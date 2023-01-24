Read full article on original website
January 2023 approaching a 110-year-old record
We are approaching the end of January and the numbers for precipitation are adding up. This has been a soggy month with more rain than snow. The numbers are getting close to the Top 10 list for wettest Januaries in Youngstown, Ohio. How much precipitation has fallen this month in...
For a good cause: Egg My Yard
An eggs-celent fundraiser is back for a third year.
Two Belden Village Intersections Make Top Ten Stark Hazardous List
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Probably not a big surprise. Two of the top ten Most Hazardous Intersections in Stark County are in the Belden Village Mall area. That includes where Belden Village Street crosses Whipple Avenue NW, including the ramps to and from I-77. There were...
Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures
In November, Yost sued Dollar General over deceptive pricing.
Semi heads off roadway on I-80 in Trumbull County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a semi went off of I-80 near the Belmont Avenue Exit around 4 a.m.
Power restored after car snaps pole in Youngstown
Over 400 customers were without power after a car hit a guard wire, snapping a pole in half Wednesday morning.
Trumbull Co. MetroParks members discuss improvements, meet with new commissioner
Updates are coming to Trumbull County Metro Parks in 2023. MetroParks board members met Thursday to discuss what improvements need to be made around the parks. They're looking to make upgrades to bike trails, the disc golf course and various signs. New Trumbull County Commissioner Denny Malloy was in attendance,...
Car goes into pond in Trumbull County
The driver made it onto the roof before it submerged.
Rocks thrown from overpass damage several vehicles on I-680 in Youngstown
Several vehicles -- including a city Street Department truck -- were damaged by rocks that had been thrown from a freeway overpass.
Youngstown receiving $6 million for public transit
The City of Youngstown will receive over $6 million in funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Over the next five years, the act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will provide $1.3 billion in transit funding throughout the state. In 2023, Youngstown will receive $6,672,968 through the...
Winter storm causes accidents through the Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The winter weather has caused several accidents in the Valley Wednesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to U.S. 30 at the West Point exit around 7:30 a.m. after a CARTS bus flipped on its side. Two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
WRTA asking Valley residents who they love this Valentine's Day
WRTA is celebrating Ohio Loves Transit Week and Valentine's Day by asking riders and residents an important question: "Who do YOU love?" Valley residents who would like to share that love for their special someone can click here. From there, they can complete a simple form and enter the contest.
15-year-old suspect arrested for threatening local school
Cortland police have made an arrest stemming from the investigation into a threat Lakeview Local Schools received.
Mercer County residents can join free property tax program
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hermitage Senior Center on North Buhl Farm Drive you can get assistance filling out the forms.
Tri-county ODOT crews preparing for next big storm
Between Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties, ODOT will have close to 60 crews out treating and plowing what falls.
One taken to hospital after pedestrian crash in Niles
One person has been taken to the hospital after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Niles Friday afternoon. According to police dispatchers, the incident occurred by the CVS at the corner of Route 422 and Route 46 near the Eastwood Mall. Dispatchers say the female victim was taken...
Move over or get pulled over; Mahoning County second highest violators in the state
'Move over or get pulled over' is the law and also the campaign slogan that's repeated every so often as a reminder for people to be aware of emergency vehicles on the side of the road. State Troopers say the Valley, mainly Mahoning County, is second in the state for...
Boys, 12 and 14, accused of dropping rocks on cars along I-680
Youngstown Police say they have arrested two male juveniles on the second night that rocks were onto vehicles driving along Interstate 680. The arrests were made late Thursday after police say half a dozen vehicles were damaged in the area of the Mahoning Avenue overpass. Officers were told that the...
Morning Rundown
Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban. Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump’s personal account after two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection. Rocks thrown onto passing vehicles on I-680 Youngstown Police are investigating after someone tossed rocks onto vehicles driving along...
