Kurt Angle: Hulk Hogan Has No Feeling In His Legs After Back Surgery

Hulk Hogan is dealing with serious health issues according to recent comments by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Hogan’s decades in the ring have resulted in the Immortal one dealing with multiple issues in recent years. During the latest episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Angle spoke...
John Cena Sr. Believes His Son Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble

John Cena’s return to the ring may be mere days away, according to comments made by his father John Cena Sr. After over a year away from the ring, Cena Jr. competed on the final SmackDown of 2022, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
WWE No Longer Acknowledging Bryan Danielson’s Record Rumble Performance

WWE is moving on from Bryan Danielson’s impressive performance at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event. At WWE’s first event as part of their Saudi Arabia deal, Danielson (then Daniel Bryan) entered at #1 and lasted a record-breaking 76 minutes and 5 seconds. In WWE’s latest Royal Rumble...
Chris Jericho Tips Sami Zayn To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania

In a recent interview with the Daily Star, All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho heaped praise Sami Zayn’s recent work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the most compelling stories in professional wrestling over the past several years, and it has only gotten better with the addition of Sami Zayn.
Teddy Long Says He Was Shocked By WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Theodore R. Long did plenty throughout his career, but he never expected it would pay off with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Long was inducted by Ron Simmons and John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield as part of the 2017 class during WrestleMania 33 weekend. While best known...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Details On Lacey Evans’ Opponent From WWE SmackDown

Fans may have recognized Lacey Evans’ opponent who the former U.S. Marine made quick work of during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. In her first match in months, Evans won with the Cobra Clutch on the show, the same finishing move as Sgt. Slaughter. Evans’ opponent was...
Reason Why WWE Pulled Rey Mysterio From Royal Rumble

Rey Mysterio was introduced as the #17 entrant in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but he never came out. Moments later, Dominik Mysterio made his entrance while wearing Rey’s mask. This implied that Dominik had attacked his father in the backstage area, preventing Rey from working the match, but...
Reason For Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit

The reason for Stephanie McMahon’s recent exit from WWE is still being speculated on by many within the wrestling industry. In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported on what is being said internally in the promotion. Meltzer said,. “The story internally as to why...
Bray Wyatt Defeats LA Knight In Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble

The inaugural Mountain Dew Pitch Black match took place at Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event as Bray Wyatt clashed with LA Knight in what turned out to be a hard-hitting spectacle. Wyatt defeated Knight to pick up his first win since returning to WWE at Extreme Rules last year.
Jon Moxley To Wrestle Former WWE NXT Star In March

OTT has announced that AEW star Jon Moxley will appear at one of its biggest shows of the year, ScrapperMania, on March 17th in Wolverhampton, England. The former AEW World Champion is slated to wrestle former WWE NXT UK wrestler Trent Seven at the show. Moxley was supposed to make...
WWE Appears To Confirm Nia Jax’s Return With New Merchandise

Nia Jax’s return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event doesn’t appear to be a one-off, with a new piece of merchandise being released for the former RAW Women’s Champion. Jax returned to WWE as the #30 entrant in this year’s Women’s Rumble match, after being...
VIDEO: Watch The WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show

You can watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Kickoff show below, starting at 7:00 PM EST. The actual pay-per-view event will air one hour later at 8:00 PM EST and will be a three-hour show. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you...
Former WWE Star Rumored To Make Royal Rumble Appearance

Nia Jax could be making a surprise appearance in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match. Pwinsider reported today that several people backstage expect Jax to return in the bout tonight. It should be noted that this is not confirmed but only a rumor. There are a lot of names in town for various non-WWE appearances, so just because someone is in town doesn’t mean they will be making a surprise appearance on tonight’s show.
Watch: Zelina Vega Picks Her Number For WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Zelina Vega may not be in tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble match until near the end, judging by her reaction to her Royal Rumble entry number. On Twitter, Vega picked her number, and though she did not share what it is, looked very pleased with her selection. Vega has...
Chad Gable Shares His Thoughts On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative

Chad Gable was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, and the WWE Superstar discussed Triple H taking over the creative side of WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. Chad Gable on how he’s felt since Triple H took over creative in...
The Final WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Card – 5 Matches Confirmed

Following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have the updated lineup for tonight’s 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place in San Antonio, Texas. You can check out the updated WWE Royal Rumble card below:. Men’s Royal Rumble Match:. Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar,...
