Your Complete Guide to Owatonna’s ‘Bold & Cold’ Festival This Weekend
It's going to be a cold and wintery weekend in Owatonna -- and that's perfect because we're celebrating winter all weekend long at Owatonna's Bold & Cold Festival. We're hearty bunch of Minnesotans here in O-Town, and we're celebrating everything Mother Nature can throw at us in January. Snow, sleet, ice, bitter cold, blizzards -- pass me a beer!
Bogart's Doughnut Co. to open new Twin Cities location
Bogart's Doughnut Company announced it is opening a second location in the Twin Cities. The popular donut shop, based at 904 West 36th Street in Minneapolis, has confirmed on Instagram it's opening a new shop in the Miracle Mile shopping center on Excelsior Boulevard, in St Louis Park. "Here to...
JUST IN: Several Owatonna ‘Bold & Cold’ Events Postponed Due to Weather
UPDATED 2pm - Friday, January 27, 2023 -- This weekend is going to be a cold one. Organizers of Owatonna's Bold & Cold Festival have decided to postpone some outdoor activities with the dropping temps to keep everyone safe. You can see the full updated schedule below. It's going to...
Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million
Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
Most Pop Flavors Under One Roof, Can Be Found Right Here in Minnesota
Growing up having a soda, or a pop as we call it here in Minnesota, was a treat. Especially when my brothers and I would go to my Grandma Helen's place. We'd always have a movie night that included homemade popcorn (with real butter) and a pop that we made on her very own make-at-home soda machine. We had a choice of strawberry, grape or orange and we'd drink it out of the glass pop bottles she had.
Minnesota Family’s Spectacular 30-Foot Snowman Is The Talk Of The Neighborhood
Can you imagine the time and energy it would take to make a snowman that is 30 feet tall? One family in Buffalo, Minnesota knows exactly what that is like and people are flocking from all over to check out this giant Frosty The Snowman. His name is actually Frosty...
Hormel Joins the Beer Game with New ‘Rule-Breaking’ Brew
I've heard of some crazy beers in my time going to breweries but this beer from Hormel is... something. That's right, Hormel in Austin, Minnesota has joined the beer game with the help of Modist Brewing in Minneapolis. Let's see if this is something you'd try. Hormel has many different...
minneapolisparks.org
Plan for Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles opens for 45-day comment period
Plan for Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles opens for 45-day comment period. Check out long-term plan for Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles and surrounding parkland and trails and send comments by March 10. Today, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) published its...
Adult Book Bingo Begins at Owatonna Public Library
The Owatonna Public Library is kicking off their annual Winter Book Bingo for adults. Pick up your bingo card at the adult services check-out desk or print out a copy from the library’s website here. Read five books between February 1st and March 31st to qualify. Any five books...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Small Businesses Face Eviction, Uncertain Future
Situated along Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park is the Brooklyn Executive Plaza. It may not look like much from the outside, but on the inside is a collection of small businesses, from hairstylists to home health care providers. “I serve the community,” said Louise “WeeZee” Myers, who owns WeeZee’s Hair...
Frightening Video Shows Minnesota Driver Struck By Sliding Car
A MnDOT video captured the scary moment when a sliding car ran into the driver of a stranded vehicle, launching him airborne. There's a reason law enforcement and safety officials in Minnesota say you should *always* stay in your vehicle if you're involved in a spinout or other crash that leaves you stranded along the side of a highway. Getting out of your car or truck can be dangerous!
Bundle Up! Big Chill on the Way for Southern Minnesota
We've gotten off pretty easy this winter in Minnesota when it comes to cold temperatures. Sure, we've had plenty of snow -- but not much (if any) bitter cold. Well, that's about to change. In addition to a few quick shots of snow this week, we're about to take a...
Jurassic Quest Coming to Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - The Minneapolis Convention Center is going back in time this weekend. Jurassic Quest, the nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, runs this weekend, January 27th through the 29th. Jurassic Quest features some of the largest photo-realistic dinosaurs, interactive science and art activities, and a self-guided scavenger hunt.
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
Minneapolis shifting to one-sided street parking starting Thursday night
The City of Minneapolis has declared one-sided street parking beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, saying ambulances, firetrucks and school buses are experiencing difficulties due to the narrowing of the streets caused by this month's snow. Vehicle owners will only be allowed to park on the odd side of streets that...
You Need to Visit The Best Breweries in Minnesota Right Now!
Did you know that today is National Beer Can Day? In celebration of that as well as Leinenkugel’s releasing Summer Shandy early this year, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known...
mprnews.org
Want to try snowmobiling without breaking the bank? Here are some tips
Minnesota is home to 22,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, 280 organized snowmobile clubs and over 202,000 snowmobiles. If you’re one of the Minnesotans who has never hopped on a sled but would like to give it a shot — without breaking the bank — Scott Wakefield has a few tips.
Ridesharing Under Scrutiny in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Uber and other ride-sharing apps are under scrutiny in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Rideshare Association has approached city and state leaders asking for more protection for rideshare drivers, especially in the percentage of each fare the driver keeps. Members of the association are asking...
