Philadelphia, PA

Albert Hall
3d ago

Hi I will take the team with 75 sacks vs a rookie Qb.run Rabbit runI will take the team with lane Johnson vs Bosa or anyone elseI will take the team with a better player at the most important spot on the team QB.

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NBC Sports

49ers wary of 'kryptonite' heading into test vs. Hurts, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts presents a unique challenge to the 49ers’ defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. He can run. He can pass. And he can do both better than most quarterbacks. There aren’t many -- or really, any -- weaknesses in the 49ers' defense, but...
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's Announcement Is Going Viral

On Wednesday afternoon, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick gave fans a peek at what he's been working on. No, the former star quarterback isn't trying to make it back into the NFL - at least not with his latest social media post. This time he's shedding light on police brutality in a new ...
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Betting edges on 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs

The NFL's conference championships are finally here! Two exciting matchups will take place over the weekend, including the big San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles showdown on FOX and the FOX sports app. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for each game in this weekend's...
FOX Sports

2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects

With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season.  She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
The Comeback

Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text

Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB Trade Rumors

Bills DE headlines potential free-agent pickups for 49ers

Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for San Francisco 49ers: Defensive end, wide receiver, cornerback. The rich get richer. After finishing as the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the 49ers will be in the prime position in 2023 to add more talent. They have one of the most valuable assets in the sport in a cheap, young QB, whether that's Trey Lance who starts, or Brock Purdy. The Niners also have $16.5 million in cap space and few immediate needs. GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan should be able to add talent, even without two high picks gone because of trades.
The Spun

Prominent Sports Network Is Reportedly Going Bankrupt

The largest owner of local sports channels in the country is reportedly heading towards bankruptcy. According to a report from Bloomberg, Diamond Sports "is heading toward a complex $8.6 billion debt restructuring in bankruptcy court as it stakes its future on a new direct-to-consumer streaming ...
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
