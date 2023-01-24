Over 2,000 support staff workers at the University of Vermont Medical Center are celebrating after passing a vote to unionize. When National Labor Relations Board members finished counting the votes inside the medical center Friday afternoon, an uproar of joy could be heard coming from the support staff workers inside the voting room. The workers found out they passed the vote to unionize overwhelmingly, with 86 percent of them voting ‘yes.’ That means 2,000 of them will now have the chance to bargain and negotiate their wages, benefits and more with the medical center in the near future.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 11 HOURS AGO