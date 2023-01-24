Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Former All Star Designated for AssignmentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Fast-growing discount grocery store opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
WCVB
Boston Marathon training notebook: Lessons from physical therapy
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's been a long road over the past few weeks, but WCVB reporter Matt Reed is once again making strides toward his goal of running in the upcomingBoston Marathon. He shared earlier this month that an injury forced him to dramatically rethink his approach to training...
WCVB
Instagram fame provides a powerful platform for two Boston-based women
NEEDHAM, Mass. — After videos of Jamad Fiin playing basketball in her hijab and dress went viral, hersocial media stardom skyrocketed — earning her more than a million Instagram followers. That spotlight has provided her with commercial opportunities, helped normalize Muslim women playing sports and given Fiin the platform to launch Jamad Basketball Camps — a non-profit organization that hosts free basketball camps for girls.
WCVB
Problem solvers reverse a concerning diagnosis with food and design a better blazer
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Angela Hofmann was able to reverse a pre-diabetes diagnosis in just one year by switching over to a whole-food and plant-based diet. After friends and family expressed interest in the healthy treats she was cooking in her kitchen, she started selling them at farmers’ markets. After a few years, she opened her own store that sells raw and vegan goods in Cambridge,Nüssli 118.
WCVB
Independent, female-owned bookstore opens in Chestnut Hill
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Wendy Dodson openedHummingbird Books in the spring of 2022 at The Street, a popular shopping destination in Chestnut Hill. The store’s opening is part of a post-pandemic bookstore boom. Just a few years ago, it looked as if bookstores — big and small — were headed for the history section. Now, the New England Independent Booksellers Association says 18 new stores have joined the group in as many months — that’s more newcomers than in the previous 10 years combined.
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
WCVB
Over-the-top, award-winning Boston burgers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Double patties, gooey cheese, house-made pickles — these burgers aren’t just good, they’re crazy good. Don’t blink as you walk down Boston’s Newbury Street — you may just missC.G.K.– Crazy Good Kitchen. Open since 2021, the Boston location is an expansion of their original Malden diner. Their most popular burger, the Hot Mess and Cheese, has gone viral on social media a few times.
WCVB
Thursday, February 2: Night Out
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we check out live music, cooking classes, and the cocktail scene in Boston. For a taste of the city, we hit upPescador in Kenmore Square and Hue, a new supper club in the Back Bay, as well as locally owned Roundhead Brewing in Hyde Park. Erika Tarantal takes aim at Flight Club, a darts lounge in the Seaport. Shayna Seymour drops in on an evening cooking class at Shiso Kitchen in Somerville, while Bonde in Cambridge offers after-hours wine tastings. And for a little live music we get rocking at Fallout Shelter in Norwood.
WCVB
Boston restaurant JM Curley has a 'secret' room
BOSTON — Walk through a busy busy restaurant in downtown Boston and duck under a black curtain to find a secluded room that calls back to a bygone era. The folks at JM Curley called it Bogie's Place — a reference to Humphrey Bogart. It's described as a callback to the old days, with white tablecloths, leather seats and caviar service.
WCVB
In wake of Duxbury family's tragedy, experts highlight postpartum support services
BOSTON — In the wake of a high-profile tragedy in which a Massachusetts mother is accused of killing her children, mental health professionals who work with families want to make sure parents are aware that helpful resources are available. A 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy died in the...
WCVB
This Massachusetts taqueria made Yelp's list of Top 100 restaurants of 2023
WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts restaurant landed itself onYelp’s list of the top 100 restaurants in the country for 2023. Yelp came up with the 100 best by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, the site ranked each by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.
WCVB
New Norwood, Massachusetts grocery store is pick-up only
NORWOOD, Mass. — A company billing itself as the East Coast's first drive-up grocer launched Thursday in Norwood. Customers never set foot in Addie's Grocery -- unlike a traditional grocery store. Shoppers use the company's app or website to choose their groceries, and set a pick-up window. A worker...
WCVB
Breaking the glass ceiling in the Navy and the movie industry
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cmdr. Billie Farrell is the 77th commanding officer of theU.S.S Constitution – the first female to hold that position in the ship’s 225-year history. Built in 1797, “Old Ironsides” is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat. While in service it played key roles in many battles including the war of 1812. Today, it promotes that history to 600,000 visitors a year.
WCVB
Series of shutdowns, disruptions planned for MBTA train, trolley lines begin this weekend
BOSTON — MBTA riders who use the Orange, Green, Red and Haverhill Commuter Rail Lines will have to contend with numerous upcoming service changes and shutdowns. The first shutdown will occur this weekend on the Green and Orange Lines. Officials said the upcoming weekend impacts on the Orange and...
WCVB
Latest MBTA Green Line failure 'absolutely unacceptable,' Mass. gov says
BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is promising swift action Friday after another issue on the Green Line that gave her a taste of the dysfunction on the MBTA that plagued her predecessor. “It’s really frustrating for people,” Healey said. “It is absolutely frustrating.”. The MBTA...
WCVB
Sumner Tunnel repairs expected to be extra noisy this weekend
BOSTON — MassDOT officials say construction inside of the Sumner Tunnel this weekend will be primarily focused on ceiling demolition in the tunnel’s East Boston side. "Given the tunnel ceiling's proximity to homes and businesses, it is expected that ceiling demolition will create vibration and noise in the immediate area," MassDOT said in a news release.
WCVB
New Navy destroyer to be named for Boston native, Medal of Honor recipient Thomas G. Kelley
The legacy of a retired U.S. Navy captain is now set to live on through thousands of sailors. Boston native and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Kelley’s service in Vietnam earned him the Medal of Honor, and now another tribute will outrank that: A Navy destroyer named after him.
WCVB
CityLine's 5 Words or Less with Ayanna Pressley
NEEDHAM, Mass. — This week on CityLine, our conversation with 7th Congressional District Representative Ayanna Pressley. Rep. Pressley answers CityLine's 5 Words or Less challenge. Her thoughts on The Embrace, her district, and her cat, "Sojo".
WCVB
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu delivers her first State of the City address
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday presented the first State of the City address of her administration. Topics of her speech included housing issues, the ongoing substance abuse and homelessness crisis, schools, public safety and Wu's various climate-related efforts. Wu's speech began shortly after 7:30 p.m. inside...
WCVB
This crash on I-93 caused gridlock across Boston on Thursday
The multi-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 93 in Dorchester, near the Savin Hill exit. A truck ended up on its side, causing the protective fence to be damaged and closing multiple travel lanes.
WCVB
5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts
BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
