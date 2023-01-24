Read full article on original website
Related
yaktrinews.com
YPD: Group of children detained in shooting of Yakima man
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE - 2 p.m. The victim is a 28-year-old man and has been listed in critical condition. He is currently undergoing surgery at this time. Authorities said it appeared a group of juveniles between the ages of 12 and 16 got into a verbal argument with the victim. One of the children in the group pulled out a gun and allegedly shot the man.
Details Emerge After 3 Killed in Yakima Convenience Store Shooting
A tragic day in Yakima ended Tuesday afternoon when the suspect in an early morning triple homicide shot himself in the head, according to police. Jarid Haddock, 21, was believed to have been the man who shot and killed three people at a Circle K convenience store in Yakima, which resulted in a daylong search involving SWAT and other area police agencies.
‘I killed those people.’ Woman overhears accused gunman’s call to mom, WA cops say
Three people were shot dead at a Circle K in Yakima, police said.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspect in Circle K shooting is dead
YAKIMA – The man suspected in Tuesday morning’s convenience store shooting that took the lives of three people is dead, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray. Jarid Haddock, 21, a resident of Yakima County, is believed to have taken his own life. “It appears to be a...
nbcrightnow.com
Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two car crash early on the morning of January 26 about 20 miles west of West Richland. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 43 just east of the Vernita Bridge.
nbcrightnow.com
Prosser police look for suspect connected to shooting
PROSSSER, Wash. - The Prosser Police Department is trying to locate a first-degree assault suspect named Emmanuel Munoz, pictured above, according to a post from PPD. A warrant is out for Munoz' arrest in connection to a January 18 shooting. Munoz was reportedly last seen driving a blue 2017 Subaru...
nbcrightnow.com
Local community reacts to deadly shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - Businesses return to normal at the intersection of E Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street following the shooting that left three dead on Tuesday morning. Many of the managers of the gas stations and convenient stores in the area opened their doors later that same day after.
Driver Arrested After Deadly Toppenish Crash
Authorities say they've arrested a driver of a vehicle who fled after a fatal head-on crash in Toppenish early Saturday on State Route 22. Washington State Patrol Troopers say 22-year-old Homero Lemus is behind bars after being arrested on Monday. Lemus is being held in the Yakima County jail. There's...
Yakima Police Find Suspicious Device Close Roads
Yakima Police have closed North 1st Street Between Oak Street and I Street as they investigate a suspicious device. They say the incident is NOT related to the shooting early Tuesday morning. Police were called to the area this morning and found what appeared to be a suspicious tube wrapped...
nbcrightnow.com
Two-car collision blocks SR 22 near Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. - State Route 22 is completely blocked headed west at milepost 2.3, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. A two-car collision is reportedly blocking the lanes about two miles west of Toppenish. A detour is in place.
nbcrightnow.com
3 dead after shooting in Yakima, suspect in SWAT standoff
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE. 2:34 p.m. Yakima Police are responding to an incident on 11th and Pendleton with an individual who may be connected to the shootings in Yakima this morning. As Police responded to the area the individual reported suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The condition of the suspect is...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update January 26: Moments of blessing for Yakima shooting victims, Boeing arraigned for crashes and more
A Moments of Blessing event was held in honor of the shooting victims in Yakima. Boeing executives were arraigned in court after crashes of the company's max jets and a roundtable in Spokane addressed social media's role in the ongoing opioid epidemic.
nbcrightnow.com
Probable cause documents reveal timeline, texts, details from Circle K shooting
YAKIMA, Wash. - Probable cause documents from Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic regarding the suspected Circle K shooter, Jarid Haddock, reveal more information about what happened January 24 at the Nob Hill Blvd gas station. The documents were released before Haddock was located and pronounced dead. NonStop Local has obtained these...
3 People Killed in a Convenience Store Shooting in Yakima
Yakima Police say a 21-year-old man is now a suspect in the homicide of 3 people at the Circle K on 18th Street, after locking himself out of his vehicle at another store nearby. Yakima Police Chief Mathew Murray says Jarid Haddock allegedly first parked his car at the Arco...
nbcrightnow.com
3 victims and suspect dead after shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 4:25 p.m. The Yakima Police Department has updated that Jarid Haddock, suspected "with pretty good confidence" to be the shooter, died by suicide after calling his mother following the shooting. Based on video, Haddock walked in and shot two people inside the Circle K. There was no...
Yakima Authorities Say Victim Dies From Crash Not Gunshot
Authorities now say a man involved in a head on crash near Toppenish Saturday did not die from a gunshot wound before the crash. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says the man wasn't shot but rather died of blunt-force trauma to his head in the crash Saturday morning on State Route 22.
kpq.com
Rollover Crash In Busy Central Wenatchee Intersection
Everyone is okay following a nasty rollover crash in a busy Central Wenatchee intersection today. It happened at the intersection of Orondo Avenue and Chelan Avenue where the rolled vehicle nearly smashed into another vehicle before coming to rest on the sidewalk in front of the YMCA. "Sounds like both...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima fire district asks for community comment on Naches annex
NACHES, Wash. - As it considers annexing Naches into its district, the Yakima County Fire District 3 Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing at its fire station on February 6 to hear community comments. The fire station is at 101 W 2nd St in Naches. Anyone who is...
ifiberone.com
Highly hyped Mexican bakery with locations in Kennewick and East Wenatchee opens in Quincy
QUINCY - Panaderia El Padrino, which translates to The Godfather Bakery, opened for business in Quincy on Monday, Jan. 22. The highly revered Mexican bakery opened in the Quincy Public Market space that was once occupied by Cielo Town Bakery and The Pink Oven Bakery. However, the hype around Panaderia...
WA officials say Fred Meyer shooter is now mentally competent. His lawyers disagree
He’s been taking court-ordered schizophrenia medication for months.
Comments / 0