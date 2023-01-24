Nia Jax could be making a surprise appearance in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match. Pwinsider reported today that several people backstage expect Jax to return in the bout tonight. It should be noted that this is not confirmed but only a rumor. There are a lot of names in town for various non-WWE appearances, so just because someone is in town doesn’t mean they will be making a surprise appearance on tonight’s show.

23 HOURS AGO