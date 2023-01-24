Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for San Francisco 49ers: Defensive end, wide receiver, cornerback. The rich get richer. After finishing as the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the 49ers will be in the prime position in 2023 to add more talent. They have one of the most valuable assets in the sport in a cheap, young QB, whether that's Trey Lance who starts, or Brock Purdy. The Niners also have $16.5 million in cap space and few immediate needs. GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan should be able to add talent, even without two high picks gone because of trades.

