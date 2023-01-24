Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WECT
NC Ferry Division to host career fair in Brunswick County
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Ferry Division has announced a career fair at the NC Works Brunswick County Career Center on Feb. 2. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The division is looking for people at all experience levels, such as entry-level parking lot attendants and experienced boat captains. Full and temporary positions will be available.
WECT
UNCW Esports program reaches 600 students, receives funding for lab, paid positions
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Around 600 students at UNC Wilmington have shown interest in online gaming, also known as Esports. The university hopes to take the program to the next level with the recent announcement of $300,000 in funding over the next three years. Student Ariana Curtis says the program...
WECT
Novant Health prepares to open neurosciences institute in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Patients recovering from strokes and other brain-related illnesses and injuries will soon be able to access a new specialty care center in southeastern North Carolina. Officials cut the ribbon for the new Novant Health Neurosciences Institute - New Hanover Wednesday. The facility is a five-story extension...
WECT
Port City United event offers opportunity to expunge criminal record
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of people showed up at the MLK Center in Wilmington Friday for a chance at a fresh start. Port City United hosted an event called Fresh Chance Friday to help people expunge charges on their records and connect them with dozens of employers. “With being...
WECT
Land-clearing burn to continue in New Hanover Co. through Feb. 3
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews began a land-clearing burn Thursday in New Hanover County. “This burn will be in the 200 block of Lendire Rd behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16,” a news release states. “NC Forestry and NHC Fire Rescue will be monitoring the burn. This will be the first of several burns that will occur in this area for land clearing.”
WECT
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Commissioner Jimmy Tate announced Thursday that he is resigning from the board effective immediately. Tate, a black republican who is presumed to be gay, has been told that a fellow commissioner made comments about his race. “If my differences bother people that bad,...
WECT
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A prominent Wilmington physician has been relieved of his duties at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Dr. Philip Brown, who was NHRMC’s Chief Physician Executive before the sale of the hospital, says he was informed Monday that his position with Novant was being terminated.
100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
WECT
Neighbors opposed to proposed development on southern end of Topsail Island
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The overwhelming majority of comments about a proposed development at The Point, the southern end of Topsail Island, have not been in favor of the Topsail resident hoping to build a nearly 17-acre family compound. “I think we’re all really disappointed,” one resident, Barry Moore,...
coastalreview.org
Topsail Island panel to lobby for terminal groin funding
A Topsail Island board hopes to prompt change to a North Carolina law that requires beach towns to foot the costs of building and maintaining hardened beach erosion-control structures. When the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011 repealed a 30-year-old ban on the structures, known as terminal groins, legislators determined...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
WECT
New Hanover GOP Executive Committee names Register of Deeds candidate
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County GOP Executive Committee voted overwhelmingly Thursday night to recommend that county commissioners appoint Morghan Collins as Register of Deeds to replace Tammy Piver, who retired at the end of last year. Another group of Republicans opposing the committee’s choice showed up outside...
Onslow County accepting low-income assistance applications
JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WNCT) — Applications are now open for an energy assistance program for low-income individuals in Onslow County. The Onslow County Department of Social Services has opened the applications for this one-time annual payment. It is meant to help those with a lower income receive help on their light bill. “Everybody is struggling right […]
WITN
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is closing down five regional clinics that serve rural health here in Eastern Carolina. The hospital system said it ended the 2022 fiscal year losing $46 million and must make these adjustments and other cost-saving measures. They will close the ECU Health Women’s Care...
WECT
Portion of Spartanburg Ave. closed in Carolina Beach for work
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that the 200 block of Spartanburg Ave. will be closed for work on Jan. 26. Authorities stated that the portion of road should be reopen by 5 p.m. According to the announcement, the area near S 2nd St....
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Pinpoint
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, January is my birth month and along with that came careful consideration of where I would eat dinner. Should I indulge in Italian? Splurge on Seafood? Mingle with Mexican? The possibilities are endless. However, the shortlist came down...
WITN
Cherry Point Marines hold exercise at Albert J. Ellis airport
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Military training exercises are a common thing here in Eastern Carolina, but you don’t typically see that training out in the community. Wednesday, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) was at Albert J. Ellis airport in Onslow County conducting operating capabilities in a multi-site exercise.
WECT
Food Lion and Novant Health partner for Food Pharmacy Pilot Program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Food Lion and Novant Health are working in a joint effort to launch a food pharmacy pilot program at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center that will provide access to nutritious food and healthy eating choices. The pilot program will span two years. Novant Health...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
H2GO customers may experience water pressure reduction through Friday morning
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’re experiencing a reduction in your water pressure, H2GO says not to worry. Technicians are performing maintenance on a water line Thursday evening. Work will begin at 6:30 p.m. and continue until 3:00 a.m. Friday. H2GO says customers may experience a reduction in...
WECT
Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 16-year-old Kimora Spencer was headed to Laney High School on the evening of Jan. 3 when her life changed for the foreseeable future. Spencer was hit by a car as she crossed N. College Road, leaving her with a head injury and several broken bones in her pelvis. She was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later flown to another hospital in Chapel Hill.
