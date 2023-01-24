Read full article on original website
Mary Katherine McDonald Lovell Bruce
Mary Katherine McDonald Lovell Bruce, 97, of Camp Verde, died Jan. 14. She graduated from Clarkdale High School where she was an athlete. After marriage, she lived in California and Minnesota before returning to the Verde Valley. She was a fan of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns and National Finals Rodeo.
Stephen William Schmitt
Stephen William Schmitt, 80, of Clarkdale, died Jan. 9. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna Schmitt. He owned a motorcycle business in Colorado, and later worked for Hewlett Packard. The couple traveled the country in their RV. He was an avid hobbyist with motorcycles, RC model planes, and woodworking.
Myrna Louise Sinclair Schmitt
Myrna Louise Sinclair Schmitt, 81, of Clarkdale, died Dec. 9. Her husband of 61 years, Stephen, died Jan. 9. After living in Chula Vista, Calif., and later establishing a business in Loveland, Colo., they spent decades traveling the country in their RV. She loved to paint, draw, bead, crochet and shop.
