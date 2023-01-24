Read full article on original website
GREAT REASONS FOR YOU TO WORK FOR PRESCOTT VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Prescott Valley PD is a rapidly growing and ever evolving agency that believes in community and compassionate policing. Why work for just a paycheck when you can work to make a difference in your community? Our officers enjoy a great benefits package, have an excellent work-life balance to enjoy life, both on and off duty. Training and advancement opportunities are available as we continue to grow.
Gila Monsters Stay Perfect With Win Over YC Women’s Basketball
THATCHER, Ariz. – The Yavapai College women’s basketball team headed south on Wednesday night to take on the No. 9-ranked Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters in Thatcher, Arizona. Unable to upset Eastern Arizona, Yavapai fell 89-59 and moved its overall record to 7-11 and conference record to 4-8....
Prescott Valley Council awards contract for monument entrance signs
The Prescott Valley Town Council on Thursday awarded a contract to Flouresco Services for the construction and installation of two Town monument signs to be placed at the east and west entrances to the community – one just West of the State Route 69/169 intersection and the other near Victorian Estates.
You're invited to our Ribbon Cutting Event
7120 Pav Way in Prescott Valley. The Chamber has been an incredible help with getting the word out to many local businesses who have recently got approved for stimulus money that they all deserve. Most businesses do qualify for funding even if they managed to thrive during tough Covid times.
Area Closures Coming February 1 to Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte
PRESCOTT, AZ, Jan. 27, 2023 - Prescott National Forest officials would like to give folks a heads up that they have one weekend for climbing opportunities before the Forest implements restrictions on. climbing and other activities on the cliff faces of both Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte starting on Wednesday,...
Prescott, AZ News-Bomb Threat Leads To Arrest
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.
Phoenix Man arrested for Burglary and Felony Warrant
Phoenix Man arrested for Burglary and Felony Warrant. On January 25, 2023, at approximately 6:43 A.M. Prescott Police Officers responded to the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue upon the report of a possible Burglary in progress. Officers learned that the homeowner had called stating that while nobody was home at...
