Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
TMZ.com
Justin Bieber Celebrates With Hailey After He Sells Music Catalog For $200M
Justin Bieber's feeling himself after selling the rights to his entire library of music for $200 million ... and the proof is in the pants. The Biebs busted out some eye-catching polka dot trousers Tuesday night as he headed out to dinner with wife, Hailey in New York City ... fresh off his huge payday.
Selena Gomez Steps Out In Black T-Shirt Dress While Filming ‘Only Murders In The Building’
Selena Gomez, 30, is taking over the Big Apple! The singer and actress was recently photographed filming the recently-announced third season of Only Murders in the Building around New York City. Gomez was spotted wearing an edgy all-black t-shirt dre...
Hailey Bieber Does Off-Duty Style in Fur-Trimmed Bomber Jacket & Navy New Balance 990v3 Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Hailey Bieber was spotted leaving her apartment in New York today, dressed cozily. Bieber was all bundled up, stepping out in a black leather bomber jacket with a brown fur collar. The cropped coat was layered overtop a dark blue hoodie, the styling trick keeping her extra warm while adding layers of dimension to her ensemble. She complemented both pieces with low-rise baggy denim jeans. Shielding her eyes, the runway regular popped on black shades with piercing bright red lenses. Further...
Lisa Rinna Embodies Her Iconic 'Own It' Line in Sheer Mugler Dress at Paris Fashion Week
The former Housewife also declared her famous tagline into a microphone from her front row seat at Mugler's Haute Couture show on Thursday Lisa Rinna has one thing on her mind: owning it. While attending Paris couture Fashion Week, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was steeped in sexy style for the Mugler Haute Couture show. For the runway presentation, Rinna wore a strapless white dress with a thigh-high slit and a transparent mesh skirt that revealed a skin-baring unitard. She teamed the designer piece with stiletto...
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Keith Urban Endures Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Flirt Fest’ Like a Champ
Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman may seem like an unlikely couple now, but apparently they almost went out. Keith Urban doesn't mind hearing about it though.
Jennifer Lopez's Plunging Blazer Is a Twist on the Traditional Pantsuit
No one loves a plunging moment like Jennifer Lopez. Ahead of the "Shotgun Wedding" premiere on Amazon Prime on Jan. 26, the triple threat shared glamorous throwback photos of herself on a set wearing a chic yet unconventional David Koma pantsuit and stacks of gold jewelry. Presumably styled by her...
Robyn Lawley Shares Her Favorite SI Swimsuit Photos Over the Years
The model made her SI Swimsuit Issue debut in 2015.
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Georgia Maq: All My Friends by LCD Soundsystem is the most perfect song of all time
The Camp Cope singer was adrift and alone in LA when a synth-heavy song anchored her to home – and a sense of hope
TMZ.com
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
Salma Hayek Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Dress At ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere
Wednesday was a magical time. Salma Hayek leads the star-studded cast bringing to life Magic Mike’s Last Dance, alongside Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and more. With a release date of February 10, the final Magic Mike installment had its premiere this Wednesday, with Hayek showing off a sheer revealing outfit for the occasion.
Taylor Swift released a new music video for 'Lavender Haze,' which she described as a 'sultry sleepless '70s fever dream'
"Lavender Haze" is the opening track on Swift's latest album "Midnights." The self-directed music video costars trans model Laith Ashley.
seventeen.com
Britney Spears Reacts After Concerned Fans Direct Police to Her Home
Britney Spears is asking her fans for space and privacy after a string of concerned followers directed police to her home earlier this week. "As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," the "Toxic" singer wrote on Twitter Thursday. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."
Emma Roberts Simmers In Fiery Red, Off-The-Shoulder, Sheer Gown At The ‘Maybe I Do’ NYC Premiere
Emma Roberts, 31, donned a vibrant color to the screening of Maybe I Do in New York City on Tuesday, Jan. 17. She arrived in a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown from the brand’s summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection–it truly is the year of the sheer!. For the premiere,...
Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Kissing Eric André During a Romantic Getaway
Emily Ratajkowski sure has a funny way of finding a guy to date. And by that, we mean she seems to have a type — comedians who many consider to be unconventionally good-looking — at least, while in the company of a supermodel. The actress has been most recently linked to Eric André, host and creator of The Eric Andre Show, and it looks like the pair are definitely in the heavy-petting stage of their coupling.
Kylie Jenner’s Spot at the Hidden Hills Kardashian Compound Is Taking Shape
Major headway is being made on the construction of Kylie Jenner’s Hidden Hills home on the $15 million lot that the reality TV scion bought in May 2020, according to aerial photos acquired by The Sun. After being delayed due to the pandemic, construction on the vacant lot picked up in the tail end of 2021. This most recent bird’s-eye peek at the property reveals that foundations and beams are now laid out for the beauty mogul’s newest home.
‘The Tudors’’ Aníta Briem Takes on the Seven Year Itch in ‘As Long as We Live’
Aníta Briem creates and stars in “As Long as We Live,” an upcoming miniseries about a new mother – and once promising musician – suffocating in her marriage. But things change when a young man, her new nanny, starts giving the couple little “assignments” to do. “This boy is like Mary Poppins! He brings this new, sexy element into their home that neither of them can control. He helps them rediscover each other,” explains Briem. “Beta has an 18-month-old child, she is in the midst of postnatal depression, but at the same time her body is becoming her own once again. I...
I’m turning into my mother – and it makes me so happy
Turning into your parents is a loaded notion. A gesture, a jawline, a phrase that emerges from your mouth without conscious thought, maybe something about carnations, or soup, or men in shiny shoes. “I’m turning into my mother” (or father) is rarely said with simple joy. But when they are no longer around, it can be obscurely comforting. It’s a reflection the literary critic Johanna Thomas-Corr made in a lovely piece of writing about her mother’s recent death. “I have come to like images of myself, simply because they remind me of her,” she wrote. “I rather like the fact I now look a bit like my mother did. I find I am not fighting it.”
