Man dies after shooting on Jackson St in Edenton
Police are now investigating after a man died following a shooting in Edenton Wednesday evening.
Dare County woman wins $150K on scratch ticket
A woman from Dare County won $150,000 off of a scratch ticket she got in her stocking this Christmas.
Daniel J. Beideman of Elizabeth City, January 24
Daniel J. Beideman, 69, of Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Born in Pasquotank County on November 27, 1953, he was the son of the late Thelma Gilden Beideman and Daniel Linwood Beideman. Danny was a graduate of Northeastern High School. He...
Police: Two people shot in Elizabeth City Saturday night
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police tell us that two people were shot minutes apart in Elizabeth City Saturday night, but it's not known if the incidents are related. According to a spokesperson for the Elizabeth City Police Department told us that their officers responded to 1122 Herrington Road at around 8:30 p.m. after they received a report of shots fired in the area. Before they got there, officers were alerted that someone had been shot and people were fleeing from the area.
Endangered sei whale stranded on beaches of Outer Banks
KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A 22-foot whale beached itself on the shores of the Outer Banks Thursday afternoon. According to the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island, the sei whale was reported in Kitty Hawk at around 1:30 p.m. The Aquarium said the whale was a juvenile, possibly born...
Tornado warnings expired for Dare County
A tornado warning has been issued in Dare County until 8:30 p.m.
Meet Russia, OBX Pet of the Week
Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week is Russia. This sweet girl was brought into our care by Animal Control. She didn’t have the best start in life as she was used strickly for breading. Now that she is in our care she is house trained, loves her dog bed and loves attention. She is good with children and could go home with another dog. Watch this video to learn more about Russia.
Our number one priority is workforce housing
In wide-ranging State of the County, Woodard criticizes “naysayers” battling local housing projects. In a roughly one-hour State of the County presentation, Dare County Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard alternated between exhortations and congratulations. But he seemed at his most passionate when talking about the county’s frustrating quest to generate several hundred units of essential and workforce housing.
Battle brews over cluster home project in Wanchese
Dare Planning Board to evaluate proposal at Feb. 7 meeting. With a key Feb. 7 Dare County Planning Board meeting looming, some Wanchese residents are voicing firm opposition to a proposed 60-unit cluster home development on a 10.5-acre parcel of land off Old Wharf Road. “I understand we need housing,...
Dare County’s gross receipts for occupancy, meals, retail sales average 6% increase in 2022
The Dare County Tourism Board received more positive news in the latest report on gross receipts for hotel room and vacation rental occupancy, meals, and overall retail sales at its first meeting of 2023. While the numbers have remained a few percentage points above the total collected over the last...
