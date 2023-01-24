ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

yaktrinews.com

YPD: Group of children detained in shooting of Yakima man

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE - 2 p.m. The victim is a 28-year-old man and has been listed in critical condition. He is currently undergoing surgery at this time. Authorities said it appeared a group of juveniles between the ages of 12 and 16 got into a verbal argument with the victim. One of the children in the group pulled out a gun and allegedly shot the man.
YAKIMA, WA
Big Country News

Details Emerge After 3 Killed in Yakima Convenience Store Shooting

A tragic day in Yakima ended Tuesday afternoon when the suspect in an early morning triple homicide shot himself in the head, according to police. Jarid Haddock, 21, was believed to have been the man who shot and killed three people at a Circle K convenience store in Yakima, which resulted in a daylong search involving SWAT and other area police agencies.
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect in Circle K shooting is dead

YAKIMA – The man suspected in Tuesday morning’s convenience store shooting that took the lives of three people is dead, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray. Jarid Haddock, 21, a resident of Yakima County, is believed to have taken his own life. “It appears to be a...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two car crash early on the morning of January 26 about 20 miles west of West Richland. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 43 just east of the Vernita Bridge.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Prosser police look for suspect connected to shooting

PROSSSER, Wash. - The Prosser Police Department is trying to locate a first-degree assault suspect named Emmanuel Munoz, pictured above, according to a post from PPD. A warrant is out for Munoz' arrest in connection to a January 18 shooting. Munoz was reportedly last seen driving a blue 2017 Subaru...
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local community reacts to deadly shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - Businesses return to normal at the intersection of E Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street following the shooting that left three dead on Tuesday morning. Many of the managers of the gas stations and convenient stores in the area opened their doors later that same day after.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Driver Arrested After Deadly Toppenish Crash

Authorities say they've arrested a driver of a vehicle who fled after a fatal head-on crash in Toppenish early Saturday on State Route 22. Washington State Patrol Troopers say 22-year-old Homero Lemus is behind bars after being arrested on Monday. Lemus is being held in the Yakima County jail. There's...
TOPPENISH, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police Find Suspicious Device Close Roads

Yakima Police have closed North 1st Street Between Oak Street and I Street as they investigate a suspicious device. They say the incident is NOT related to the shooting early Tuesday morning. Police were called to the area this morning and found what appeared to be a suspicious tube wrapped...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Two-car collision blocks SR 22 near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash. - State Route 22 is completely blocked headed west at milepost 2.3, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. A two-car collision is reportedly blocking the lanes about two miles west of Toppenish. A detour is in place.
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

3 dead after shooting in Yakima, suspect in SWAT standoff

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE. 2:34 p.m. Yakima Police are responding to an incident on 11th and Pendleton with an individual who may be connected to the shootings in Yakima this morning. As Police responded to the area the individual reported suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The condition of the suspect is...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Probable cause documents reveal timeline, texts, details from Circle K shooting

YAKIMA, Wash. - Probable cause documents from Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic regarding the suspected Circle K shooter, Jarid Haddock, reveal more information about what happened January 24 at the Nob Hill Blvd gas station. The documents were released before Haddock was located and pronounced dead. NonStop Local has obtained these...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

3 victims and suspect dead after shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 4:25 p.m. The Yakima Police Department has updated that Jarid Haddock, suspected "with pretty good confidence" to be the shooter, died by suicide after calling his mother following the shooting. Based on video, Haddock walked in and shot two people inside the Circle K. There was no...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Rollover Crash In Busy Central Wenatchee Intersection

Everyone is okay following a nasty rollover crash in a busy Central Wenatchee intersection today. It happened at the intersection of Orondo Avenue and Chelan Avenue where the rolled vehicle nearly smashed into another vehicle before coming to rest on the sidewalk in front of the YMCA. "Sounds like both...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima fire district asks for community comment on Naches annex

NACHES, Wash. - As it considers annexing Naches into its district, the Yakima County Fire District 3 Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing at its fire station on February 6 to hear community comments. The fire station is at 101 W 2nd St in Naches. Anyone who is...
NACHES, WA

