Stephen William Schmitt, 80, of Clarkdale, died Jan. 9. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna Schmitt. He owned a motorcycle business in Colorado, and later worked for Hewlett Packard. The couple traveled the country in their RV. He was an avid hobbyist with motorcycles, RC model planes, and woodworking.

CLARKDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO