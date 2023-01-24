DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army is walking away with over $90,000, nearly double what they usually receive, thanks to a new campaign by Miner’s Incorporated. At select Northland Super Ones, the Register Campaign was added to make donating easier. This made it so customers could donate just by clicking on the pin pad when checking out.

