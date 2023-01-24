Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Advocates discuss next steps in efforts to end homelessness in Asheville, Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The National Alliance to End Homelessness held a retreat Thursday with the Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee to further unpack what the next steps should be in ending homelessness in Asheville. The retreat came after the National Alliance to End Homelessness presented conclusions and recommendations drawn...
WLOS.com
Jackson County officials say taking census of homeless more challenging in rural area
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County took a count Wednesday night, Jan. 25, of its homeless population -- when a snapshot census of those experiencing homelessness is taken nationwide. In Jackson County, the agency known as HERE (Housing Equity Resources and Education) conducted the Point In Time (PIT)...
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Local disability rights advocate receives recognition for her community work
If it weren’t for Kerri Eaker’s son, Dakota Kirkland, she would never have received the Jack B. Hefner Memorial Award for her disability rights advocacy work. In fact, as Eaker noted in her Nov. 2 acceptance speech, “Dakota has always proudly stated that he made his mama’s career.”
WLOS.com
Area leaders hear strategies to reduce homelessness, but many residents remain skeptical
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council, Buncombe County commissioners and many community members gathered at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville on Wednesday for a presentation from the National Alliance to End Homelessness. The alliance presented its conclusions following its study on homelessness in Asheville. Because of...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville joins Buncombe County surveillance system
Even as the Asheville Police Department wrestles with staffing shortages, it’s finding a way to get more eyes on the city’s streets. An agreement between Asheville and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, approved by City Council in a 4-1 vote Jan. 24, will allow the APD to use a county-operated camera network to monitor the public.
theurbannews.com
Do You Receive FNS Benefits?
Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
WLOS.com
Group encourages families to walk or bike to school, asks NCDOT to help make routes safer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Land of Sky Regional Council is asking for money from NCDOT to hire a Safe Routes to School coordinator, whose role would be to educate and encourage families to bike or walk to school. The coordinator would also work to improve safety and reduce the...
WLOS.com
Nurses rally outside Mission to again push for safe staffing on National Day of Action
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands of nurses across the country rallied outside hospitals Thursday morning, Jan. 26 for a National Day of Action. That included some nurses at Mission Hospital in Asheville. They continue to push for safe staffing. This rally at Mission is the first one since the...
WLOS.com
Asheville Police to get access to Buncombe County real-time intelligence center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council approved an interlocal agreement Tuesday, Jan. 24 with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office for use of the FUSUS real-time intelligence center camera system. The agreement was approved by a 4-1 vote, with councilmember Kim Roney voting against. “Collaborating to address...
Mountain Xpress
Just Economics plans ‘two-tiered’ living wage system
What’s the living wage — the minimum amount a single worker must earn to cover basic needs without outside help — in Buncombe County?. According to Just Economics of Western North Carolina, that number comes to $20.10 per hour in 2023. That’s up about 13.5% from the 2022 rate of $17.70 per hour, the largest one-year rise since the Asheville-based nonprofit established its Living Wage Program in 2007.
Mountain Xpress
WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health
To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
WLOS.com
Haywood County commissioners put COVID grant on hold after complaints
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A grant, totaling tens of thousands of dollars, is in the pipeline to help Haywood County with COVID vaccinations. But commissioners put the grant on hold after hearing concerns from some community members. The $75,000 grant from the state to Haywood County is designed...
WLOS.com
Western District Attorney, Secret Service hold school safety training for school leaders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — School leaders from across the area took part in a a school safety training Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Asheville. The U.S. Secret Service, with Dena King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, facilitated the training in which educators heard from school safety experts about how to prevent and respond to school emergencies.
WLOS.com
Will there be any help for businesses hurt by Asheville water outage?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Help Wanted” signs posted at businesses mean the bosses are hiring. Inside some South Asheville shops and restaurants, the words are a rallying cry for financial help after Asheville’s recent water outage. Business owners also want clear answers about how the outage happened and a backup plan so it doesn't happen again.
FOX Carolina
As Judson Mill opens new Hub, we look at how mill revitalization impacts surrounding communities
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Judson Mill District held a grand opening Thursday for what they’re calling the Jud Hub. It will offer meeting and gathering space for nonprofits and organizations. It’s just one more step on a long mill revitalization project. Developers say the Jud Hub...
WLOS.com
Construction to begin on 84-year-old NC-106 bridge in Macon County
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said construction will start Monday, Jan. 30, on an 84-year-old bridge on N.C 106 in Macon County. The bridge sits over Middle Creek, southwest of Scaly Mountain, less than two miles from the Georgia state line. NCDOT said the bridge will be replaced with...
WLOS.com
Complaints mount: Changes at Haywood internet, cable provider not going well for customers
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new media company to some mountain communities is getting low marks and a high number of complaints about its service. A number of Haywood County customers are expressing their grievances about Zito Media, while the company makes plans for improvements. Several Zito customers...
WLOS.com
$16M available for PPP loan forgiveness, but hundreds of area businesses haven't applied
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In response to the COVID pandemic, the federal government offered loans to businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020. The program was designed to help businesses keep their doors open and retain their employees, even if customers weren’t walking in their doors. Now,...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Friday 1/27/23
Code Purple is in effect for Friday, 1/27/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 27° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 16° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
