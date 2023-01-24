Read full article on original website
wuwf.org
Florida gets an 'F' on tobacco control report card, Lung Association says
Florida is lacking in tobacco control and efforts to prevent smoking and received failing grades in its efforts to do so according to the annual report by the American Lung Association. "With the 2023 state of tobacco control report, Florida, unfortunately, was listed as one of the states with the...
wuwf.org
High schoolers threaten to sue DeSantis over ban of African American studies course
Three Florida high school students are poised to sue Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the state Education Department rejected a new Advanced Placement course covering African American studies. The news comes one day after the College Board announced it would revise the course. "By rejecting the African American history pilot...
wuwf.org
Florida's school choice bill clears its first hurdle
A plan to give every Florida student a stipend to pay for private school, homeschool or a variety of education services is moving through the legislature. “The point of the bill is to expand options to all students regardless of income status,” said Republican Rep. Kaylee Tuck, who’s sponsoring the measure.
wuwf.org
DeSantis team aims to 'curb' DEI at universities. But a top official says some programs have value
State officials want to “curb” activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion at public colleges and universities. That was the message from Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez to the board overseeing the state’s higher ed institutions this week. But the top official overseeing Florida's university system says...
wuwf.org
Year starts with high numbers of manatee deaths across Florida
TAMPA, Fla. – Lluvia and her calf Morado glide to the bottom of their habitat to munch on romaine lettuce. This is hour one of the eight they spend eating daily. They are the lucky ones, survivors from what wildlife experts are worried could be another year full of unusually high deaths among Florida's beloved manatees.
wuwf.org
Graduation rates reflect mixed results across Northwest Florida
Florida’s recently released high school graduation rates for the 2021-22 school year showed a slight drop overall to 87.3%, amid reinstatement of the state’s pre-COVID testing requirements. With one exception, the annual Department of Education report showed graduation rates also fell in the counties of Northwest Florida. At...
wuwf.org
Governor DeSantis proposes tighter controls on pharmacy benefit managers
Simply going to the local drug store to pick up a prescription used to be a pretty simple exercise. But that purchase has become ever more complicated. Now Goveror DeSantis wants the State of Florida to rein in one of the middlemen in the transaction. In mid January, the governor...
wuwf.org
Florida lawmakers ask, should state regulators have more oversight of local utilities?
Florida House members Tuesday raised the possibility of giving state regulators more oversight of municipal utilities. Members of the House Energy, Communications & Cybersecurity Subcommittee repeatedly touched on the issue as they received presentations about the Florida Public Service Commission and the state Office of Public Counsel. The Public Service...
