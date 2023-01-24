Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
BLM increases reward for Nevada wild horse shootings to $25K
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for five wild horse shootings to $25,000. In November 2021, the BLM Ely District was contacted by a member of the public after the discovery of five...
The BLM is now offering $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in the shooting of wild horses in eastern Nevada.
2news.com
Non-profit organization partners with state and federal agencies on aerial seeding
A non-profit conservation organization is partnering with state and federal agencies to seed 19,000-plus acres of eastern Nevada’s burned public lands. The aerial applications augment previous seedings that improve wildlife habitat and watershed health. Lara Derasary, wildland fire rehabilitation specialist for the Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition (ENLC), said that...
