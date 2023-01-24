Read full article on original website
Kentucky working to pick up the pace
LEXINGTON - As Kentucky looks to continue building upon a four-game winning streak, it is also looking to pick up the pace on the offensive end. In its win over Vanderbilt Tuesday, John Calipari pulled starting point guard Cason Wallace in favor of senior Sahvir Wheeler to push the pace and the senior immediately sped up the Wildcat offense.
Ray Davis Not Looking to Follow Former Kentucky Running Back's Footsteps
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Of all seven of Kentucky football's transfer additions for the 2023 season, former Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis may have the biggest shoes to fill. The Chris Rodriguez era is finally over at UK. The power-runner was a fixture in the Wildcats' offense from 2018-22, ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Kansas viewing info, what to watch for, and predictions
Last season, the Kentucky Wildcats entered Allen Fieldhouse playing their best basketball of the season and walked out with an 18-point victory against the Kansas Jayhawks. This Saturday, the Cats will host Kansas, and again, are playing their best basketball of the season. Comparing both teams, the Wildcats most certainly...
Sahvir Wheeler Breaks Through in New Role in Kentucky's 69-53 Win Over Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler has surrounded the biggest talking points of the season for Kentucky basketball. Just one year after finishing as a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, Wheeler became the scapegoat of the Wildcats' 2022-23 roster and a catalyst for some ...
High School recruitment, Kelvin Joseph's success helped UK land transfer JQ Hardaway
LEXINGTON - With Mark Stoops' background as a defensive backs coach, Kentucky has built a transfer portal cornerback pipeline in recent years. Kentucky sent transfer corners Lonnie Johnson (Garden City CC), Kelvin Joseph (LSU) and Brandin Echols (Northwest Mississippi CC) to the NFL over the last four years and helped develop Keidron Smith (Ole Miss) into a second-team All-SEC selection this past season.
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky’s struggle to regain a ranking may soon come to an end
Kentucky mens basketball is currently on a four-game SEC winning streak but have seemed to barely gain any ground rankings-wise, much to the confusion of many Kentucky fans. Unfortunately for those fans, there is a clear reason for the lack of a return to the AP Top 25 for the Wildcats: the law of diminishing wins and even more diminishing losses.
College Football Program Has To Cancel Its Spring Game
Kentucky football fans won't be able to watch a traditional spring game this year. On Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky announced that it won't have a spring game because its changing its turf at Kroger Field. In an effort to replace the spring game, the Wildcats will explore other ...
atozsports.com
Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal
A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
wymt.com
Pikeville’s Carson Wright commits to Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Carson Wright has committed to the University of Kentucky, the linebacker announced on social media Thursday. The three-time state champion led the Panthers in total tackles, solo tackles and tackles for loss this past season. Wright had the third-most sacks on the team.
Titans Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s prediction for 2023 first-round pick
Tennesseee Titans fans, the offseason has come a bit earlier than normal hasn’t it? For the first time since 2018, the Titans failed to reach the playoffs, and failed to win the AFC South for the first time since 2019. Not only that, but the Titans seem to be at a crossroads. General Manager Jon […] The post Titans Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s prediction for 2023 first-round pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WBKO
Warren East Football Head Coach resigns after six years
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After six seasons at the helm of Warren East Football, Head Coach Jeff Griffith will be resigning from the head coaching position. In his personal statement he says “I have informed my players of my decision to resign my position as head football coach at Warren East High School, and with that will soon be retiring from education after 28 years. I am confident in leaving the football program with a strong returning nucleus of players with high expectations heading into the 2023 season. The underpinnings of the program are as strong as they have been from middle school to high school in a long time.”
fox56news.com
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435 after the car was trapped under the semi Wednesday morning. Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC …. Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435...
fox56news.com
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
whopam.com
Man flown to Vanderbilt after hand caught in machine
A man was taken to a Nashville hospital after his hand was caught in a machine Wednesday morning at Hampton Meats on Pembroke Road. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the male employee’s hand was caught in a meat tenderizer just before 9:30 a.m. EMS crews stabilized...
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?
The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
Juveniles made ‘orchestrated’ attack on Kentucky detention center staff, state alleges
Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night at the Warren Regional Juvenile...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers continue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers will sweep through the region today. It could lead to some very light accumulations. These bands of snow could lead to some very light accumulations later tonight. It looks like we could see a coating to 2″ of total snowfall. This will be on the ground by the time it all wraps up. Nothing too impressive with these totals.
lanereport.com
KY Association of Highway Contractors announces 2023 officers and directors
— The Kentucky Association of Highway Contractors, Inc. (KAHC) recently elected new officers and directors for the 2023 year that began at its annual business meeting on January 19, 2023. The 2023 officers of KAHC are as follows:. CHAIRPERSON, Mr. Jeff Monohan, President, The Allen Company, Inc., Lexington, KY. VICE-CHAIRPERSON,...
