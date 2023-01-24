Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1997 Ford Mustang GT Convertible
The Ford Mustang is now in its sixth generation since Lee Iacocca signed off on the first Falcon-based '64s, with a seventh coming soon. Though I still find the occasional first-generation Mustang these days during my junkyard explorations, along with some later Mustang IIs and Fox Mustangs, most examples you'll find in your local Ewe Pullet right now come from the fourth generation, spanning the 1994 through 2004 model years. Today's Junkyard Gem, found in a Northern California yard, looked great with its devil-may-care soft top and airbrushed flames … until the day of the crash.
Autoblog
BMW updates 4 Series interior, adds crystal lights to X7
BMW just released a news brief with a host of updates for its lineup coming in spring this year. They range from an interior tech refresh for the 4 Series lineup to some extra shiny exterior lights on the big X7. Starting with the 4 Series and M4, BMW says...
Autoblog
'Forza Motorsport' launching with 500 cars, amazing graphics
With "Forza Motorsport" having been announced last year for spring 2023, it's about time we heard more about the game. And we finally have details on the racing simulator following the Xbox and Bethesda video announcement. While more details have yet to be fleshed out, we finally have some idea of how many cars and locations to look for, plus some information about the upgrades developer Turn10 Studios have made.
Autoblog
Bentley builds a Continental GT as tribute to the car that inspired the model
Bentley is staying quite busy with its tribute models. It's built yet another 2023 Continental GT, in Azure trim, that's based on a notable past model. But unlike the Bathurst cars, this one appears to be just for Bentley, and it's based on a much older car: a 1953 R-Type Continental.
Autoblog
Ram 1200 caught in spy photos may preview the return of a U.S. Dakota
Scratching your head as to why Stellantis hasn't yet clawed its way back into the mainstream midsize pickup space? Sure, the Jeep Gladiator exists, but its hefty price tag doesn't support the volume that can be had with nameplates like the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger, Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon. This prototype Ram caught testing in the Arctic Circle may be our first glimpse at a revival of the Dakota — a model that could put Ram back in the small truck mix.
Autoblog
Ford recalls 462,000 SUVs over faulty rear camera
Ford has had some issues with its backup cameras in recent years, and the troubles are continuing with yet another recall announced today. In this recall, certain Ford and Lincoln vehicles equipped with the 360-degree parking camera could lose the rear-view camera feed. The newest recall affects some 462,000 vehicles worldwide, Reuters reports, including 382,759 in the U.S. under NHTSA recall 23V-022. The recall applies to the 2020-2023 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator, as well as the 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair.
Autoblog
Volvo recalls 27,457 new vehicles over a brake-by-wire issue
Eight Volvos from the 2023 model year have been drawn into a recall over software in their brake-by-wire systems. The models at issue are everything Volvo sells — the C40, XC40, S60, XC60, V60, V60 Cross Country, V90 Cross Country, and XC90. The combined recall population numbers 27,457 cars. The problem is that an in-vehicle diagnostic test to check the grounding of the system can trigger a fault in the vehicle's Brake Control Module 2. The fault doesn't always occur, but when it does, the vehicle reverts to its hydraulic system so the car can still stop. However, without the brake-by-wire system, the driver doesn't get the benefit of software-defined safety systems like ABS, ESC, Traction Control as well as convenience features like Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control and one-pedal driving. Drivers might be alerted to the situation with a warning message and malfunction lamp in the gauge cluster, or a stiff brake pedal.
Live updates: Rolex 24 at Daytona ready to roll; weather will be no issue
DAYTONA BEACH — Let's go racin'! And racin' . . . And racin' . . . Twice around the clock, in fact. North America's premier endurance race, the Rolex...
Autoblog
Mazda CX-90 drops another teaser, this time with interior bits revealed
Mazda has dropped yet another teaser for its upcoming CX-90 luxury SUV. This time, the focus is on the interior. From what we can see, the rear-wheel-drive three-rower with inline-six power sure looks like a sumptuous place to take a drive. It's the latest in Mazda's series of "unboxing" videos,...
Autoblog
Toyota Tacoma's potential next-generation revealed in patent renderings
Renderings of what is likely the next-generation Toyota Tacoma have been unearthed from a patent application. The images come from a filing with Brazil's intellectual property agency, and look remarkably similar to a proposed electric pickup concept shown in 2019. The images were discovered by Motor1, and show a pickup...
Autoblog
2023 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 Black Opal steals Midnight Purple thunder
The Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 gets a special wardrobe option for 2023, a Black Opal iridescent paint job that shifts from black to blue to green to purple depending on the light and viewing angle. The paint is matched with satin black badging and an exposed carbon fiber decklid spoiler, accessories certain to suit any of the color-shifted hues. Grouped into a Black Opal Edition Package, the styling upgrade adds $2,200 to the price of the Q50 Red Sport 400 that starts at $59,575 before options.
Autoblog
Porsche amps up 75th anniversary year with new Vision 357 concept
Porsche is celebrating its 75th anniversary as street-legal sports car builder this year, and what better way to mark the occasion than with a modern take on the car that started it all: 356 Roadster No. 1. Porsche is paying tribute to its iconic firstborn with the not-at-all-subtly-named Vision 357 — "an attempt to combine the past, present and future with coherency, featuring proportions that are reminiscent of its historical archetype and details that visualize the outlook for the future," says Style Porsche VP Michael Mauer.
Autoblog
Tesla says its 4Q profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
DETROIT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker. The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from...
Autoblog
Porsche previews something special for its 75th anniversary
Porsche is celebrating two big anniversaries in 2023: It's turning 75 years old, and its emblematic 911 is turning 60. We don't know how the company will mark the second milestone yet, but it previewed one of the surprises it has in store to celebrate its 75th on its Instagram page.
Autoblog
Nissan Z split grille rumored for production in Japan
Japanese Nostalgic Car says Nissan Z fans are about to have another request fulfilled — in Japan, at least. At last year's Tokyo Auto Salon, Nissan showed a concept called the Fairlady Z Customized Proto (pictured) adorned with edgy add-ons. The one that got everyone's attention was the split grille, part of a more pointed and far crisper front fascia than was affixed to the production car. At this year's Tokyo Auto Salon, Nissan trucked in a more refined version of the Fairlady Z Customized Proto lacking the bits such as the two-tone hood, fender flares, and white letter tires. It still sported the split grille, though, which Nostalgic Car tells us is headed for production. The fascia will become a dealer-installed option in Japan about midway through this year. There's no word on the mod making it here, a U.S. Nissan spokesperson telling several outlets some version of, 'We haven't said anything about anything.'
Autoblog
Audi considers a rugged SUV — maybe on the Scout platform
Audi engineers are formulating plans to possibly build a “super saloon” luxury off-roader SUV in 2027, It would compete in a segment that now includes the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, according to a report in Britain’s Autocar. According to Audi designer Marc Lichte, quoted in...
Autoblog
2023 Land Rover Defender Review: The no-compromise off-roader
The Land Rover Defender provides everything you'd hope for in a modern Land Rover: superlative off-road capability, surprisingly plush on-road demeanor, abundant interior space and abundant character. The base four-cylinder is likely all you'll need and lower trim levels provide more than enough equipment. Industry. 8. Pros: Variety of engine...
Autoblog
Audi Activesphere blends Sportback, Allroad and ... pickup?
If you had any doubt that electric pickup trucks were the hot new thing, the Audi Activesphere Concept (the last of the "-sphere" concepts) should finally convince you. Yes, it looks like a blend of one of Audi's coupe-like hatches called Sportbacks, and its lifted wagons called Allroads, but it's also a pickup when you want.
Autoblog
Chrysler recalls Pacifica Hybrids for stalling issue
Chrysler is announcing the new 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper, a special version of the ultimate family travel vehicle that celebrates the brand’s long-running history of bringing families together as well as Chrysler Pacifica’s status as the best-in-class road-trip minivan. The 2017 and 2018 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid...
Autoblog
Asics debuts sneakers made from airbag fabric
Though many companies have tried, automotive-themed footwear is usually a mixed bag. If you weren't told about the automotive connection, you'd be pretty hard pressed to see any in the resulting product. Others are simply things you wouldn't want to be caught dead with on your feet. A new collab...
