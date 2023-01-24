ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger under MLB investigation for domestic violence

By Larry Hawley
 3 days ago

CHICAGO – One of the newest members of the White Sox is reportedly under investigation for domestic violence by Major League Baseball.

Per The Athletic, the mother of Mike Clevinger’s child, Olivia Finestead, has alleged “physical, verbal and emotional abuse” against herself and their ten-month-old daughter at the hands of the pitcher while a member of the San Diego Padres.

‘Fowl!’ Goose interrupts Dodgers-Padres playoff game

According to the report by Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang, Finestead has detailed these reports of abuse to investigators. This includes an incident this past June where she alleges Clevinger choked her. In another incident not long after that, Finestead also claims he slapped her and threw chewing tobacco on their daughter.

She also posted about the alleged abuse on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

When contacted by WGNTV.com about the allegations, the White Sox had the following statement.

“Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA.  MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing.  The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”

$2M offered to fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball

The 32-year-old Clevinger signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the White Sox in December after spending the 2022 season with the Padres. He was with that team since the middle of the shortened 2020 season, when he was traded to San Diego from Cleveland, where he spent his first 4 1/2 MLB seasons.

Check back with WGNTV.com for more on this story.

KREX

KREX

