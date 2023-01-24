Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Miner’s Inc. Nearly Doubles Annual Donation To Salvation Army
DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army is walking away with over $90,000, nearly double what they usually receive, thanks to a new campaign by Miner’s Incorporated. At select Northland Super Ones, the Register Campaign was added to make donating easier. This made it so customers could donate just by clicking on the pin pad when checking out.
Baby Item Donations Still Needed for the Northland’s Largest Baby Shower
DULUTH, Minn. — People across the Northland are feeling the effects of rising costs, especially families who are expecting or who may have just had a newborn. For five years now, Life 97.3 and St. Luke’s have partnered during the month of January to hold the Northland’s Largest Baby Shower.
Minnesota ‘Name A Snowplow’ Finalists Announced
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The finalists for MnDOT’s 2022-2023 “Name a Snowplow” are in and the voting is open. MnDOT announced the 60 finalists Wednesday morning, which include “Miracle on Ice,” “Taylor Drift” and “Camp Scoopy”. The finalists were selected from over 10,000 submissions.
Superintendent Says Cherry School’s Noxious Smell Likely Fixed After Propane Leak
CHERRY, Minn. — After complaints of a noxious odor at the Cherry School, the superintendent says the issue is now hopefully fixed. Dr. Reggie Engebritson, the superintendent of St. Louis County Schools, said on Wednesday that the district “found a small leak on the roof [on Tuesday] and turned off the propane,” with contractors fixing the leak “immediately.”
UMD Men’s Hockey Upsets No. 1 St. Cloud State in Series Opener
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team earned a huge win over St. Cloud State, 5-3, Saturday night in the series opener at home. Freshman Ben Steeves posted the hat trick on the night. With a two goal second period and his third coming in the final frame. UMD...
UMD Men’s Hockey Embracing Underdog Role Ahead of Series with #1 SCSU
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team will try to upset the top ranked team in the nation, the St. Cloud State Huskies this weekend. It’s the teams first meeting since they battled against one another in the first round of the NCHC playoffs last season. UMD would...
