A water softener is a device that is used to remove minerals like calcium and magnesium from hard water, making it softer and easier to use. Hard water can cause a variety of problems like mineral buildup in pipes, reduced appliance efficiency, and even damage to skin and hair. While water softeners can provide many benefits, there is some concern that they can also harm plumbing and appliances. In this article, we will examine the potential harms caused by water softeners and discuss ways to prevent and mitigate them.

6 DAYS AGO