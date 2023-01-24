ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Miner’s Inc. Nearly Doubles Annual Donation To Salvation Army

DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army is walking away with over $90,000, nearly double what they usually receive, thanks to a new campaign by Miner’s Incorporated. At select Northland Super Ones, the Register Campaign was added to make donating easier. This made it so customers could donate just by clicking on the pin pad when checking out.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Minnesota ‘Name A Snowplow’ Finalists Announced

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The finalists for MnDOT’s 2022-2023 “Name a Snowplow” are in and the voting is open. MnDOT announced the 60 finalists Wednesday morning, which include “Miracle on Ice,” “Taylor Drift” and “Camp Scoopy”. The finalists were selected from over 10,000 submissions.
MINNESOTA STATE
Superintendent Says Cherry School’s Noxious Smell Likely Fixed After Propane Leak

CHERRY, Minn. — After complaints of a noxious odor at the Cherry School, the superintendent says the issue is now hopefully fixed. Dr. Reggie Engebritson, the superintendent of St. Louis County Schools, said on Wednesday that the district “found a small leak on the roof [on Tuesday] and turned off the propane,” with contractors fixing the leak “immediately.”
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
UMD Men’s Hockey Upsets No. 1 St. Cloud State in Series Opener

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team earned a huge win over St. Cloud State, 5-3, Saturday night in the series opener at home. Freshman Ben Steeves posted the hat trick on the night. With a two goal second period and his third coming in the final frame. UMD...
DULUTH, MN

