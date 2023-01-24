NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we check out live music, cooking classes, and the cocktail scene in Boston. For a taste of the city, we hit upPescador in Kenmore Square and Hue, a new supper club in the Back Bay, as well as locally owned Roundhead Brewing in Hyde Park. Erika Tarantal takes aim at Flight Club, a darts lounge in the Seaport. Shayna Seymour drops in on an evening cooking class at Shiso Kitchen in Somerville, while Bonde in Cambridge offers after-hours wine tastings. And for a little live music we get rocking at Fallout Shelter in Norwood.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO