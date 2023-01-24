ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kentucky working to pick up the pace

LEXINGTON - As Kentucky looks to continue building upon a four-game winning streak, it is also looking to pick up the pace on the offensive end. In its win over Vanderbilt Tuesday, John Calipari pulled starting point guard Cason Wallace in favor of senior Sahvir Wheeler to push the pace and the senior immediately sped up the Wildcat offense.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Kansas viewing info, what to watch for, and predictions

Last season, the Kentucky Wildcats entered Allen Fieldhouse playing their best basketball of the season and walked out with an 18-point victory against the Kansas Jayhawks. This Saturday, the Cats will host Kansas, and again, are playing their best basketball of the season. Comparing both teams, the Wildcats most certainly...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

High School recruitment, Kelvin Joseph's success helped UK land transfer JQ Hardaway

LEXINGTON - With Mark Stoops' background as a defensive backs coach, Kentucky has built a transfer portal cornerback pipeline in recent years. Kentucky sent transfer corners Lonnie Johnson (Garden City CC), Kelvin Joseph (LSU) and Brandin Echols (Northwest Mississippi CC) to the NFL over the last four years and helped develop Keidron Smith (Ole Miss) into a second-team All-SEC selection this past season.
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky’s struggle to regain a ranking may soon come to an end

Kentucky mens basketball is currently on a four-game SEC winning streak but have seemed to barely gain any ground rankings-wise, much to the confusion of many Kentucky fans. Unfortunately for those fans, there is a clear reason for the lack of a return to the AP Top 25 for the Wildcats: the law of diminishing wins and even more diminishing losses.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

College Football Program Has To Cancel Its Spring Game

Kentucky football fans won't be able to watch a traditional spring game this year.  On Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky announced that it won't have a spring game because its changing its turf at Kroger Field.  In an effort to replace the spring game, the Wildcats will explore other ...
LEXINGTON, KY
atozsports.com

Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal

A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
NASHVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Pikeville’s Carson Wright commits to Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Carson Wright has committed to the University of Kentucky, the linebacker announced on social media Thursday. The three-time state champion led the Panthers in total tackles, solo tackles and tackles for loss this past season. Wright had the third-most sacks on the team.
PIKEVILLE, KY
ClutchPoints

Titans Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s prediction for 2023 first-round pick

Tennesseee Titans fans, the offseason has come a bit earlier than normal hasn’t it? For the first time since 2018, the Titans failed to reach the playoffs, and failed to win the AFC South for the first time since 2019. Not only that, but the Titans seem to be at a crossroads. General Manager Jon […] The post Titans Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s prediction for 2023 first-round pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Warren East Football Head Coach resigns after six years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After six seasons at the helm of Warren East Football, Head Coach Jeff Griffith will be resigning from the head coaching position. In his personal statement he says “I have informed my players of my decision to resign my position as head football coach at Warren East High School, and with that will soon be retiring from education after 28 years. I am confident in leaving the football program with a strong returning nucleus of players with high expectations heading into the 2023 season. The underpinnings of the program are as strong as they have been from middle school to high school in a long time.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
fox56news.com

Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate

Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435 after the car was trapped under the semi Wednesday morning. Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC …. Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435...
LEAWOOD, KS
fox56news.com

Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
LEXINGTON, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
HATTIESBURG, MS
whopam.com

Man flown to Vanderbilt after hand caught in machine

A man was taken to a Nashville hospital after his hand was caught in a machine Wednesday morning at Hampton Meats on Pembroke Road. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the male employee’s hand was caught in a meat tenderizer just before 9:30 a.m. EMS crews stabilized...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKYT 27

Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
LEXINGTON, KY
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?

The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers will sweep through the region today. It could lead to some very light accumulations. These bands of snow could lead to some very light accumulations later tonight. It looks like we could see a coating to 2″ of total snowfall. This will be on the ground by the time it all wraps up. Nothing too impressive with these totals.
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

KY Association of Highway Contractors announces 2023 officers and directors

— The Kentucky Association of Highway Contractors, Inc. (KAHC) recently elected new officers and directors for the 2023 year that began at its annual business meeting on January 19, 2023. The 2023 officers of KAHC are as follows:. CHAIRPERSON, Mr. Jeff Monohan, President, The Allen Company, Inc., Lexington, KY. VICE-CHAIRPERSON,...
KENTUCKY STATE
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy