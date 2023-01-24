Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Thanking Hillsboro for Christmas spirit
I am writing to thank Hillsboro area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Fox 19
Litter of puppies found in box in Clermont County
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Animal Shelter is already packed. Now they have even more dogs on their hands after taking in more eight pups. The litter was discovered Wednesday possibly abandoned in a box in Goshen Township. Clermont County Dog Warden Tim Pappas says they got the...
Times Gazette
Emus still on the loose
Savannah Anderson said that she couldn’t believe it when she saw an emu last Saturday in her woods off Concord Road south of Hillsboro. “I was like, emu again?” she said, “and I just started laughing.”. Merritt Davis McLarren also reported having seen an emu on...
wnewsj.com
‘Wheelies on Mulberry’ begins construction
Ground broke recently for the construction of Wheelies on Mulberry at 171 S. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. The new business will feature a cycling shop and cafe next to the bike trail. A Facebook comment made by “Wheelies” stated condos are a possible second-phase project.
Times Gazette
Reds visit town, electric demand and Country Opry
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
Preserving history
Representatives from the Ohio Arts Council visited Highland County last week in conjunction with the official recognition of murals in Hillsboro and Greenfield, respectively, that were completed last year under the auspices of the organization’s grant funding program and its support of art in rural areas. The Ohio Arts...
Times Gazette
An Ohio-shaped rock of ages
Jerry Goodbar recalls farming with his father right out of high school in 1962 when he noticed a rock stuck in the plow blades. He immediately noticed the granite was shaped like the state of Ohio with its squared-off western border with Indiana, the meandering Ohio River’s distinct demarcation and Lake Erie’s presence from Toledo to Conneaut.
Riverside parents indicted after children found ‘severely’ malnourished
RIVERSIDE — Two Riverside parents accused of “serious child abuse” were indicted on multiple charges Friday. Maleah Renee Henry-Reed, 20, and Dustin William Shade, 25, were indicted Friday on four counts of endangering children and one count of tampering with evidence. According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s...
Times Gazette
Hotel headed for demolition
Greenfield’s Elliott Hotel may finally get demolished after a cost-sharing agreement was reached between the village and the county’s land bank. Legislation was approved by Greenfield council members at the council’s regular meeting on Monday allowing a cost-sharing agreement between the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (aka land bank) and the village to together handle the cost to demolish the Elliott Hotel.
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in Ohio
A popular supermarket chain recently unveiled its newest grocery store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Kroger held a grand opening event for its newest Ohio grocery store in Miamisburg, according to local reports.
Times Gazette
Don’t make the same mistake I made
Winter is upon us, which means snow and ice, which means fallen trees. I am writing this in hopes no one will make the same mistake I did. Last winter an ice storm took down two trees at the same time. They were back-to-back on the same plot of ground. Because one hit the roof, I had to call my insurance company. I don’t trust Jack the Ripper so why did I trust this insurance company?
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to Miss
Ohio is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Times Gazette
Highland County ranked No. 5 in unemployment
The unemployment rate in Highland County climbed significantly in December to 6.3 percent, a rise of 1.9 percent from the previous month, according to figures released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS). The ODJFS said the labor force in Highland County has 17,700 workers, with 16,600...
greaterspringfield.com
Local Entrepreneurs Create One of the Hottest Destinations in Downtown Springfield
The Market Bar is the “Best Place for a Cocktail'' in Springfield, Ohio and a go-to destination for live entertainment. A love of music and gathering with friends inspired owners Andrew Lazear and Rod Hatfield to open The Market Bar in their hometown. “Rod and I were born and raised in Springfield. We both see the beauty in our city and share the love in doing our part to enrich our hometown's downtown redevelopment effort,” said Andrew.
One shot, injured in Olive Garden parking lot
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in his car while parked near an Olive Garden in Butler Township police said. Officers were called to the parking lot at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a man told officers he had been shot by the suspect […]
NBC4 Columbus
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans …. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans delays House procedures. Community...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Thieves steal truck and trailer from Chillicothe dealership
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Thieves steal a truck and trailer from a Chillicothe car dealership. It happened on Thursday at the Instant Auto Sales on North Bridge Street. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the dealership shortly before noon on a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers stated...
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 5700 block of Franklin Road to a call of a domestic dispute. After investigation, the parties agreed to separate for the evening. Jan. 24. INCIDENTS. A resident of Diehl Avenue in Mowrystown reported being harassed.
