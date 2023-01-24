ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuwf.org

Florida's school choice bill clears its first hurdle

A plan to give every Florida student a stipend to pay for private school, homeschool or a variety of education services is moving through the legislature. “The point of the bill is to expand options to all students regardless of income status,” said Republican Rep. Kaylee Tuck, who’s sponsoring the measure.
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Year starts with high numbers of manatee deaths across Florida

TAMPA, Fla. – Lluvia and her calf Morado glide to the bottom of their habitat to munch on romaine lettuce. This is hour one of the eight they spend eating daily. They are the lucky ones, survivors from what wildlife experts are worried could be another year full of unusually high deaths among Florida's beloved manatees.
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Graduation rates reflect mixed results across Northwest Florida

Florida’s recently released high school graduation rates for the 2021-22 school year showed a slight drop overall to 87.3%, amid reinstatement of the state’s pre-COVID testing requirements. With one exception, the annual Department of Education report showed graduation rates also fell in the counties of Northwest Florida. At...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy