Mahoning County, OH

27 First News

January 2023 approaching a 110-year-old record

We are approaching the end of January and the numbers for precipitation are adding up. This has been a soggy month with more rain than snow. The numbers are getting close to the Top 10 list for wettest Januaries in Youngstown, Ohio. How much precipitation has fallen this month in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Trumbull Co. MetroParks members discuss improvements, meet with new commissioner

Updates are coming to Trumbull County Metro Parks in 2023. MetroParks board members met Thursday to discuss what improvements need to be made around the parks. They're looking to make upgrades to bike trails, the disc golf course and various signs. New Trumbull County Commissioner Denny Malloy was in attendance,...
WFMJ.com

Youngstown receiving $6 million for public transit

The City of Youngstown will receive over $6 million in funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Over the next five years, the act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will provide $1.3 billion in transit funding throughout the state. In 2023, Youngstown will receive $6,672,968 through the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Winter storm causes accidents through the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The winter weather has caused several accidents in the Valley Wednesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to U.S. 30 at the West Point exit around 7:30 a.m. after a CARTS bus flipped on its side. Two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

WRTA asking Valley residents who they love this Valentine's Day

WRTA is celebrating Ohio Loves Transit Week and Valentine's Day by asking riders and residents an important question: "Who do YOU love?" Valley residents who would like to share that love for their special someone can click here. From there, they can complete a simple form and enter the contest.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

One taken to hospital after pedestrian crash in Niles

One person has been taken to the hospital after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Niles Friday afternoon. According to police dispatchers, the incident occurred by the CVS at the corner of Route 422 and Route 46 near the Eastwood Mall. Dispatchers say the female victim was taken...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Boys, 12 and 14, accused of dropping rocks on cars along I-680

Youngstown Police say they have arrested two male juveniles on the second night that rocks were onto vehicles driving along Interstate 680. The arrests were made late Thursday after police say half a dozen vehicles were damaged in the area of the Mahoning Avenue overpass. Officers were told that the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban. Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump’s personal account after two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection. Rocks thrown onto passing vehicles on I-680 Youngstown Police are investigating after someone tossed rocks onto vehicles driving along...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

