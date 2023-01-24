Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Council awards contract for monument entrance signs
The Prescott Valley Town Council on Thursday awarded a contract to Flouresco Services for the construction and installation of two Town monument signs to be placed at the east and west entrances to the community – one just West of the State Route 69/169 intersection and the other near Victorian Estates.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Yavapai College Announces First Bachelor’s Degree in Business
In May, Senate Bill 1453 passed into state law, allowing community colleges in Arizona to offer baccalaureate degrees. On Jan. 10, 2023, Yavapai College announced that it would offer a Bachelor of Science in business degree with a concentration in organizational management and leadership. Registration for classes begins April 17, with classes starting Aug. 12.
theprescotttimes.com
Area Closures Coming February 1 to Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte
PRESCOTT, AZ, Jan. 27, 2023 - Prescott National Forest officials would like to give folks a heads up that they have one weekend for climbing opportunities before the Forest implements restrictions on. climbing and other activities on the cliff faces of both Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte starting on Wednesday,...
AZFamily
Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
prescottenews.com
Volunteer Drivers Needed to Transport Local Veterans to Medical Appointments – Northern Arizona VA
With the Greatest Generation of World War II-era Veterans fading into history and baby boomers working longer into their retirement years, the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System, in partnership with the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Transportation Network is recruiting additional volunteers to help provide transportation for eligible Veterans to and from scheduled medical appointments at facilities across Northern Arizona.
AZFamily
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
Arizona First responders handle several scary incidents.
Trouble comes to town: The drug deal gone bad.Photo byInMaricopa. It was a busy year for city police and fire personnel, with a particularly active month of March. Here are the highlights — and lowlights — from 2022:
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, AZ News-Bomb Threat Leads To Arrest
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.
theprescotttimes.com
GREAT REASONS FOR YOU TO WORK FOR PRESCOTT VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Prescott Valley PD is a rapidly growing and ever evolving agency that believes in community and compassionate policing. Why work for just a paycheck when you can work to make a difference in your community? Our officers enjoy a great benefits package, have an excellent work-life balance to enjoy life, both on and off duty. Training and advancement opportunities are available as we continue to grow.
Sedona Red Rock News
Two suspects arrested in Prescott Valley for Garland’s jewelry theft
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a theft of $5,100 worth of gold and silver from Garland’s Navajo Rugs on Nov. 23. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Valley Police Department and Sedona Police Department took 29-year-old Danut Perianu, of Fontana, Calif., and 24-year-old Aurel Dumitru, a transient, into custody on charges of the sale of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft in Yavapai County.
ABC 15 News
Audit of Maricopa County finds 'Disaffected Republicans' a major factor in GOP statewide losses
PHOENIX — Everyone wants work to be double-checked. That’s exactly what Larry Moore and Benny White of The Audit Guys did by conducting an analysis of the 2022 election using the cast vote record, a digital copy of all 1.5 million ballots cast in November. Moore is the...
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
KTAR.com
St. Mary’s Food Bank accepting citrus donations through April
PHOENIX — It is citrus season for the St. Mary’s Food Bank, and donations are being accepted through April 30. Those with extra grapefruits, oranges, tangerines and lemons on their trees can drop them off at both food bank locations in Phoenix (2831 N 31st Avenue) and Surprise (13050 W Elm Street) from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on weekdays.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Rio Verde hit hard by city water shut-off
After years of warnings it may happen someday, Scottsdale turned off the water at the stand pipe servicing the Rio Verde Foothills community of about 2,000 homes northeast of the city on Jan. 1. Roughly 500 homes had been relying on the stand pipe for hauled water for all their...
AZFamily
Truck dumps load of gravel on I-17 in north Phoenix, causing delays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 17 in north Phoenix returned to normal on Thursday afternoon, hours after a crash caused a dump truck to spill gravel on the freeway. According to the Department of Public Safety, it appears a semi-truck driver heading south may have hit a red pickup truck near Deer Valley Road around 11:30 a.m. The semi-truck rolled and spilled a large amount of gravel, forcing the closure of all but one lane. There weren’t any serious injuries, but it created a huge backup for drivers trying to get into the Valley. DPS said there was a second crash involving four vehicles in the backup, but no one was seriously hurt.
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
fox10phoenix.com
Another round of snowfall in Arizona's high country
Some places in Arizona are looking like a winter wonderland! Check out the beautiful landscapes from FOX 10 viewers in Flagstaff, Sedona, Camp Verde, Payson, Prescott, Lakeside, Cordes Lakes, and Page.
AZFamily
I-10 closed in both directions in Tempe
Models are trending toward better rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Rain amounts look light to moderate for the Valley. High country communities like Flagstaff could pick up 2-6 inches of snow. Custom cars at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Arizona's Family caught up with Dave Kindig, who's...
ABC 15 News
US 93 shut down after driver goes over bridge, into ravine near Wikieup
WIKIEUP, AZ — A portion of US 93 was shut down after a vehicle crashed off the roadway Tuesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision happened near milepost 129, near Wikieup. A commercial vehicle reportedly went over the side of a bridge and down into...
