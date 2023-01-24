ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Drew David
2d ago

she doesn't have a clue what antifa stands for . it's antifascist. and it is not a domestic terrorists group. why haven't she said anything about the proud boys and oath keepers which are the ones helped her with the Jan 6 insurrection

Stanley Paige
1d ago

the klan isn't even labeled as domestic terrorists, and they terrorized Americans for more than a hundred years! all Americans should stand against fascism, the world fought a war against it!

All. American
3d ago

🤣. she hasn't a clue what ANTIFA stands for . Anti Fascism which the right is for but because they came out during BLM they think they're only Democrats. if you are against fascism you are ANTIFA

