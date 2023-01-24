Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Maryland leaders express outrage over fatal beating of Black man by police in Memphis
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Almost eight years after thepolice in-custody death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, leaders in Maryland expressed outrage over the fatal beating of a Black man by police during a traffic stop in Tennessee. "Enough is enough and I'm tired of it," said Ryan Coleman, president of...
Wbaltv.com
Board of Education begins process to find next Baltimore County school superintendent
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools took a serious first step toward finding a new school superintendent. The Board of Education passed a motion at the end of Tuesday night's meeting to look for a search firm to help find a new superintendent. The action comes a couple days after Superintendent Darryl Williams announced he would not seek a second term.
Judge concerned about Baltimore violence and "unsustainable" police staffing shortages
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is losing officers at a drastic pace.In the city's police consent decree hearing, a judge noted that the Baltimore Police Department lost roughly 279 officers in 2022."We just can't take a hit like that in 2023," Judge James K. Bredar said.The department also hired 103 police officers last year.Currently, there are 2,150 officers in the Baltimore Police Department.Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison acknowledges staffing shortages and says, like the judge, he is "pounding the table" to fix them.""It's bigger than the police department can solve," the judge added regarding the staff shortages.Last week, Baltimore...
foxbaltimore.com
Can the power of pressure influence decisions in Baltimore City Schools?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Darryl Williams, will not seek another four-year term. This comes after three county school advocacy groups called for his removal. One rhetoric professor tells Fox45 News the power of pressure may have influenced this decision. Pastor PM Smith, a lifelong...
Wbaltv.com
I-Team examines police reform amid rising tensions over fatal encounters with public
There's a long history of rising tensions over fatal police encounters with the public, so has anything changed?. Five fired police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.
Wbaltv.com
Juvenile shot in Middle River, Baltimore County police say
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile Friday night in Middle River. County police said officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 7500 block of Clear Lake Lane for reports of a shooting. Police said officers found a juvenile victim suffering...
foxbaltimore.com
Audio: Outgoing DPW Director Mitchell says agency 'began to compromise' who he is as a man
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Outgoing Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell said the job “began to compromise who” he was “as a man and as a professional" in a meeting after he submitted his resignation, according to an audio recording obtained exclusively by FOX45 News. From...
foxbaltimore.com
Gun recovered from student at Carver Vo-Tech, student arrested
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gun was recovered from a student at Carver Vo-Tech High School in Baltimore, according to police sources. Sherry Christian, a spokesperson for Baltimore City Schools, said in an email that officers arrested a 15-year-old boy. The gun was discovered during an administrative search and the...
Wbaltv.com
Blue Ribbon Project helps support foster children, families in Anne Arundel County
EDGEWATER, Md. — There is a shortage of foster parents in Anne Arundel County, but an organization is working to ensure foster children still have the resources they need. Entering foster care can be a sad and scary time for children. Taylor Pyles knows from experience as he grew up in foster care in Anne Arundel County. He is now the founder and executive director of the Blue Ribbon Project, which is dedicated to serving abused and neglected children and provide support to foster parents.
Wbaltv.com
Major recruitment campaign for nurses helping to bridge staffing gap in Maryland
LifeBridge Health launched a major recruitment campaign for experienced nurses to help bridge a gap in staffing. A myriad of issues that include the COVID-19 pandemic, rising patient acuity and early retirement of nurses, among other reasons, contributed to a shortage of nurses. Sinai Hospital will eventually have 200 nurses...
Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 15-year-old high school student was shot to death yesterday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore just after high school ended for the day. Shortly after 3 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 4300 Block of Liberty Heights Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting in the rear alley. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After all life saving measured failed, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene The shooting happened less than two blocks from the Forest Park High School where the victim was a student, just a The post 15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Odenton, Md. man shot, killed at shopping center in Anne Arundel County, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed on Wednesday night at a shopping center in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Police say that officers were called to the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road in Hanover at about 9 p.m. on January 25.
Family of Forest Park High student claims school didn't notify them after deadly shooting
BALTIMORE -- Relatives described Laron Henderson as a "gentle giant."He is six feet tall, and was a "gentle kid," family member Shanae Jones told WJZ.Henderson, a 15-year-old student at Forest Park High School, was shot and killed in an alley less than an hour after school dismissal on Wednesday.Family members identified Henderson as the ninth-grader who was another youth killed by gun violence in Baltimore this year.He was shot around 3 p.m. near Liberty Heights Avenue and Eldorado Avenue about two blocks from Forest Park High School, police said.A suspected shooter has not been arrested.Family members said they did not...
High School Student Gunned Down Near Campus Shortly After Dismissal In Baltimore: Police
Officials say that a Forest Park High School student was shot and killed off-campus in Baltimore on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The Baltimore City Public School District confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon that the 15-year-old student was shot after school and away from campus shortly after dismiss…
Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson
BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
Gilman School teacher fired for inappropriate behavior with students
Gilman School in Baltimore has confirmed that a teacher has been fired for inappropriate conduct with students.
Wbaltv.com
Ivan Bates finally finds sponsor for bill illegal gun possession sentencing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates is making some progress in his effort to get tough on gun crimes. The new Baltimore prosecutor found a lawmaker to sponsor his proposal to make the penalty for misdemeanor gun possession more uniform. Under current law, offenders aged 18...
Wbaltv.com
Forest Park High School student killed in off-campus shooting
In Baltimore, the search is on for the person who shot and killed a student in an alleyway near Forest Park High school. This is the third case of a student getting shot near their own school in the last three weeks. The most recent victim was just 15 years...
Wbaltv.com
HHS Secretary Becerra visits Maryland to discuss mental health services for youth
An ongoing conversation around school mental health services advanced in Baltimore City with the visit of the nation's health secretary. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was among those leading a mental health forum Friday morning with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra about how gun violence is affecting school-aged children.
