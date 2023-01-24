ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Repairs to Chatsworth sinkhole will disrupt utility service in area, Caltrans says

 3 days ago

Families living near the massive sinkhole in Chatsworth should be prepared to lose phone and internet service this week.

Caltrans says the repairs, on Iverson Road near the 118 Freeway, include relocating utility cables.

They plan to alert residents ahead of time about the outages when service is switched to the new lines.

Chatsworth sinkhole grows bigger amid leaking sewage

A sinkhole that swallowed two vehicles in Chatsworth was growing bigger even as crews worked to salvage the wreckage and secure the site.

Earlier this month, the sinkhole swallowed two cars during the stormy weather.

The Los Angeles City Council approved about $500,000 in emergency funding to speed up repairs.

