WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012923

Some occasional lake effect snow flurries will build in overnight, especially near and west of US-131. They won’t amount to much more than a dusting. It will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows in the mid-teens for most locations, especially those who saw snow over the weekend. Storm...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Winter Weather Advisory – 3-7″ Snow

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan. It includes these counties: Mason-Lake-Osceola-Clare-Oceana-Newaygo-Mecosta-Isabella-Muskegon-Montcalm-Gratiot-Ottawa-Kent-Ionia-and Clinton. This is for 3-7″ of new snow, along with snow covered and slippery roads, brisk winds and perhaps some drifting snow. After having roughly 17 TOTAL minutes of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Accumulating snowfall continues into the weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday's snow played out as expected, leaving West Michigan with a fresh blanket of snow. The highest totals in West Michigan were down toward Battle Creek and Vicksburg. We had nearly three inches on the weather deck and portions of Muskegon saw three inches of snowfall.
MUSKEGON, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Jan. 27

Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has a possibility of being repealed now that Democrats are in control of all three branches of state government. Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s visit to mid-Michigan on...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Quick-hitting light snow tonight, several inches possible Saturday evening through early Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We started the day with some sunshine around Mid-Michigan, but things have quickly changed as we’ve moved into the evening hours. Snow has returned to the area and while it’s not a huge snowfall, it has a chance to be a nuisance into your Friday evening plans. In addition to that, cold wind chills with a strong wind today will remain present through the evening, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Snowstorm: Where to Expect the Biggest Impact

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan school closings start coming in for Thursday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students around Mid-Michigan will get to sleep in again on Thursday. School districts are canceling classes for a second consecutive day after snowfall blanketed the region. Schools in the Thumb region were among the first to call of Thursday's classes. Snowfall totals on Wednesday ranged...
MICHIGAN STATE
