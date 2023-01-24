Read full article on original website
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012923
Some occasional lake effect snow flurries will build in overnight, especially near and west of US-131. They won’t amount to much more than a dusting. It will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows in the mid-teens for most locations, especially those who saw snow over the weekend. Storm...
Impressive snowfall totals from around West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that the snow has stopped falling, we can finally see just how much landed in West Michigan! Below is our full list so far, don't see your city listed? Send a report to news@13onyourside.com.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
WZZM 13
Check out the snowfall totals for West Michigan from the weekend storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All of West Michigan saw over 7 inches of snowfall due to a weekend storm. As of midnight Saturday evening, around 4-6 inches of fresh snowfall fell over parts of West Michigan. In the hardest hit areas, several more inches fell into Sunday morning. Travel...
wrif.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Winter Storm Warning posted for Mid-Michigan, Metro Detroit could see 1-4 inches, NWS forecasts
While Central, South Central, Southwest and West Michigan are bracing for a winter storm, meteorologists say portions of Southeast Michigan could see more snow, or even a wintery mix, over the next 24 hours.
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
West Michigan digging out: See which cities hit the snowfall jackpot
After a very quiet January, snow has made its return to West Michigan.
WOOD
Winter Weather Advisory – 3-7″ Snow
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan. It includes these counties: Mason-Lake-Osceola-Clare-Oceana-Newaygo-Mecosta-Isabella-Muskegon-Montcalm-Gratiot-Ottawa-Kent-Ionia-and Clinton. This is for 3-7″ of new snow, along with snow covered and slippery roads, brisk winds and perhaps some drifting snow. After having roughly 17 TOTAL minutes of...
Watch: Here’s How Crews Clear Snow From Michigan’s Railroads
You already know winters in Michigan can be brutal. Keeping the roads clear when we get several feet of snow can be difficult enough, but have you ever wondered how Michigan keeps its nearly 3,600 miles of rail corridors clear of snow?. YouTuber Jason Asselin shared an amazing video that...
WZZM 13
Accumulating snowfall continues into the weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday's snow played out as expected, leaving West Michigan with a fresh blanket of snow. The highest totals in West Michigan were down toward Battle Creek and Vicksburg. We had nearly three inches on the weather deck and portions of Muskegon saw three inches of snowfall.
The Okemos Road Bridge Project May Actually Be Completed Soon
I'm sure that's what many commuters from Okemos and beyond have screamed inside their car at some point during the Okemos Road Bridge Project. I know I have, and I don't even drive that route on an everyday basis. Okemos Road Bridge Project. What was supposed to be a 9-10...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Jan. 27
Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has a possibility of being repealed now that Democrats are in control of all three branches of state government. Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s visit to mid-Michigan on...
Snowstorm totals are in: See how much you got, where 8 inches fell
Wednesday’s snow system was easy to measure without a lot of drifting. So we have numerous snowfall reports from Lower Michigan. It was a solid 6 to 8 inch snow from Jackson to Ann Arbor to Monroe, the Detroit area and the eastern Thumb. As it very common in...
WNEM
Quick-hitting light snow tonight, several inches possible Saturday evening through early Sunday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We started the day with some sunshine around Mid-Michigan, but things have quickly changed as we’ve moved into the evening hours. Snow has returned to the area and while it’s not a huge snowfall, it has a chance to be a nuisance into your Friday evening plans. In addition to that, cold wind chills with a strong wind today will remain present through the evening, too.
Snow accumulation, power outages throughout southeast Michigan: What we know
The majority of southeast Michigan is covered in snow but the storm should be winding down over the next couple of hours, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of metro Detroit are still under a winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday — with the potential for snow to continue to accumulate...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Snowstorm: Where to Expect the Biggest Impact
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
Michigan winter storm: Live weather radar, traffic updates
Did you awake Wednesday to the sound of snow blowers and shovels scraping snow off the concrete? Or were you the early risers doing the waking to get a jump start on what weather forecasters have predicted is sure to be a long, challenging day for snow plows? With 6-8 inches of snow forecast, here's news from the rest of the day: ...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan school closings start coming in for Thursday
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students around Mid-Michigan will get to sleep in again on Thursday. School districts are canceling classes for a second consecutive day after snowfall blanketed the region. Schools in the Thumb region were among the first to call of Thursday's classes. Snowfall totals on Wednesday ranged...
