Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.
Infested with rats and mice, residents of Newark housing complex beg officials, ‘Do something!’
Lolitha Brannon eagerly welcomed a visitor into her 11th-floor apartment at Georgia King Village, a sprawling affordable housing complex where she’s lived for the past seven years in Newark’s West Ward. But she wasn’t proud of what she had to show him. Brannon, 60, had pulled her...
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise Sentenced Following Summer Hit & Run Incident
Photo Credit: Al Sullivan Jersey City At Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an auto accident last July 19th while on her way to work at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Jersey City. DeGise struck bicyclist Andrew Black with her SUV as he illegally crossed the intersection of MLK Drive and Forrest Street on a red light. DeGise never stopped after hitting him. She eventually turned herself in to Jersey City Police six hours later. Black was working for Uber Eats at the time of the accident.
School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI
WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
Cops: Monmouth County, NJ jail guard provided phone to inmate lover
A prison guard in Monmouth County was having a romantic relationship with an inmate and provided him with a cell phone so they could stay in touch, according to authorities. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday announced a criminal charge against 51-year-old Latonya Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold, for knowingly providing an electronic communication device to an inmate.
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
NJ launches investigation after votes were double-counted in Monmouth County
TRENTON – The state has announced an investigation into the Monmouth County election process last fall after inaccurate vote tallies were discovered that could possibly change the outcome of one local race. Following the November election, the final three seats for the board of education in Ocean Township had...
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
Court backs firing of N.J. prison officer for derogatory post about George Floyd
A state appeals court on Thursday upheld the firing of a state Department of Corrections officer who made several online posts that were derogatory about race, the Black Lives Matter movement, and George Floyd, the man killed by police in Minneapolis in 2020. Samantha Chirichello was a corrections officer from...
Man killed in N.J. condo fire is identified by cops
Authorities have identified the resident killed in a fire in a condominium fire in East Brunswick on Thursday. Gabriel Mesica, 65, was pronounced dead shortly after being found inside the Lakes Estates condo on Lake Avenue, East Brunswick police said.
Man charged with raping woman in Newark Airport, NJ parking garage
ELIZABETH — Authorities have charged a West New York man with sexual assault for attacking a woman in a parking garage connected to Newark Airport Terminal A, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office. Assistant Prosecutor Caroline Lawlor said the victim, a woman, reported that she was walking to...
Hillsborough, NJ school director admits stealing $137K in kickback scheme
HILLSBOROUGH — A former building and grounds director for Hillsborough schools has pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from the district through an illegal overtime scheme, according to federal prosecutors. Anthony DeLuca, 61, of Raritan was charged in federal court Wednesday and pleaded guilty to one count of...
School bus crashes into house in West Caldwell, New Jersey
A school bus crashed into a home in West Caldwell, New Jersey Friday morning.
Jersey City, NJ teacher shot to death — husband busted in PA
JERSEY CITY — A third-grade teacher who just celebrated her 35th birthday was shot dead in her home Tuesday morning, according to media reports. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Temara King was shot multiple times in her home at the Toy Factory apartments on Bergen Avenue around 7:10 a.m. She was pronounced dead an hour later at Jersey City Medical Center.
Families demand answers: 2 beating deaths at separate NJ nursing homes
⚫️ A 91-year-old man at a Westfield nursing home died after a fatal assault by a roommate. ⚫️ A South Plainfield woman, also 91, died after a separate nursing home resident assault. ⚫️ Nursing home workforce is at levels not seen since 1994. Two 91-year-old New Jersey...
Linden, NJ teen feud ends in father getting shot
LINDEN — A disagreement between two teens led to the father of one of them being shot Wednesday afternoon. The boys agreed to meet after school around 3:30 p.m. on Seymour Avenue, according to Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther. When a boy and his 36-year-old father showed up, a...
Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ
KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
