Wilmington, NC

WECT

NC Ferry Division to host career fair in Brunswick County

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Ferry Division has announced a career fair at the NC Works Brunswick County Career Center on Feb. 2. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The division is looking for people at all experience levels, such as entry-level parking lot attendants and experienced boat captains. Full and temporary positions will be available.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Land-clearing burn to continue in New Hanover Co. through Feb. 3

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews began a land-clearing burn Thursday in New Hanover County. “This burn will be in the 200 block of Lendire Rd behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16,” a news release states. “NC Forestry and NHC Fire Rescue will be monitoring the burn. This will be the first of several burns that will occur in this area for land clearing.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Topsail Island panel to lobby for terminal groin funding

A Topsail Island board hopes to prompt change to a North Carolina law that requires beach towns to foot the costs of building and maintaining hardened beach erosion-control structures. When the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011 repealed a 30-year-old ban on the structures, known as terminal groins, legislators determined...
TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WNCT

Onslow County accepting low-income assistance applications

JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WNCT) — Applications are now open for an energy assistance program for low-income individuals in Onslow County. The Onslow County Department of Social Services has opened the applications for this one-time annual payment. It is meant to help those with a lower income receive help on their light bill. “Everybody is struggling right […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Pinpoint

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, January is my birth month and along with that came careful consideration of where I would eat dinner. Should I indulge in Italian? Splurge on Seafood? Mingle with Mexican? The possibilities are endless. However, the shortlist came down...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Cherry Point Marines hold exercise at Albert J. Ellis airport

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Military training exercises are a common thing here in Eastern Carolina, but you don’t typically see that training out in the community. Wednesday, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) was at Albert J. Ellis airport in Onslow County conducting operating capabilities in a multi-site exercise.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Food Lion and Novant Health partner for Food Pharmacy Pilot Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Food Lion and Novant Health are working in a joint effort to launch a food pharmacy pilot program at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center that will provide access to nutritious food and healthy eating choices. The pilot program will span two years. Novant Health...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 16-year-old Kimora Spencer was headed to Laney High School on the evening of Jan. 3 when her life changed for the foreseeable future. Spencer was hit by a car as she crossed N. College Road, leaving her with a head injury and several broken bones in her pelvis. She was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later flown to another hospital in Chapel Hill.
WILMINGTON, NC

