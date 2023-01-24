ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Daniel J. Beideman of Elizabeth City, January 24

Daniel J. Beideman, 69, of Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Born in Pasquotank County on November 27, 1953, he was the son of the late Thelma Gilden Beideman and Daniel Linwood Beideman. Danny was a graduate of Northeastern High School. He...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
13News Now

Police: Two people shot in Elizabeth City Saturday night

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police tell us that two people were shot minutes apart in Elizabeth City Saturday night, but it's not known if the incidents are related. According to a spokesperson for the Elizabeth City Police Department told us that their officers responded to 1122 Herrington Road at around 8:30 p.m. after they received a report of shots fired in the area. Before they got there, officers were alerted that someone had been shot and people were fleeing from the area.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Meet Russia, OBX Pet of the Week

Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week is Russia. This sweet girl was brought into our care by Animal Control. She didn’t have the best start in life as she was used strickly for breading. Now that she is in our care she is house trained, loves her dog bed and loves attention. She is good with children and could go home with another dog. Watch this video to learn more about Russia.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Our number one priority is workforce housing

In wide-ranging State of the County, Woodard criticizes “naysayers” battling local housing projects. In a roughly one-hour State of the County presentation, Dare County Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard alternated between exhortations and congratulations. But he seemed at his most passionate when talking about the county’s frustrating quest to generate several hundred units of essential and workforce housing.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Battle brews over cluster home project in Wanchese

Dare Planning Board to evaluate proposal at Feb. 7 meeting. With a key Feb. 7 Dare County Planning Board meeting looming, some Wanchese residents are voicing firm opposition to a proposed 60-unit cluster home development on a 10.5-acre parcel of land off Old Wharf Road. “I understand we need housing,...
DARE COUNTY, NC
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy