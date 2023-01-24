ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

DOPE Quick Reads

3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost

On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Navy Frigate 'Sailed Towards The US In Show Of Strength' Before Simulating 'Hypersonic Missile Launch' In Atlantic Ocean

Vladimir Putin’s newly launched navy frigate was spotted sailing towards the United States in an alleged “show of strength” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was launched into the White Sea earlier this month and was initially scheduled to sail through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.But according to Daily Mail, Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov was captured on radar on Tuesday making an unexpected diversion west towards the United States before moving south towards Bermuda.Also concerning are the reports indicating the Russian warship executed a “hypersonic missile launch”...
Reuters

Russian Antarctic vessel docks in South Africa as green groups protest

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A Russian research vessel which has been prospecting for oil and natural gas in the Antarctic docked in South Africa on Saturday following protests by green campaigners who say its operations in the region violate a treaty banning mineral exploration.

