WSLS
Lynchburg police arrest 17-year-old boy, still searching for second suspect after carjacking
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 17-year-old boy has been taken into custody in relation to a carjacking in the Hill City, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services received a call from a victim reporting that they had been robbed by two males in the 800 block of Graham Street.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested on multiple charges after shooting incident in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested after a shooting incident in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say several people called 9-1-1 just before 9:00 p.m. to report shots were fired in the 6200 block of Old Mill Road, and found an abandoned vehicle when they arrived.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for death of girl in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for the death of a young girl. Jonathan S. Anderson, 32, is charged with Second-Degree Murder. The investigation began the morning of January 21, 2023, when Roanoke Police were called about an injured child at a home on Russell Avenue SW. Roanoke Fire-EMS had already taken the child, a girl, to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries, according to police, who said they found Anderson and three other children inside the home.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke PD make arrest in Hunt Avenue homicide investigation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department has reported it has arrested a man in an ongoing homicide investigation on January 25. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound on the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. When officers got to the scene, they found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound outside of the home. Emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia man shot, killed by police after standoff, armed confrontation
A Christiansburg man is dead after a standoff with police in Craig County on Wednesday. Kyle Adam Mills, 22, of Christiansburg, was shot and killed by police after leaving a residence in the 400 block of John’s Creek Road in Craig County following the standoff armed with a weapon.
wfirnews.com
Officer-involved shooting in Craig County involves Christiansburg man
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – On Wednesday, (Jan 25) the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police responded to a residence in the 400 block of John’s Creek Road in Craig County for a domestic disturbance. After Deputies and Troopers arrived a firearm was discharged in the residence. Officers did not approach the residence and attempted to contact the individual inside the residence from a distance. Information was obtained that the subject inside the residence was armed, and officers requested negotiators to speak with the subject and a tactical team. At 8:57 p.m. an armed subject exited the residence onto the front porch. Officers fired striking the suspect.
wfxrtv.com
Salem Police ask for help identifying two men
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two males, shown in the pictures below, that it believes are persons of interest in a theft from a Salem business. Salem Police asks anyone with information on this incident or who...
WDBJ7.com
Liberty University Police respond to motorized scooter thefts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Campus police at Liberty University are reminding the community to not leave property unattended and to secure belongings after multiple motorized scooter thefts. According to Liberty, these actions are considered a Motor Vehicle Theft for Clery Act purposes. Police don’t know who is responsible. “Liberty...
WSLS
VSP investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Craig County
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – One man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Craig County on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police responded to the 400 block of John’s Creek Road in Craig County for a domestic disturbance, authorities said.
WDBJ7.com
Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Three men are in custody after a manhunt following a break-in at a house in Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department was dispatched just before 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on West 4th Street in Buena Vista, saying three men were reported to have broken into a house and then run away.
wfirnews.com
Virginia State Police investigating incident at Roanoke City Jail
ROANOKE, VA – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into a deputies alleged misconduct. To prohibit bias and to ensure transparency, the Virginia State Police were contacted and asked to proceed with the investigation. As this investigation is on-going, no additional information can be provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Antonio Hash wants to convey to the public, there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility. It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police make arrest in E. C. Glass High School threat
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old after threats were made to the E. C. Glass High School principal on January 25. Around 8:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the Lynchburg Police Department began investigating a call that was received by school staff. Staff says the caller told employees he was allegedly armed and intended to hurt another staff member.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Police investigating shootings that injured two people
Charlottesville Police are investigating shooting incidents reported on Monday and in the early-morning hours on Tuesday that each injured one person. CPD responded at 10 p.m. Monday to a shots fired report in the area of Sixth Street and Garrett Street. This incident resulted in the injury of one male juvenile; the victim has since been treated and released from UVA Medical Center.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man charged with multiple felonies after violent task operation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police has reported a man was charged with drug and weapon possession in a joint violent task force operation in October 2022. In an investigation, Virginia State Police and officials including the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force obtained a search warrant to search a home on the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW after they found a package containing narcotics.
WDBJ7.com
VSP to conduct investigation over incident at Roanoke City Jail
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office confirms an investigation by Virginia State Police into Deputy Misconduct. In a statement released Thursday night, the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office says it initiated an internal investigation into a deputy’s alleged misconduct, saying it contacted Virginia State Police to “prohibit bias and to ensure transparency.”
WSLS
‘I’m just shocked’: Town of Bedford rallies behind business owner after fire
BEDFORD, Va. – What was supposed to be a normal day for Helen Walters turned into a day full of emotion and heartbreak. Walters is the owner of Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café. Her business, along with Peace of Mind Civil Engineering, caught fire on Friday morning.
WDBJ7.com
Deputies: No weapon found at Benjamin Franklin Middle School after search
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says no weapon was found at Benjamin Franklin Middle School after a student at the school indicated someone had a gun. Deputies say Thursday morning, a student at the school began yelling someone had a gun. The student was...
WDBJ7.com
Fentanyl seized, man arrested in Roanoke drug investigation
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been arrested and drugs were seized from a Roanoke home as part of a drug investigation. Investigators arrested DeAngelo Omer Baker, 34 of Roanoke, and he was charged with Attempting to Distribute/Sell Fentanyl, Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, two counts of Possession of Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 drug, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 substance with Intent to Distribute. Baker was released from custody on a $10,000 bond.
WSET
Roanoke man charged, 2.3 lbs. of Fentanyl seized from home: VSP
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is facing charges and a large number of narcotics are off the streets after a seizure in the Star City. On October 3, 2022, Special Agents with the Virginia State Police, members of the Special Investigations Program (Mass Transit Unit), and the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force seized drugs, guns, and US Currency from a home in Roanoke.
WHSV
Staunton florist facing multiple felony charges
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Rask Florist in Staunton has been accused of felony charges, including embezzlement. The owner of the shop reported that his equipment was missing to Staunton Police, and investigators reportedly determined that the equipment was moved out of the property and up for sale.
